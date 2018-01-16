Nanit baby monitor gets tech savvier still with new Alexa integration

Even infants are now reaping the benefits of technology, as a number of big names in the industry (including executives from Diapers.com and Philips Medical) joined forces in 2016 to create Nanit, the first-ever camera that measures sleep behavior and patterns. And now, 18 months later, this 21st-century baby monitor has become even more tech savvy with the introduction of Sleep TipsTM, which provides parents with coaching tips to help their baby get a better night’s rest, and an Amazon Alexa integration.

“By analyzing a baby’s sleep cycle and delivering actionable insights specific to your baby’s age, sleep behavior, and visit patterns, Nanit is the only monitor that puts Baby’s sleep development in your hands,” said Nanit’s co-founder & CEO, Assaf Glazer. “We [were] thrilled to introduce these innovative new features at CES and look forward to continuing to help parents around the world improve their baby’s sleep and the overall sleep of the family.”

Nanit uses machine learning to provide sleep insights, including comprehensive sleep reports that promise to measure a baby’s behavior as she sleeps, all without the need for any sort of wearable component. It’s all thanks to the high-tech camera itself, which Nanit says has been “uniquely designed to track and analyze baby sleep patterns using smart algorithms.” The camera’s computer vision technology helps create benchmarks, count sleep interruptions, and contextualize milestones in individual sleep environments. This ought to show parents not only whether or not their baby is asleep, but provide information on the quality of rest as well.

And now that there’s an Alexa integration, you can ask your favorite smart home assistant how your baby slept, what time she woke up, or how many times you took her out of the crib. Among Nanit’s other impressive features include Sleep Quality Scores with Daily and Nightly Summaries, which are determined by a baby’s sleep patterns, parent interventions, sleep onset, and total hours of sleep; a high-quality live-stream that is not only optimized for night vision, but also provides time-lapse videos of baby throughout the day; a built-in nightlight and lullaby sound box; and the promise of extensive security measures that will keep your and your baby’s information private.

If you want to share sleep information with others, Nanit’s sharing capabilities allow parents to broadcast activity and insights with other family members and caregivers. And thanks to the Nanit companion app, all information will be stored and accessible in an easy interface. Nanit cameras range from $279 to $329, and the new Sleep Tips feature is available through the Nanit Insights app, which costs $10 a month or $100 a year.

Update: Nanit gets a new feature and Alexa integration.