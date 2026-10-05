Baseus’ new 4K security camera turns your window into a no-drill monitoring setup

Outdoor security cameras are not always practical if you live in an apartment or rental. Drilling into an exterior wall may be off-limits, while pointing a regular indoor camera through a window can create another problem once reflections start showing up after dark.

Baseus is trying to solve both issues with the new PrimeSentinel W1, a $69.99 security camera designed specifically to monitor the outdoors through glass. It mounts directly to a window without drilling and uses a 4K Starlight sensor with an F1.0 aperture for full-color monitoring during the day and at night.

You can adjust the view without remounting the camera

The W1 attaches using reusable nano adhesive and a magnetic mount, so installation does not require drilling into a wall or window frame. Baseus says the process takes about 30 seconds. The camera can also be adjusted after installation instead of forcing you to remove and reapply the mount. It offers 13 degrees of movement in either horizontal direction and 25 degrees vertically. It provides a 130-degree field of view, which expands to up to 156 degrees of horizontal coverage once the mount’s adjustment range is factored in.

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The camera attaches to the mount using magnets, which are present on both sides. You can remove the W1, flip it around, and reattach it with the lens facing the opposite direction. That lets the same camera switch between monitoring outside through the window and watching the room indoors without moving the mount.

The W1 avoids the usual night-vision problem

Infrared night vision can reflect off window glass and ruin the image. The W1 uses a 4K Starlight sensor and F1.0 aperture for full-color night monitoring, while an anti-reflection design is meant to reduce glare. Baseus says the W1 uses image-based AI detection to identify people, pets, and vehicles. Alerts are sent through the companion app when activity is detected.

The camera also supports 24/7 continuous recording, microSD cards up to 512GB, and both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. It is wired for power, so it still needs access to a nearby outlet. The PrimeSentinel W1 security camera is available in the U.S. starting today, and European availability follows on October 20.