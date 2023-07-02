This 3-camera Alro home security kit is $300 off at Best Buy

While Amazon’s Ring cameras have been all the rage recently regarding home security, there are many other great options out there, such as the Arlo Pro 4, which actually features on our list of best home security cameras. While buying a whole new security bundle isn’t always cheap, luckily, Best Buy has a great deal discounting a complete kit down to just $300 from $600. That’s 50% off the original pricing for three cameras and parts, a price tag that can easily compete with Amazon’s best Ring bundles.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle

There’s a lot to love about the Arlo Pro 4, but the biggest is probably that it can connect to your router wirelessly rather than needing a hub or an ethernet connection, which is a huge leg up on competitors. The removable battery also helps decrease the number of wires since you can use the included secure mounts without worrying about running a power cable. Even better, this bundle includes four batteries and a dual battery charger, making your life much easier when swapping out batteries. As for battery life, while Arlo claims six months, you’re more likely to get about a month out of it, which isn’t bad.

Of course, one of the most important bits of a security camera is the video quality, and we’re happy to say that the Arlo Pro 4 can record up to 2k with a 4-megapixel ⅓-inch camera sensor and a 160-degree field of view. That said, it’s important to note that recording at 2k requires you to subscribe to the Arlo Secure service and gives you 30 days’ worth of recording. Arlo Secure also includes the ability to do things such as package, animal and person detection, rich and smart notifications, and geofencing; so much functionality is locked behind a paywall. Luckily, it’s not too expensive at $4.99 a month for a single camera ($3.99 if you go annual), but since you have three, it’s worth going for the unlimited plan that costs $12.99 a month (or $10/month annually). You also get three months of subscription out of the box, which we appreciate.

All in all, the Arlo Pro 4 is a great alternative to the Amazon Ring Spotlight Camera, and for just $300 for the whole bundle from Best Buy, it’s an absolute steal. While it’s not likely you’ll find a much better discount, it’s always worth checking out other security camera deals for alternatives. We also encourage you to check out our Arlo Pro 4 vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro breakdown to see which of the camera systems works best for you.

