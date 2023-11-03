Arlo Essential Video Doorbell just had its price slashed from $150 to $100

If you’ve been considering one of the many Ring doorbell deals going on at the moment and you’re keen to try a different brand, how about the Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell? It usually costs $150, but right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $100 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price. An ideal way to make your home more secure as well as simply know if it’s worth answering the door, it’s a great thing to buy. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the button.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell

One of the best video doorbells for many homes, the Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell is super easy to install. It allows you to see a person at your door with a 180 degree diagonal viewing angle optimized for your front door. At all times, you can check notifications on your phone when motion is detected as well as watch live streaming video.

There’s also two-way audio so you can speak to any visitors, or you can opt to use a pre-recorded quick reply message if you’re too busy to respond yourself. You’ll also receive a video call any time your doorbell is pressed so you’re in full control. If you’re unavailable, visitors can leave you a voice message that you can listen to from any location. Even at night, you can see who’s at the door thanks to night vision. Want to simply ward someone off? A built-in smart siren that makes that possible.

It’s possible to install the Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell without wires using the rechargeable battery, or you can hardwire it to your existing setup for continuous power. The Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, so there’s plenty of functionality here.

For an easy and inexpensive way to make your home smarter and more secure, check out the Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell. It usually costs $150, but right now it’s down to $100 at Best Buy, so you save a considerable amount on the usual price. Check it out now if you’re keen to enhance how people call at your home.

Editors' Recommendations