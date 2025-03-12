Apple’s revamped HomePod with display getting closer according to latest report

Apple recently introduced a new iPhone, two new iPads, and two new Macs. With those out of the way, Apple is prepping to introduce the iPhone 17 series and, probably around the same time, its first HomePod with a smart display.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially expected the new device to be released early this year. On X, they now state that Apple plans to launch the new smart speaker in the third quarter.

Whether this can be described as a “delay” really doesn’t matter since the likely reasons for when the speaker will launch make sense. We may not see the new HomePod before its launch for two reasons. First, Apple recently decided to postpone the release of a more conversational version of Siri in Apple Intelligence until “in the coming year.” Like previous HomePods, this new model will be closely linked to Apple’s voice assistant.

The second reason for the delay relates to the development of its interface. Recent rumors suggest that iOS 19 and the next version of macOS will introduce a significant redesign. Because of this, it makes sense that this updated look would also be featured in the new HomePod.

Three months ago, I predicted that mass production of the new display-equipped HomePod would slip from 1Q25 to 3Q25 (after WWDC) due to software development issues. Beyond Apple Intelligence, the issues also involve ensuring the HomePod’s interface aligns with new OS updates… https://t.co/wg4EazzTW3 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 12, 2025

Apple typically announces new software versions at the June Worldwide Developers Conference. The first public versions are then released in early fall alongside new iPhones.

A HomePod with a display has been rumored for a long time. However, not much is known about it other than that it will likely feature a 6—or 7-inch display. Based on the current smart speakers available on the market, it’s safe to assume that Apple’s version will be closely integrated with Siri and Apple Home. (Think of it as a traditional HomePod with a small iPad attached.)

We should know soon enough. Apple will likely announce the iPhone 17 lineup in early to mid-September, followed by a release a few weeks later. A similar announcement and release schedule is expected for the next HomePod.