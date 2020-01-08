August and Yale smart locks ditch the bridge, new storage solutions at CES 2020

This story is part of our continuing coverage of CES 2020, including tech and gadgets from the showroom floor.

The Consumer Electronics Show is here and home security innovations are popping up all over the show floor. We’ve seen Ring’s new smart gate security system and solar path light, Blue by ADT’s revamped home security lineup features Alexa-enabled cameras, and more. August and Yale are breaking out some new devices of their own at CES 2020 this year. The companies hope to make home security just a little smarter and easier with the introduction of two new locks and a new smart storage product line.

In conjunction with co-founder Yves Behar and Fuseproject, August os coming out with a new flagship lock it has christened the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. This lock is 40% smaller than its predecessor. Plus, it has Wi-Fi built-in, so there is no need for a connecting bridge to get it online and functional. “It’s also a beautiful lock designed by Yves Behar with new finishes to match any door,” said a company representative in communications with Digital Trends.

Yale EMEA also has a brand new smart lock that it is unveiling at CES 2020. The Linus Smart Lock, also designed in conjunction with Behar and August, is the first retrofit smart lock that will be compatible with all major EMEA countries (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), according to the company. This is also the first time that August-designed hardware has been introduced to the global market.

Why is this lock the first of its kind? The company explains that the lock protocols in Europe are incredibly varied and complex. This obviously makes it hard for lock manufactures to come up with a smart lock that is useful and compliant.

Kate Clark, managing director of Yale EMEA, said in a press release that “this is a very exciting prospect for millions of homes across the globe, which will now allow them to become more connected and in control of their home’s security. Customers can access the world of short-term rental and in-home services such as delivery, cleaning, or aged-care. This is something we continue to try very hard to bring to life, especially due to the increasing demand for such solutions.”

Smart locking storage is part of Yale’s U.S. product line launch this year. The line includes the Yale Smart Cabinet Lock and Yale Smart Safe that can be locked and unlocked with your phone. Another product that will be shown at this year’s CES is the Yale Smart Package Delivery Box. This box is designed to protect packages and food deliveries from being stolen.

“We’re in the business of protecting our customers’ homes and their most important belongings through trusted hardware and smart accessibility,” said Jason Wiliams, president of Yale’s Smart Residential Group, in a press release. “We’re committed to extending the peace of mind and convenience we’ve been able to provide through our smart locks to our new smart storage products, protecting everything from package deliveries to jewelry, important documents, medicine, and alcohol.”

Correction: This post has been edited to correct an error. We previously stated that the new August lock is 40% smaller when it is in fact 45% smaller.

