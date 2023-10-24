This Arlo wireless home security camera is 46% off

Equipping your home with a security camera will give you peace of mind, especially if you choose to go with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. Amazon slashed its original price of $130 with a 46% discount, so you’ll only have to pay $70 — at this price, most families will be able to afford to buy multiples for extra layers of protection. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $60 in savings though, as we’re not sure when the offer will expire or how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a wireless home security camera that’s fast and easy to install — it connects to your Wi-Fi network without the need for a hub, and it’s powered by a rechargeable battery so there’s no need to link it to a power source. You also have the option to place it anywhere, outdoors or indoors, because it’s a weather-resistant device, and it works seamlessly with smart home systems that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

You’ll be able to look through the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera’s lens, which offers 1080p resolution and color night vision, through the Arlo app. You can also set the security camera to send you notifications when it detects people, so you can respond by activating two-way audio to talk to the person. This functionality will also allow the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera to be used as a nanny camera, a pet camera, or a baby monitor when it’s placed inside your house. If you sign up for Arlo Secure, you’ll unlock additional features such as 30-day cloud recording, but you can try it first because the security camera comes with a trial.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is down to a very affordable $70 from Amazon, following a $60 discount on its original price of $130. This is one of the most attractive security camera deals in the market right now, especially if you’re planning to buy several units to place outside and inside your home. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before the savings disappear though, so if you want to get the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for this cheap, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

