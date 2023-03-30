It’s easy to overlook the convenience of a smart door lock until you actually use one. In most cases, a standard deadbolt does just fine, and you can lock, and unlock your door using a traditional key. But what if your keys weren’t needed? What if you could unlock your door with your phone, with a quick tap, or remotely? That’s precisely what the best smart door locks have to offer, and also why they’re a staple of the best smart home devices you should own. Of course, it’s always best to get one at a steep discount, which is what Best Buy is offering right now, and for one of the best smart locks out there too. The August WiFi Smart Lock with a Smart Keypad — normally sold separately — is on sale for $40 off. On any other day it would cost you $270, but right now, Best Buy is letting you have it for $230. You can either grab that deal below or check out some of the finer details of the August WiFi Smart Lock.

In our August Smart Lock review, although it was for an older version, the points still stand because the features have carried over from iteration to iteration. Our resident reviewer praised it for its easy installation process, auto lock and unlock functionality, sturdy build quality, and the fact that it doesn’t need a bridge or any other devices to set up. Just install, connect to WiFi, and go. If you’re unfamiliar with what smart locks actually do, feel free to read the primer: 7 things you didn’t know a smart lock could do. Perhaps one of the coolest features is the option to temporarily let guests and family into your home, even if you’re not there, without actually handing them physical keys.

The August WiFi smart lock features auto-unlock and auto-lock modes, which means it detects when you arrive and unlocks the door for you. This is super convenient when your hands are full, like if you’re bringing in groceries, or for quick exits like when you’re running out to check the mail.

You can also use the smart keypad, which is included, to gain access to your home. With the August smart home app, you can issue or deactivate codes, that allow friends, family, and others to access your home. For example, if you want the UPS delivery person to put your package inside your home, instead of your doorstep, or your Amazon delivery person alternatively.

It’s easy to install, and the August WiFi smart lock is powered via battery and pairs via Bluetooth, so you don’t need any wires and don’t have to do anything special to get it working. If that sounds like something you’d want for your home, Best Buy is offering $40 off right now. That brings the normal price of $270 down to $230. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available, however, or if it will sell out before then. You might want to act soon if you’re interested.

Editors' Recommendations