Digital Trends
Smart Home

Arlo’s A.I.-infused security cameras can recognize cars, pets, and packages

AJ Dellinger
By
arlo artificial intellgence security cameras object detecion

Most internet-connected cameras are branded as “smart,” but how smart are they really? Anyone who has ever received a false alarm notification triggered by a rogue squirrel might tell you, those cameras aren’t as smart as they seem. Arlo is trying to solve that problem by infusing its line of security cameras with artificial intelligence that gives them the ability to identify specific objects.

According to the company, the new A.I. infusion will allow Arlo security cameras to recognize animals, vehicles, and packages. The ability to spot these things will help to cut back on incidents where the camera is accidentally triggered by things that should be no cause for alarm.

It will also give users the ability to customize notifications in a way that better fits their needs. If you’re waiting for a package to arrive at your front door, Arlo cameras will be able to spot the box and let you know that it’s ready for you to bring in. If you’re keeping a close eye on your house, you can set up a notification to pop up when a car pulls into your driveway or when an animal has wandered its way into your yard.

“The introduction of animal, vehicle, and package detection to Arlo Smart marks the next generation of precise A.I. and video analytics offerings,” Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products, said in a statement. “By leveraging the power of Arlo’s advanced A.I. and computer vision capabilities, our users can enjoy added peace of mind and convenience to tailor their notifications to only the important events they truly care about.”

The best part about Arlo’s new computer vision features is that it doesn’t require you to overhaul your hardware. The tools will roll out as part of the Arlo Smart subscription service that is available to Arlo camera owners and will work on existing devices. The subscription will run you as little as $3 per month and can range up to $15 per month depending on what features you’re looking for and how many cameras you have. If you’re already a paying subscriber to Arlo Smart, the features will show up at no extra cost.

Don't Miss

'Bohemian Rhapsody': Everything we know about the Queen biopic
Neato Botvac D7 review
Product Review

The Neato Botvac D7 is impressive, but its price tag makes it hard to justify

Neato’s Botvac Connected D7 robot vacuum delivers great cleaning performance, but it’s a bit spendy, and it lacks the features and finesse of the Roomba i7. Find out more in our review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon opens its sixth cashier-free Go store, this time in San Francisco

Amazon has just opened its sixth checkout-free grocery store, this time in San Francisco. Amazon Go lets you grab your items and leave, with technology ensuring that everything you take is tracked and charged to your account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
walabot home fall detecting bot akp 3362 f 3 web
Smart Home

The Walabot Home is like a smoke detector for senior falls

When you have to be away from your elderly family members, Walabot Home can serve as your surrogate. This device can detect when your loved one falls and will call for help — no wearables or user input required.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances mr jen 25329 004
Smart Home

JennAir breaks boundaries to redefine luxury with Noir and Rise kitchen designs

Luxury appliance manufacturer JennAir wants to rock your world, or at least your kitchen. Jennair hopes to inspire you to personalize your cooking environment with its edgy design styles, Rise and Noir, each with enhanced digital features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google assistant smart displays multi room audio home view update speakers and display
Smart Home

Google Assistant displays will soon get multiroom audio, Home View, and more

Much-wanted features are coming to Google Assistant smart displays, including multiroom audio, Home View, and more. The most recent update expands supported smart display functionality and will roll out over the next few weeks.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google home hub review 1
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub will support video calls, but only for one person

The new Google Home Hub was purposefully designed without a camera but it turns out that the software will support Duo video calls where only the Google Home Hub user can see the recipient of the call.
Posted By Clayton Moore
simone giertz calendar kickstarter screen shot 2018 10 24 at 13 47 02
Emerging Tech

Struggling to start a good habit? Simone Giertz’s Every Day Calendar can help

Simone Giertz is best known as the maker of crappy robots on YouTube, but her first Kickstarter campaign is no failure. In fact, her Every Day calendar has racked up massive amounts of support.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
ring alarm vs nest secure smart home system1500x1021
Smart Home

Ring’s updates make its devices and app smarter and more efficient

Ring security systems are getting a slew of improvements, many via updates to the smartphone app, which helps customers monitor activity around doorsteps, porches and other locations equipped with Ring doorbells and cameras.
Posted By Denny Arar
tiny house on wheels second story devasa nyc 38
Smart Home

The Devasa tiny house on wheels lets you raise the roof — no party necessary

Tiny houses often incorporate clever design elements for liveability. Tiny Houses NYC's Devasa model increases bedroom headspace by four feet when the roof is elevated. The roof extends via four motorized corner-mounted screw jacks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ring security system essentials alarm blog 2a 1080x675
Deals

Everything you need to set up your Ring home security system

One of our favorite home security systems comes from Ring, a global home security company owned by Amazon. We’ve rounded up everything you could ever need from Ring (plus a few extras) so you can secure your home.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder
amazon echo dot review 2018 3rd gen feature
Smart Home

How to enable whisper mode on Alexa

Want to talk to your Amazon Alexa device while other people in the house are sleeping? You should try Whisper Mode. Surprisingly, Alexa's voice sounds very humanlike in a whisper. Here's how to enable it and how it works.
Posted By Erika Rawes