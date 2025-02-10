Beatbot launches the AquaSense 2 Series alongside new partnership with U.S. SailGP team

Beatbot revealed the AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners at CES 2025, and today they’re officially available for purchase. Consisting of three different models and starting at $1,499, the most innovative model uses AI technology to better map, sense, and clean your pool — ensuring it’s always in peak condition. To coincide with the AquaSense 2 Series launch, the company has also announced a new partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team.

SailGP is a global sailing league that races in some of the world’s most iconic locations. According to Beatbot, the partnership pulls together two teams that are dedicated to innovation and delivering excellence at all costs.

“At Beatbot, we strive for the unbeatable by constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance,” said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. “Partnering with the U.S. SailGP Team embodies our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to redefining standards while being mindful of our environmental impact. The AquaSense 2 Series is a testament to our dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology that enhances both functionality and user experience.”

A similar sentiment was shared by Kyle Whittingham, Vice President of Marketing and Content at U.S. SailGP.

“One of the reasons we’re so thrilled about this partnership is how perfectly Beatbot aligns with our values and our commitment to excellence, always striving for something greater, and our shared passion for sustainability. Beatbot is pioneering products that coincide with our ethos breaking barriers and finding ways to connect and deliver remarkable experiences for users and fans alike.”

It’s unclear if we’ll see any unique products or designs as a result of this collaboration, but it’s a fun partnership, nonetheless. For now, you can explore the AquaSense 2 Series lineup. All three are built to work with above-ground and in-ground pools of all shapes. They’ll cover up to 300 square meters, and their array of sensors means they should do an excellent job of tracking and cleaning every section of your pool.

The AquaSense 2 Ultra is the most compelling at $3,450, but you’re getting some serious firepower from the investment. The standout feature is HybridSense AI Pool Mapping, which employs 27 sensors to better clean the pool surface, waterline, floor, and walls. It’ll also carry out clarification tasks and is equipped with two side brushes to clean more surface area as it motors around your pool.

Visit the Beatbot website for more details and to cash in on a 30% off early bird special.