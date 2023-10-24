 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Arlo wireless home security camera is 46% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Arlo Essential front shot
Alina Bradford / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Equipping your home with a security camera will give you peace of mind, especially if you choose to go with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. Amazon slashed its original price of $130 with a 46% discount, so you’ll only have to pay $70 — at this price, most families will be able to afford to buy multiples for extra layers of protection. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $60 in savings though, as we’re not sure when the offer will expire or how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a wireless home security camera that’s fast and easy to install — it connects to your Wi-Fi network without the need for a hub, and it’s powered by a rechargeable battery so there’s no need to link it to a power source. You also have the option to place it anywhere, outdoors or indoors, because it’s a weather-resistant device, and it works seamlessly with smart home systems that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

You’ll be able to look through the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera’s lens, which offers 1080p resolution and color night vision, through the Arlo app. You can also set the security camera to send you notifications when it detects people, so you can respond by activating two-way audio to talk to the person. This functionality will also allow the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera to be used as a nanny camera, a pet camera, or a baby monitor when it’s placed inside your house. If you sign up for Arlo Secure, you’ll unlock additional features such as 30-day cloud recording, but you can try it first because the security camera comes with a trial.

Related

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is down to a very affordable $70 from Amazon, following a $60 discount on its original price of $130. This is one of the most attractive security camera deals in the market right now, especially if you’re planning to buy several units to place outside and inside your home. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before the savings disappear though, so if you want to get the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for this cheap, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This bundle deal saves you $100 on a Ring doorbell and security camera
The Ring Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, installed beside a doorway.

Amazon's October Prime Day deals may be over, but there are still a lot of discount online if you're thinking about improving your home's security. Here's a bundle from Best Buy that you should consider -- the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Stick Up Cam for just $100, for savings of $100 on their supposed total price of $200. It's not always that you can get a pair of high-quality security devices for half-price, so you should take advantage of this offer while it's still online.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Cam
The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is highlighted as the best entry-level option in our roundup of the best video doorbells because even if it's affordable, it offers most of the important features such as live HD video and two-way talk through either the Ring app or a smart home device powered by Amazon's Alexa, customizable motion zone settings, and easy installation as it runs on a rechargeable battery. The Ring Video Doorbell also offers infrared night vision, so you'll be able to see what's outside your front door even if it's dark.

Read more
The Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundle is 50% off today
The Arlo Pro 4 installed outside.

A security camera system makes a great addition to the smart home, and today you can save big on one at Best Buy. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle is going for just $300 right now at Best Buy right now. That’s a massive savings of $300, as the camera bundle would typically set you back $300. This home security camera bundle includes three cameras, four rechargeable batteries, and a charging station, and it’s one of the best security camera deals you’ll find.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera security bundle
The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is one of the more popular security cameras on the market, and has been since its release several years ago. The camera offers great security with 2K video resolution, and with a resolution this high you can zoom in up to 12x without losing detail. The camera lens is a super wide, 160-degree diagonal view, allowing you to get a broad view of what’s going on outside your home or office. Noise-cancelling audio technology will allow you to hear and speak to visits with clear, two-way audio. The Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S are good models to compare if you’re looking for several security camera options.

Read more
This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal cuts $60 off after Prime Day
Amazon Echo Show 8 on a table.

Prime Day may have come and gone, but there’s still some great smart home deals left behind in its wake. One of them is on the second generation Amazon Echo Show 8, a smart display with an HD screen and Alexa compatibility. It’s currently discounted to just $70 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $60 from its regular price of $130. Purchasers will also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen)
A smart display can make a great centerpiece for all of your smart home devices, and while there’s newer Echo Show models on the market such as the Amazon Echo Show 5, this second generation Echo Show 8 still has a lot of great features that make it useful today. It’s only been a couple of years since this second generation model was released, and it improved greatly upon the first generation Echo Show at the time. At the heart of the device is its eight-inch touchscreen, which comes in at Full HD resolution. I also has adaptive color and stereo speakers that make things like movies and video chats more interactive.

Read more