To provide your home with an extra layer of protection, getting a video doorbell from Amazon’s Prime Day deals would be a good idea. Here’s a recommendation — the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, with the wired version down to $49 from $150 after a $101 discount, and the wireless version bundled with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera down to $143 from $330 after a $187 discount. Both offers are less than half their original price, and beat their previously lowest prices this year of $54 and $160, respectively. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because we’re not sure if these bargains will last through the end of the shopping holiday.

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wired) — $49, was $150

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wireless) with Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — $143, was $330

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

Whether you go for the wired Arlo Essential Video Doorbell if you already have a doorbell setup in your home, or the wireless Arlo Essential Video Doorbell if you’d rather deal with a rechargeable battery, you’ll be getting one of the best video doorbells in the market because it offers a 1:1 aspect ratio that lets you clearly see who’s outside your door and if there’s a package on the porch through the Arlo app. This is unlike most of its peers that give you a distorted fish-eye look when you look through their camera. You’ll get an alert on your smartphone when someone presses the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, and you’ll be able to communicate with visitors and delivery people through its two-way audio system.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, meanwhile, works similarly with the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, allowing you to look through its camera with the app and speaking to people through its two-way audio. The security camera also features a spotlight function and color night vision so you can see better when it’s dark.

Protect your home and your family with the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, which you can get for very cheap this Prime Day. The wired version is $101 off, pulling its price down from $150 to $49, which is even lower than its previous cheapest price this year of $54. Meanwhile, a bundle with the wireless version and the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is $187 off, bringing its price down from $330 to $143, which is also cheaper than its previous lowest price of $160. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you proceed with the transaction, or else you may miss out.

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wired) — $49, was $150

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wireless) with Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — $143, was $330

Editors' Recommendations