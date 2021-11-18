  1. Smart Home

Barking mad? DogPhone lets pets video call their owner

Trevor Mogg
By

The idea of dogs using a special ball to video call their owners may sound barking mad, but researchers at the University of Glasgow in Scotland recently went ahead and built such a device.

A dog looking at a laptop.
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

The so-called “DogPhone” comprises a small ball fitted with a sensor. When the dog moves the ball, the sensor initiates a video call via a nearby laptop. The owner can also call the dog, but the pet has to move the ball to connect.

Research leader Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas said she was prompted to create the DogPhone after realizing there were plenty of devices that let owners check on their home-alone pets, but none that let the animals initiate interaction with their masters.

“I’ve been building devices for my dog and many other dogs for quite a while now,” Hirskyj-Douglas said in a video discussing the DogPhone. “I think a lot of these devices are really important to give dogs choices or options to do things for enrichment reasons.”

Hirskyj-Douglas tested the DogPhone with her 10-year-old labrador, Zack. The test period lasted several weeks, with the ball left out for Zack every time she went out of the house.

Sure enough, Zack soon moved the ball across the floor, causing the laptop to video call Hirskyj-Douglas.

“It was very exciting to get calls from him initially,” the researcher said.

But she added that toward the end of the test period, she actually started to experience a sense of unease when Zack failed to make a call.

“It became a bit more anxious for me near the end because sometimes I wouldn’t get a video call or he wouldn’t ring me through the day, and I would be thinking, ‘Oh, he usually rings me at this time.’”

As for Zack, it’s not clear if he ever came to realize that moving the ball would cause his owner’s face to pop up on a laptop display, or if the calls were just placed at random whenever he played with the ball.

Hirskyj-Douglas appeared happy with the results of the experiment, saying that it demonstrated “we can really form technology very differently for animals. Animals can be active users of technology, they can control technology, we just really need to reshape our thinking about how we see the future of dog technology.”

There are no plans to commercialize the DogPhone, though we imagine there are plenty of owners out there who rather like the idea of their pet calling them up when they’re out, even if the conversation turns out to be a bit one way.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for November 2021

Top 5 benefits of smart lighting

twinkly line review smart led light strip 2 of 10

The best Nintendo Switch controllers for 2021

Red and blue Joy-Con view from angle.

Best Black Friday iPhone deals 2021: Sales you can shop right now

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Tablet Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Black Friday tablet deals

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2021

Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Ring Doorbell Deals 2021: What to Expect

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Best Black Friday office chair deals 2021: What to expect

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best Black Friday Roomba Deals 2021: What to buy today

are robot mops safe for children and pets irobot roomba s9 photo lifestyle yogamom dog

Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021

Best Black Friday security camera deals 2021: Deals you can shop now

Black Friday Security Camera Deals 2021

Best Black Friday PC deals 2021: What to expect

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop PC tower in front of a backdrop of a fantasy game scene of a castle on fire.