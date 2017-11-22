Take a deep breath, a sip of wine, and ace Thanksgiving with these apps

Voting, renting a car, hosting your first Thanksgiving — these are all important milestones on a path toward adulthood. But that last one is fraught with responsibility. If you burn dinner on any other night, there is always pizza. If you ruin the turkey, well, it’s the only night of the year when the thought of pizza makes us sad.

But fear not, young chef. There is a lot of help in the form of apps, and voice-activated assistants! From planning what to make or picking out the perfect pumpkin to managing your shopping list and finding the right wine, we offer you some help to help ensure everyone you invite this year will want to come back next Thanksgiving, too.

With Out of Milk, you can manage your shopping lists for Thanksgiving whether you’re team Google Home or team Amazon Echo. By creating an account and linking it to your preferred voice assistant, your changes will automatically sync to all of your devices. You’re able to add or remove items, specify the quantity, and have multiple running lists — which the voice assistant can switch between. Any lists created or edited through the voice assistant will also sync to the app, for those last minute additions.

Available from:

iOS Android

If presentation is extremely important to you this Thanksgiving, Oh She Glows has you covered. With over 95 plant-based recipes, there’s a dish to cater to everyone’s taste-buds. Whether it’s Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Panzanella or Sweet Potato Crumble Casserole, these meals not only sound delicious but look stunning as well. To help make the process easier, the easy-to-use interface allows you to strike out different steps or ingredients as you start cooking, and add your own notes to the recipes if you make any changes while cooking. With an anti-lock feature, you also don’t have to worry about touching your device with dirty hands to unlock your device and find your place again.

Available from:

iOS Android