Smart security cameras have always suffered from one major limitation: The need for a Wi-Fi connection. The new Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera doesn’t have that restriction. This smart security camera is designed to monitor locations like a vacation home or a remote construction site where Wi-Fi might not always be available. It works off a 4G LTE cellular data plan to provide continuous connectivity without interruptions.

The Arlo Go 2 is powered by a swappable, rechargeable battery that eliminates the need for cords and wiring. This makes it ideal for out of the way installations, allowing you to more effectively hide your security camera out of sight. It also has a weather-resistant design that means it can work just as well outside your home as in.

If you don’t have an Arlo Secure subscription, you can store footage locally on the device for later review. The use of a microSD card means you can store a lot of footage before it is deleted for new coverage — perfect if you’re going to be away from a location for an extended period.

The Arlo Go 2 includes two-way audio so that you can hear and speak to visitors with clear audio quality. It’s ideal for helping guests into a vacation home if you rent it through Airbnb or another service, for example. You can also make out more details at night thanks to the integrated spotlight.

The camera streams and records at 1080p and uses a 130-degree field of view to let you see more of your property. If you see someone poking around that isn’t invited, you can trigger a siren to startle away an intruder. If you happen to misplace your camera (or possibly hide it too well), GPS positioning can help you locate the device.

Every purchase of the Go 2 includes a three-month trial to Arlo Secure. This subscription service provides 30-day rolling cloud storage, personalized notifications, and Arlo’s 24/7 Emergency Response feature. This feature will dispatch fire, police, or emergency responders to a camera’s location with only a single touch.

The Arlo Go 2 is available nationwide starting today through Verizon for $250, with additional partners coming into play next year.

