 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Apple’s revamped HomePod with display getting closer according to latest report

By
A mockup of a HomePod with an iPad attached.
Grok

Apple recently introduced a new iPhone, two new iPads, and two new Macs. With those out of the way, Apple is prepping to introduce the iPhone 17 series and, probably around the same time, its first HomePod with a smart display.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially expected the new device to be released early this year. On X, they now state that Apple plans to launch the new smart speaker in the third quarter.

Recommended Videos

Whether this can be described as a “delay” really doesn’t matter since the likely reasons for when the speaker will launch make sense. We may not see the new HomePod before its launch for two reasons. First, Apple recently decided to postpone the release of a more conversational version of Siri in Apple Intelligence until “in the coming year.” Like previous HomePods, this new model will be closely linked to Apple’s voice assistant.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The second reason for the delay relates to the development of its interface. Recent rumors suggest that iOS 19 and the next version of macOS will introduce a significant redesign. Because of this, it makes sense that this updated look would also be featured in the new HomePod.

Three months ago, I predicted that mass production of the new display-equipped HomePod would slip from 1Q25 to 3Q25 (after WWDC) due to software development issues. Beyond Apple Intelligence, the issues also involve ensuring the HomePod’s interface aligns with new OS updates… https://t.co/wg4EazzTW3

&mdash; 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 12, 2025

Apple typically announces new software versions at the June Worldwide Developers Conference. The first public versions are then released in early fall alongside new iPhones.

A HomePod with a display has been rumored for a long time. However, not much is known about it other than that it will likely feature a 6—or 7-inch display. Based on the current smart speakers available on the market, it’s safe to assume that Apple’s version will be closely integrated with Siri and Apple Home. (Think of it as a traditional HomePod with a small iPad attached.)

We should know soon enough. Apple will likely announce the iPhone 17 lineup in early to mid-September, followed by a release a few weeks later. A similar announcement and release schedule is expected for the next HomePod.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
6 HomeKit settings you should disable (or adjust) right now
A white HomePod mini sitting on a desk.

With the Homepod mini being so accessible and the new HomePod earning rave reviews, HomeKit has started to grow in popularity. Sure, its catalog isn't quite as robust as that of Amazon Alexa or Google Home, but there's no denying the appeal of a premium, Apple-powered smart home. And while HomeKit is an incredibly secure platform, it's not perfect.

Whenever you give Siri and command or ask it a question, details about the request are sent to Apple. While Apple does its best to hide unique information about you, it still collects contact information, music preferences, smart home usage statistics, and more.

Read more
What is Apple HomeKit?
Apple HomeKit app on smartphone.

Apple HomeKit, often called Apple Home, is a smart home platform that lets you control all your smart home gadgets in one place. Its main competitors are Amazon Alexa and Google Home -- both of which offer similar functionality and support for a wide range of products.

There’s a lot of nuance to Apple Home, and it has seen continued growth over the past few years, making it a compelling choice to power your smart home.

Read more
Apple might launch a HomePod smart display in 2024
Apple HomePod 2023 in a home office.

Apple just launched the revised HomePod earlier this year, but rumors are already swirling about the company’s next big smart home launch. And if the speculation is true, we could be seeing a radically new type of HomePod hit the market in early 2024.

The rumors come from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, the upcoming HomePod will feature a seven-inch touchscreen panel and would be designed to allow easier integration with other products in the Apple lineup. In other words, it sounds like a smart display -- which isn’t revolutionary, but it would be the first smart display produced by Apple.

Read more