Digital Trends
Smart Home

August celebrates No. 1 ranking with white, limited-edition smart lock

Clayton Moore
By

Never mind back in black, August is giving its signature lock the Apple look this month with a crisp, white limited-edition version of its classic August Smart Lock for a limited time. For the celebrated smart home manufacturer, the white lock is meant to celebrate not only hitting one billion lock operations, but also the decision of NPD Group, the American market research company that tracks smart home trends and sales, to name August as the number one-selling smart lock brand in the U.S. in 2018.

The new lock features a narrower oval shape that’s intended to complement contemporary door hardware. As with August’s other popular smart locks, it comes standard with Auto Unlock, Auto Lock, voice assistant integration (Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant are all compatible), and DoorSense, the company’s proprietary technology that can tell whether a door is open or closed.

Here’s a little preview of August’s new celebratory white smart lock:

1 of 3
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6190 3
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6273
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6338

Going back to its roots, August collaborated with co-founder Yves Behar’s design firm, Fuseproject, to tweak and revamp the classic smart lock. Weirdly, even though white is the most common color for doors, the bright white August Smart Lock will be the first white smart lock on the market, as well as August’s first white smart lock. The company promises that installation is still quick and easy, with the lock being a discreet add-on to the inside of the door only. There’s no need to replace the deadbolt and users can still continue to use their existing keys if they want; no complicated retrofit required.

If you’re deeply into August’s products or sleek and sophisticated smart home technology in general, you’re going to want to jump on this product. August hasn’t said how many of these frosty wingdings it’s going to make, other than saying that the supply will be incredibly limited, only available directly from August, and not sold through any third-party retailers or online outlets.

The smart home manufacturer has been making news all year, announcing collaborations with competing manufacturer Yale and thriving hospitality service AirBnB, as well as most recently laundering a new video doorbell just ahead of CES 2019.

So put on the White Album, break out the marshmallows, and don your best AOC cosplay (or pay homage to the late, great Tom Wolfe) in celebration of August’s new super-white smart lock. Summer may not even be here yet but we think it’s always time for a party to celebrate a cool new smart home gizmo. The limited edition lock will be bundled with the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $180 through February 23, and will be available for $220 after that date only at August.com

Sure, it’s a bit of a hike in price – the company’s popular third-generation smart lock has been on sale in recent weeks, ranging from $75 to $100 but it’s hard to put a price on aesthetics, especially for smart home users who want a white hot smart lock that’s just a little bit special compared to the competition.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

Tight on space? Here's how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer
abode systems gateway upgrade essentials kit lifestyle holding
Smart Home

Abode Systems taps HelloTech for professional security system installations

Abode Systems has been expanding into the smart home security market and will enhance its technology with a new partnership with tech support firm HelloTech, which will install its security systems for a fee.
Posted By Clayton Moore
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
HomePod and iPhone
Smart Home

Have Siri control your home with the best devices that work with Apple HomeKit

Though they've been slow to trickle out, the list of HomeKit smart home products continues to grow and will only continue to do so now that the HomePod is available. Here's a list of the best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices.
Posted By Erika Rawes
how to set up voice match google home 5 720x720
Smart Home

Talk to people in other languages with Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode

First introduced at CES 2019, Google Assistant Interpreter Mode is now available for use on Google Home smart speakers, some third-party speakers that integrate Google Assistant devices, and all Smart Displays.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Eero WiFi System review
Smart Home

Amazon to add home mesh router maker Eero to its smart home ecosystem

Amazon will acquire the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router system brand. After the deal clears regulatory hurdles, Amazon will own another piece of a complete smart home package. Eero's Wi-Fi infrastructure covers the whole house with fast internet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig not working properly? Here's how to descale your coffee machine

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup of coffee. Use these tips to address the issue.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon buys whole foods market
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Whole Foods Market raised prices on hundreds of items, citing higher ingredient, packaging, and transportation costs. When Amazon bought Whole Foods, the promise of lower prices attracted customers; that glow may diminish with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eight sleep introduces pod smart mattress the image 8
Smart Home

Eight Sleep’s Pod bed keeps you cool (or warm) and tells you how you’re sleeping

Americans are chronically sleep deprived and startup Eight Sleep wants to change that. The company recently announced The Pod, a biometric-tracking, temperature-regulating smart mattress.
Posted By Patrick Hearn