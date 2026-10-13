Apple’s new smart home gear looks great. But that Apple tax is heartbreaking

Apple is finally taking the smart home segment more seriously with its latest Home Collection. The company now has a compelling lineup of cameras, doorbells, locks, and thermostats that look right at home alongside its other products (HomeView and HomePod mini 2). While not everyone is a fan of the minimalist designs (often calling them too clinical), I do appreciate the clean aesthetics.

Of course, one of the key selling points is the integration, which looks incredibly polished, and there’s plenty to appreciate about Apple’s privacy-first approach. But Apple being Apple is making sure you pay every penny for it. Developed alongside LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, Apple’s new accessories start at $199.95 for an indoor camera and climb to $399.95 for a floodlight camera. Add an outdoor camera, video doorbell, smart lock, and thermostat to the mix, and you’re already approaching $1,300 for five basic smart home devices.

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That’s an awful lot of money, especially when companies like Google, Aqara, Ecobee, and Eufy have been offering similar functionality for substantially less.

Security cameras shouldn’t cost this much

Apple Home Collection Rival product Rival price LG Indoor Cam ($199.95) Google Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen) $129.99 LG Indoor Cam ($199.95) Aqara Camera G100 $39.99 LG Indoor Cam ($199.95) Eufy Indoor Cam E220 $54.99 LG Outdoor Cam ($299.95) Google Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen) $199.99 LG Outdoor Cam ($299.95) Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro $199.99 LG Floodlight Cam ($399.95) Eufy Floodlight Cam E340 $219.99

The cameras are where Apple’s pricing becomes really obnoxious. LG’s Indoor Cam costs $199.95, while the Outdoor Cam demands $299.95. The Floodlight Cam stretches that further to $399.95. For perspective, Google’s latest Nest Cam Indoor offers 2K HDR recording for $129.99, while the outdoor wired version costs $199.99.

💡 LG Floodlight Cam ($399.95) —

Delivers 2.5K video with motion-activated adaptive dual floodlights and low-light color night vision for perimeter monitoring. pic.twitter.com/Ugygwd240K — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

Aqara is another more affordable alternative. Its $39.99 Camera G100 supports HomeKit Secure Video, with the $199.99 G5 Pro offering advanced local AI detection, color night vision, and built-in Zigbee and Thread hub functionality. Eufy’s Indoor Cam E220, meanwhile, costs $54.99 and provides 2K recording, pan-and-tilt tracking, and optional local storage.

Apple does offer advantages, including up to 2.5K video, an indoor camera that automatically tilts away for privacy, and tightly integrated AI recognition. However, Eufy’s $219.99 Floodlight Cam E340 offers dual cameras, 360-degree coverage, and local storage for considerably less than Apple’s $400 offering.

Nearly $600 just to secure the front door

Product Price Key features Apple/LG Video Doorbell Wired $249.95 Dual cameras, 2.5K front camera, Apple Home Google Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) $199.99 2K HDR, Google Home Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 $144.99 HomeKit Secure Video, local storage, smart home hub

Apple’s LG Video Doorbell costs $249.95, with its Smart Deadbolt Lock demanding another $349.95. Together, that’s almost $600 before you’ve even installed a security camera. The doorbell’s dual-camera design is genuinely useful, capturing visitors and packages separately. However, Google’s $179.99 Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) already offers 2K HDR recording, while Aqara’s $144.99 G410 supports HomeKit Secure Video, local storage, and even doubles as a smart home hub.

🔐 LG Smart Deadbolt Lock ($349.95) —



Built with hands-free Ultra Wideband (UWB) auto-unlock, Apple home key support, an integrated keypad, tamper detection, and local Matter/Aliro functionality. pic.twitter.com/eZ2d6x8DJw — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

This trend continues with its door lock. Apple’s version supports hands-free unlocking using Ultra Wideband, Home Key, and a traditional keypad. Aqara’s $269.99 U400 already offers UWB-powered hands-free unlocking and Apple Home Key support. Again, the big appeal is Apple’s ecosystem integration. But Aqara also supports Apple Home, making that premium harder to defend.

Product Price Key features Apple/LG Video Doorbell Wired $249.95 Dual cameras, 2.5K front camera, Apple Home Google Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) $179.99 2K HDR, Google Home Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 $144.99 HomeKit Secure Video, local storage, smart home hub

Even the thermostats have cheaper competition

Product Price Key features Apple/LG Smart Thermostat $199.95 Adaptive Temperature, Matter, Apple Home Apple/Schneider Smart Thermostat $199.95 Adaptive Temperature, Matter, Apple Home Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential $139.99 Apple HomeKit, scheduling Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced $199.99 Occupancy sensing, automatic adjustments Google Nest Thermostat $129.99 Smart scheduling, Google Home Aqara Thermostat Hub W200 $159.99 Apple Adaptive Temperature, Clean Energy Guidance

Both LG and Schneider Electric’s new smart thermostats cost $199.95, with standalone room sensors adding $39.95 each. Compare that with Ecobee’s $139.99 Smart Thermostat Essential or Google’s $129.99 Nest Thermostat, and there’s already a considerable saving. Ecobee’s $199.99 Enhanced model matches Apple’s pricing while offering established automation features and broad smart home compatibility.

🌡️ LG Smart Thermostat ($199.95) —



Works with Matter, HVAC wire detection, and iPhone-powered Adaptive Temperature automation to balance climate and energy efficiency. pic.twitter.com/W1AiSnGApg — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

Notably, Aqara’s $159.99 Thermostat Hub W200 already supports Apple’s Adaptive Temperature and Clean Energy Guidance features. Even Google’s premium $279.99 Nest Learning Thermostat includes a remote temperature sensor, something Apple’s thermostats charge extra for.

We’ve not even talked about the subscription yet

iCloud+ plan Monthly price Camera event history 50GB $0.99 1 camera 200GB $2.99 Up to 5 cameras 2TB $9.99 Unlimited cameras

Apple proudly states that its cameras require “no separate camera subscription,” which sounds reassuring until you read the fine print. HomeKit Secure Video recording history still requires iCloud+. The $0.99 monthly plan supports one camera, the $2.99 tier supports five, and unlimited cameras require the $9.99 monthly 2TB plan. Apple’s enhanced AI video summaries and natural-language search also have additional subscription and device requirements.

To Apple’s credit, the service provides 10 days of encrypted event history, and there’s great value in having everything securely integrated into one subscription. Google also charges for extended Nest camera history, but Eufy and some Aqara cameras offer local recording without mandatory cloud fees.

Google also charges for extended Nest camera history, while Eufy and some Aqara cameras offer local recording without mandatory cloud fees. And that’s really my frustration with the Home Collection. Apple is selling a seamless, private, intelligently connected home. One-tap setup, unified controls, and coordinated automations make smart home setups even smoother.

But Apple Home already works with plenty of third-party accessories, including some of the significantly cheaper alternatives mentioned here. Paying hundreds more for a little extra convenience is frustrating.