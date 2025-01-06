 Skip to main content
Today only: This blender and food processor is $100 off

By
The inclusions of the Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System blender.
Bella Pro

If you’re building up your countertop appliance collection, why go for a simple blender when you can get the Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System for a very affordable price of just $70? That’s all you have to pay for this amazing kitchen device, but you’ll need to hurry. The hours are counting down for this $100 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $70, so there’s no time to waste if you want to make this purchase. Proceed with it right now, as you may regret missing out when the offer expires.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System

The Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System is a 64-ounce blender, 40-ounces food processor, and a 24-ounce personal blender — all in one device for your kitchen. It’s designed so that you can easily switch between these modes by swapping the various components, which is important, as pointed out by our blender versus food processor comparison — blenders are meant to be used with liquids to make smoothies and protein shakes, while food processers are meant to be used for more labor-intensive tasks such as shredding ingredients and mixing dough.

As a blender, the Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System offers seven functions: Low, Medium, High, Pulse, Liquify, Ice Crush, and Smoothie. Meanwhile, as a food processor, you can select between Chop and Dough functions. All of these are powered by a 1,200-watt motor, and are supported by Bella Pro’s PrecisionSense Blade technology, which detects the ingredients in the device and optimizes its speed accordingly. Once you’re done, just pop the Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System’s components in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

The Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System is a multifunctional device that will improve your kitchen’s capabilities, and you can currently buy it for only $70 from Best Buy. The savings of $100 on its sticker price of $170 isn’t going to last long though — in fact, there are only a few hours left before the bargain ends. If you want the Bella Pro MasterBlend 3-in-1 Prep System in your kitchen for a lower price than usual, you should go ahead and buy it immediately. Afterwards, check out these coffee maker deals and air fryer deals for even more upgrades.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
