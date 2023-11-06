Using an air fryer is popular today, largely because the machines let us get the great taste and texture of fried foods without suffering through all of the healthy-ruining oils that come with them. As we’ve explored the best air fryers, however, we’ve come to the conclusion that not all air fryers are created equal. And we’re not alone in this assessment, as customers consistently appreciate using some over others as well. One such customer-loved air fryer is the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer. The best part about it? An early Black Friday deal at Best Buy sends this beloved air fryer down to $50 from $130, saving you $80. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or keep reading for more info.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer

The Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer cooks up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time over 1700W of power. There are nine preset options for popular foods like shrimp or fish, but the whole device is easily controlled by an intuitive touch panel. It’s easy to clean your fingerprints off it, too, due to its stainless steel exterior and smooth-surfaced touch panel. Similarly, the interior basket and crisping tray are both dishwasher safe.

Customer evaluations continually cite the machine’s value, with price and size being oft-mentioned pros to the air fryer. However, the biggest pro is how easy to use it is. In other words, you don’t need to be an experience air fry chef to get the most out of the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer.

To grab your Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer at the discounted price of $50, which is $80 down from its usual $130, just tap the button below. Also note that this deal has already been designated with a “Black Friday” tag, so you don’t have to wait to see what the “real” deal will be later on. This is shoppable now. When you’re done here, do yourself a favor and look at our collection of best smart kitchen appliances to complete your holiday cooking setup.

