Pet hair friendly bObsweep Robot Vacuum discounted from $570 to $180

Best Buy often has some of the best robot vacuum deals, but it’s truly excelled itself with $390 off the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum so it’s down to only $180. Looking stylish while also being great for cleaning up your home, this is an unmissable offer for anyone who hates vacuuming. Check it out now by tapping the buy button or read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum

Keen to compete with the best robot vacuums, the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum has a lot of great features, especially if you have a pet who sheds frequently. It has a main brush along with twin side brushes so that they can spin in tandem to pick up all kinds of debris. Alongside that is a boosted dual-power TurboLift vacuum which has been designed to tackle the toughest of pet hair. There’s also a highly efficient filter that can capture harmful particles in the air. Adding onto that is a large and waterproof dustbin that can cope with all your pet hair and be easily rinsed clean under water.

It’s one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, but the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum is also smart. It has voice controls thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. You can also use its app to schedule, control, and track what your robot vacuum friend is doing. A VisiOn camera means Bob can be used to scope out the environment, while you can arrange custom routines to avoid it being a hassle at times.

Any time the battery runs low, the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum is smart enough to head back to its charging station to get ready for the next vacuuming session. You’ll always be able to check what route it previously took thanks to the app allowing constant monitoring and offering a map feature.

While the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum might lack a few premium features, it does the core job of vacuuming well. It usually costs $570, but right now you can buy it for $180 at Best Buy. Check it out by tapping the link below and see if it’s the one for you. You’ll need to be pretty quick as the deal ends in just a few hours.

