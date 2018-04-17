LG’s SmartThinQ appliances cook up support for both Alexa and Google Assistant

Share

Whether you’re an Amazon Alexa loyalist or a Google Assistant fan, you’ll be able to control your smart kitchen with your voice. That is, if your smart kitchen is outfitted with LG smart appliances. The company announced on Tuesday that its line of SmartThinQ appliances are now compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making LG one of the first major appliance manufacturers to offer integrations with both services. As it stands, LG already offers more than 100 SmartThinQ appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, air purifiers, and vacuums. And more and more of those are now capable of being controlled hands-free.

The ability to connect with both Alexa and Assistant is thanks to LG’s open-platform, open-partnership, open-connectivity ecosystem. By allowing everyone to play equally, LG is making your life easier, ensuring that you don’t have to buy a whole new smart home hub when you buy new connected appliances.

“Consumers trust LG to meet and anticipate their needs with cutting-edge innovations that make life easier and more enjoyable,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA. “With LG SmartThinQ appliances, we’ve made it simpler than ever to create a smart home experience that helps consumers better manage their busy lives. Whether they prefer to use our SmartThinQ mobile app or voice commands with either Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, LG lets the consumer choose what’s right for them when it comes to controlling their smart home.”

The popularity of smart kitchen appliance appears to be on the rise. A new smart home consumer report (conducted by LG), revealed that more than half of customers believe the key to becoming a better cook lies in having a smarter kitchen. And given that we now have appliances that will literally set oven temperatures and timers for us for a foolproof dinner, it’s no surprise that this is a pervasive belief.

With LG’s existing smart kitchen appliances, you can remotely preheat your oven, or remotely turn it off. You can also receive a smartphone notification if you’ve left your refrigerator door open, or ask Alexa (or Assistant) to make extra ice ahead of a party. Really, your kitchen is your oyster, and now with even more flexibility when it comes to your preferred smart assistant, you may be on your way to becoming a true star chef.