The Arlo Essential 4-pack of security cameras is down to $200 from $370

You can never be too careful when it comes to home surveillance. This is why it’s a particularly good idea to buy more than one security camera at a time. And fortunately, most camera companies are more than happy to sell you a bundled batch of lenses for one lump sum! If you know what kind of security camera deals to look for though, this can be a great way to save some dough.

One such security bundle is available through Best Buy. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase an Arlo Essential 4-Pack for only $200. That’s a $130 markdown from the bundle’s original price. For those unaware, Arlo is one of the best brands in town when it comes to DIY home surveillance tech, and the Essential is no exception.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential 4-Pack

When you’re investing in home security, there’s a number of important criteria to address. First and foremost, you’ll want to make sure the cameras you purchase deliver exceptional video quality and decent audio capabilities. You’ll also want good battery life, solid storage options, and great customer service. Arlo checks all these boxes, as does the company’s Essential lineup.

Resolution is one of the most important camera factors, as the more pixels you have the more detail you’ll be able to get in the final picture. The Arlo Essential Series delivers up to 2K resolution and a 130-degree FOV, which means you’ll be working with a wide-angle lens. Night vision capabilities are here too, with all cams supporting up to 25 feet of IR visibility and color night vision.

Arlo cameras are tied into the Arlo Secure app to store video recordings, adjust system settings, check for software updates, and more. You’ll also be able to control the cameras using Alexa and Google Assistant.

It’s tough to say just how long this promotion is going to last, so we advise taking advantage of the discount while you still can. Purchase the Arlo Essential 4-Pack at Best Buy for only $200 at Best Buy. And while you’re at it, we recommend taking a look at some of the best Arlo Prime Day deals and Best Buy deals we dug up this week!