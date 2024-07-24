 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Arlo Essential 4-pack of security cameras is down to $200 from $370

By
The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (Gen 2) with the Privacy Shield enabled.
Arlo

You can never be too careful when it comes to home surveillance. This is why it’s a particularly good idea to buy more than one security camera at a time. And fortunately, most camera companies are more than happy to sell you a bundled batch of lenses for one lump sum! If you know what kind of security camera deals to look for though, this can be a great way to save some dough.

One such security bundle is available through Best Buy. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase an Arlo Essential 4-Pack for only $200. That’s a $130 markdown from the bundle’s original price. For those unaware, Arlo is one of the best brands in town when it comes to DIY home surveillance tech, and the Essential is no exception.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential 4-Pack 

When you’re investing in home security, there’s a number of important criteria to address. First and foremost, you’ll want to make sure the cameras you purchase deliver exceptional video quality and decent audio capabilities. You’ll also want good battery life, solid storage options, and great customer service. Arlo checks all these boxes, as does the company’s Essential lineup.

Resolution is one of the most important camera factors, as the more pixels you have the more detail you’ll be able to get in the final picture. The Arlo Essential Series delivers up to 2K resolution and a 130-degree FOV, which means you’ll be working with a wide-angle lens. Night vision capabilities are here too, with all cams supporting up to 25 feet of IR visibility and color night vision.

Arlo cameras are tied into the Arlo Secure app to store video recordings, adjust system settings, check for software updates, and more. You’ll also be able to control the cameras using Alexa and Google Assistant.

It’s tough to say just how long this promotion is going to last, so we advise taking advantage of the discount while you still can. Purchase the Arlo Essential 4-Pack at Best Buy for only $200 at Best Buy. And while you’re at it, we recommend taking a look at some of the best Arlo Prime Day deals and Best Buy deals we dug up this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

If you want to have more peace of mind when you're away from home, then grabbing yourself a set of home security cameras to check on things is a good idea. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent options out there, whether it's in the budget range or high-end, including some excellent deals that you can take advantage of to help bring the cost down. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals below on various cameras, including wireless security cameras, to save you the hassle of cables. That said, if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, then you may want to check out these Ring camera deals instead.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Security Camera -- $40, was $50

While this is ostensibly made for your garage, there's no reason the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage can't work for other uses as well, especially if you don't need the highest quality of recording. It has an HD camera, which isn't a ton, but it does have an impressive 130-degree field of view. The MyQ also connects through dual-band Wi-Fi for a better connection, and it even has two-way communication, which is impressive for something at this price bracket.

Read more
Reolink Argus 4 Pro: First 4K battery cam with night vision, dual-image stitching
Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel mounted on exterior wall

Security cameras and smart home surveillance systems have advanced significantly in recent years, and nothing is more indicative of that evolution than Reolink's new Argus 4 Pro. Building upon its predecessors, this advanced smart security camera introduces several firsts. It's the first dual-band Wi-Fi 6-ready 4K quality camera powered by a battery, establishing a new benchmark in wireless connectivity. But it's also equipped with Reolink's innovative ColorX night vision that delivers a stunning, bright-as-day visual clarity and a new dual-image stitching algorithm. The stitching seamlessly combines separate images from two built-in lenses to achieve a complete 180-degree horizontal field of view. That means you get a much wider view of the surrounding area with minimal distortion. All of that, combined with existing functionality -- like smart detection for people, vehicles, and animals -- make it one of the most powerful security solutions to hit the market. By my measure, it's exciting already, but let's take a closer look at what else the Reolink Argus 4 Pro offers.
Shop Reolink Shop Amazon

Industry's firsts combined with industry greats

Read more
Best Buy dropped the price of this air fryer from $180 to $80
The Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket in a kitchen on a countertop.

If you’ve been waiting for great air fryer deals, you need to check out what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket for just $80 instead of $180. A huge price drop of $100, this is your chance to enjoy more versatile cooking, juicier meals, and even lower bills, all thanks to this discount. Want to know more? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket
Very similar to the best air fryers from Ninja, the Bella Pro 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is a bit of a bargain. It offers an extra-large 9-quart capacity across two baskets with the option to easily sync the cooking settings between the two so food finishes cooking at the same time.

Read more