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Arlo’s new security camera combines solar power with a big battery for low-maintenance monitoring

With a 1.2W solar panel and a 14,790mAh battery, the Essential Solar Security Camera can stay powered for months with minimal maintenance.

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Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera featured
Arlo

Arlo has officially unveiled its new Essential Solar Security Camera, a budget-friendly outdoor option aimed at eliminating the biggest pain point of using wireless security cameras: constant battery recharges. Priced at $99.99, the new device pairs an integrated solar panel with a massive internal battery to deliver true low-maintenance coverage year-round.

Continuous power and sharp resolution

The primary appeal of the Essential Solar Security Camera rests in its top-mounted 1.2W solar panel. Arlo claims that just two hours of direct sunlight per day is enough to keep the unit continuously powered. For overcast stretches or dreary winter months, a substantial 14,790mAh internal battery is included, which can keep the unit operational for up to six months on a full charge.

Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera features
Arlo

The hardware does not sacrifice visual clarity for efficiency. It captures 2L video at 24 frames per second across a wide 130-degree field of view. An integrated white LED spotlight enables bright color night vision, while dual-band Wi-Fi support ensures smooth video streaming and reliable connectivity.

Weatherproof design and smart integrations

Designed for outdoor exposure, the camera features an IP65 weather-resistance rating to handle rain, snow, heat, and cold. Setup is pretty straightforward thanks to a flexible three-hole mounting bracket that allows for easy installation on siding, eaves, or fence posts.

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The device ties into major smart home ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Owners can also access extra AI features like threat assessment and automated event summaries by pairing the camera with an Arlo Secure subscription. Pre-orders are open now, with shipping scheduled for mid-October. The camera is available in black and white colorways.

Pre-order at Amazon
Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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