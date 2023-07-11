 Skip to main content
This Arlo Pro 4 Security Camera bundle is $250 off for Prime Day

If you’re looking to make your home more secure, there are some great Prime Day deals around for the job. For instance, you can buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack for just $310. Usually priced $443 with a MSRP of $550, this is a fantastic discount. The lowest it’s ever been in the past was $360 so this is the cheapest-ever deal. It’s one of the Prime Day smart home deals you really don’t want to miss out on and we’re here to tell you more.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-Pack

Topping our look at the best home security cameras, you shouldn’t resist the Arlo Pro 4. It offers a fantastic level of security and doesn’t even require you to set up a hub like some of the other best smart home devices require.

The Arlo Pro 4 has a wide 160-degree diagonal viewing angle lens so you can see around the outside of your home clearly. It has auto image correction and reduction of the fisheye effect so it’s perfect for medium to larger spaces. The footage is recorded in clear 2K HDR so you can see what’s going on as well as zoom in without missing out on clarity. An integrated spotlight ensures you can ward off unwanted visitors while you can see faces or license plates even in the dark thanks to color night vision.

As you’d expect from one of the best outdoor security cameras, setup is simple with no need for a hub or any kind of wiring. In no time, you’ll be more secure. You can also use the camera as a two-way audio system to greet visitors. The Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S are fairly similar with the latter being slightly newer but you’ll be well served with the Arlo Pro 4, especially while it’s on sale.

The Arlo Pro 4 normally costs $443 for a pack of three cameras. Buy it today as part of Prime Day and you’ll pay just $310 making it an incredibly affordable and convenient way to keep your home safer. Buy it now before the price shoots back up.

