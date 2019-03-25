Digital Trends
Smart Home

Arlo listens to feedback, improves video quality for its premier security camera

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 3
arlo ultra security camera lifestyle 1500x1000
Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Wire-Free Security Camera System
arlo ultra security camera 1500x1000 02
Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Wire-Free Security Camera System
arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 06
Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Wire-Free Security Camera

Arlo relaunched its flagship Arlo Ultra 4K HDR security camera system with worldwide distribution. Arlo addressed issues from a limited early release, and now the marquee brand from a field-leading smart home security camera company is widely available in multiple configurations with an artificial intelligence (A.I.)-driven monitoring system.

When Arlo debuted the Ultra 4K HDR security camera last fall, some early customers eager for its rich feature set complained about video quality. Buyer sentiment turned positive when Arlo responded with a rapid series of software updates that reportedly convinced many customers to hang in.

Now in worldwide release, the Arlo Ultra 4K HDR system is available with 1-to-4-camera configurations, all with a one-year subscription to the Arlo Smart Premier monitoring service (normally $120 per year). Arlo’s A.I.-powered monitoring automatically zooms in on license plates, packages, and people, capturing video with 30-day rolling cloud storage.

“As the most advanced DIY monitoring solution we’ve ever launched, Arlo Ultra raises the bar for smart home surveillance and marks a massive leap forward in surveillance for the do-it-yourself smart home security market,” said Pat Collins, Arlo senior vice president. “Ultra provides home and small business owners with a convenient system that not only delivers cutting-edge image and audio quality but also A.I. and computer vision capabilities.”

Arlo Ultra 4K HDR Security Camera System features

1 of 6
arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 04
180 degree horizontal range of view
arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 03
Intelligent zoom
arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 01
Enhanced night vision
arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 02
Weather resistant
arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 07
Motion-detection activated spotlight
arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 05
Motion-detection activated spotlight

The Arlo Ultra camera’s hallmark feature is a pair of 4K and HDR (also called UHD) high-resolution lenses. The camera has a 180-degree horizontal range of view and enhanced night vision that captures video in color for greater detail and recognition. The intelligent computer vision feature detects and automatically zooms in and focuses on objects that move, for a closer look at people, vehicles including license plates, and newly arrived packages.

The camera uses background filtering and noise cancellation for clear two-way conversation with visitors. A motion-activated spotlight automatically lights up visitors. The camera also has an integrated siren that can be configured to sound off automatically when it detects motion or sound. You can also trigger the siren manually via the Arlo smartphone app.

The wire-free Ultra 4K HDR’s Camera can be mounted inside or out thanks to its weather-resistant case. The camera can run on battery power alone, but Arlo also sells solar-powered battery charger and 25-foot indoor and outdoor power cables.

Arlo Ultra 4K HDR Security Camera System compatibility

1 of 3
arlo ultra security camera 4k hdr amazon echo compatible
Amazon Echo compatible
arlo ultra security camera 4k hdr google home compatible
Google Home Compatible
arlo ultra security camera 4k hdr apple watch compatible
Apple Watch compatible

Arlo Ultra cameras connect to your home network via Wi-Fi through the Arlo Smart Hub, which is required and included with all camera system configurations. The hub features Arlo’s own ArloRF two-way radio frequency which the company says extends camera battery life and enables long-range camera coverage.

After you connect the SmartHub to your home network and the camera or cameras to the hub, you can receive alerts, talk with visitors, and view video clips by configuring the Arlo Ultra system with Amazon Echo or Google Home smart home systems. The Arlo Ultra is also Apple Watch compatible.

Arlo Smart Premier monitoring

With the first year of Arlo Smart Premier monitoring free with Arlo Ultra system purchases, you can receive customized alerts about people, packages, animals, and vehicles. The camera’s location links to the local 911 emergency response system, so if you’re traveling and receive an alert, the monitoring service won’t try to send help to your phone’s location. Video clips in 1080 HD resolution are stored in the cloud for access for up to 30 days. You can also store 4K video clips on the SmartHub with a flash memory card in the hub’s microSD card slot.

Arlo Ultra 4K HDR Security Camera System configurations

The Arlo Ultra 4K system configurations below include 1-to-4 cameras with one battery each, an Ultra SmartHub, power adapter, magnetic charge cable, ethernet cable, a wall mount for each camera, one or two magnetic mounts, a security decal, and a quick start guide.

Arlo sells Ultra 4K HDR add-on cameras for $300 each and a range of mounting and power accessories.

Arlo Ultra – 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 1 Camera System — $400

arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 1 system 750x500

The Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 1-Camera System comes with one camera and battery, a SmartHub, cables, and wall and magnetic mounts.

Arlo Ultra – 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System — $600

arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 2 system 750x500

The Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System comes with two cameras and batteries, a SmartHub, cables, and wall and magnetic mounts.

Arlo Ultra – 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 3 Camera System — $800

arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 3 system 750x500
The Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 3-Camera System comes with three cameras and batteries, a SmartHub, cables, and wall and magnetic mounts.

Arlo Ultra – 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 4 Camera System — $1,100

arlo ultra security camera 4k uhd wire free 4 system 750x500
The Arlo Ultra 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 4-Camera System comes with four cameras and batteries, a SmartHub, cables, and wall and magnetic mounts.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

A milestone in the history of particle physics: Why does matter exist?
Up Next

Sony a9 camera gets even better as new firmware brings A.I.-powered autofocus
Google Home Max Review
Smart Home

Walmart serves up a rare deal on the Google Home Max at $100 off

Some deals are predictable and others are pre-announced, but today Walmart posted a rare deal: $100 off the powerful Google Home Max. Since it rarely goes on sale, waiting may not be prudent. If you want one, grab it.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Smart Home

These best outdoor security cameras will keep porch pirates at bay

Worried about porch pirates stealing your packages, or intruders entering your home? Always be in the know about who or what is on your property by installing one of these outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best dash cams
Cars

Protect yourself and your ride with our favorite dash cams

Dashboard cameras can assist drivers in car accident claims, settle speeding ticket disputes, and even catch glimpses of incoming meteors, among other things. Here, we've compiled a list of the most noteworthy offerings available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side
Smart Home

Update your kitchen with the best refrigerators you can buy in 2019

There are tons of factors that go into buying a fridge, from size and capacity to color. It takes lots of testing and research, but we've chosen the best refrigerators to get you started, regardless of what you're looking for.
Posted By Erika Rawes
google home hub review 1
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Google Home Hub and Lenovo smart displays

Walmart slashed the prices of Google Home smart displays for two highly regarded Lenovo models and the original Google Home Hub. We can't think of a better way to improve your smart home setup and these deals can help you save up to $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
August Smart Lock Pro Review
Smart Home

The best smart locks to increase your home security in 2019

A good smart lock should offer a combination of security and convenience. Fortunately, these devices keep your home protected, your family safe, and your belongings secure from possible intruders.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Kim Wetzel
How to clean a coffee maker
Smart Home

Is your coffee maker hiding mold inside? Here's how to clean it

Are you a coffee drinker? If you brew your coffee at home and you don't clean your machine, you could be drinking mold, yeast, and other bacteria. Here's how to clean your coffee maker.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals dot 3rd gen with smart plug 03
Deals

Amazon lowers Echo Dot cost and slashes price of the Dot and Smart Plug bundle

Amazon just unleashed extraordinary price cuts on third-generation Echo Dot smart speakers. The Alexa device is back in stock following the blowout sales last holiday season. The Echo Dot is the best-selling Alexa smart speaker worldwide.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3
Smart Home

Your Instant Pot can do it all. Research says it has another important function

Researchers at Dakota State University tested a variety of pressure cookers for sterilization and found that Instant Pot provides enough pressure and heat to kill off food-spoiling bacteria.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
control4 prototype tiny smart home 4 interior view
Smart Home

Need some help? Here's our handy step-by-step guide on how to Airbnb your home

Getting ready to make your home a great rental? Here's how to Airbnb your home with the right amenities, insurance, supplies, and everthing else that you need. Use this guide to get started without making beginner mistakes!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dyson spring cleaning vacuum deals v7 animal cordless stick cleaner 1500x1000
Deals

Dyson sale shatters prices on vacuums just in time for spring cleaning

Steep price cuts on Dyson vacuum cleaners for the spring cleaning season help you save money on the tools you need to do the job. We've found the best discounts on Dyson vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo best music bundles sub bundle with 2 2nd gen devices 1000x668
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Echo devices that play Alexa’s sweetest-sounding music

Amazon slashed prices on Alexa-controlled Echo devices with the best music sound quality. All Alexa smart speakers stream music, but some sound better than others. Save on Echo Plus and the Echo Sub bundled with Echo and Echo Plus speakers.
Posted By Bruce Brown