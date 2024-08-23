 Skip to main content
The 3-pack of Arlo security cameras is down to $280 from $700

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free Spotlight Security Camera Bundle is available at a significant discount at Best Buy. It usually costs $700 but right now, it’s a huge $420 off the regular price. This level of discount instantly makes this one of the best security camera deals we’ve seen in a very long time. If you’re keen to make your home more secure for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Here’s what you need to know about this bundle before you hit the buy button, but bear in mind that it could end soon.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free Spotlight Security Camera Bundle

Arlo makes some of the best home security cameras around, and the benefit of this bundle is that it works both indoors and outdoors. Within the bundle, you get three Arlo Pro 5S 2K cameras, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts, and a security yard sign.

Each camera offers two times the video resolution of HD, meaning you can zoom in 12 times to see sharper details of what’s going on around you. The camera works in the dark with color night vision at all times. It also has a wide 160-degree field of view. Backing things up is powerful AI object detection so that the camera can easily tell the difference between a package, person, animal, or even a vehicle. It also has an integrated spotlight for when you want to ward off any unwanted animals or other visitors. Each camera can be used either indoors or outdoors so you can trust in Arlo as one of the best outdoor security cameras.

Setting up the Arlo Pro 5S 2K is a breeze as it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, automatically connects to whichever is strongest, and its wire-free setup takes moments to install with the bundled mounts. If you want to expand your setup, you can also hook it up to the Arlo Home Security System for a more secure connection, more range, and a longer battery life.

Ultimately, there’s significant peace of mind when you buy the Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free Spotlight Security Camera Bundle. Even better, it’s much, much cheaper than usual. Previously priced at $700, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free Spotlight Security Camera Bundle is down to just $280 at Best Buy. Working out at just over $93 per camera before you factor in all the accessories, this is a fantastic deal. Check it out now before the discount ends soon.

