 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy shoppers love this air fryer, and it’s discounted to $50

John Alexander
By
A woman taps the outside of the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Using an air fryer is popular today, largely because the machines let us get the great taste and texture of fried foods without suffering through all of the healthy-ruining oils that come with them. As we’ve explored the best air fryers, however, we’ve come to the conclusion that not all air fryers are created equal. And we’re not alone in this assessment, as customers consistently appreciate using some over others as well. One such customer-loved air fryer is the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer. The best part about it? An early Black Friday deal at Best Buy sends this beloved air fryer down to $50 from $130, saving you $80. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or keep reading for more info.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer

The Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer cooks up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time over 1700W of power. There are nine preset options for popular foods like shrimp or fish, but the whole device is easily controlled by an intuitive touch panel. It’s easy to clean your fingerprints off it, too, due to its stainless steel exterior and smooth-surfaced touch panel. Similarly, the interior basket and crisping tray are both dishwasher safe.

Customer evaluations continually cite the machine’s value, with price and size being oft-mentioned pros to the air fryer. However, the biggest pro is how easy to use it is. In other words, you don’t need to be an experience air fry chef to get the most out of the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer.

Related

To grab your Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer at the discounted price of $50, which is $80 down from its usual $130, just tap the button below. Also note that this deal has already been designated with a “Black Friday” tag, so you don’t have to wait to see what the “real” deal will be later on. This is shoppable now. When you’re done here, do yourself a favor and look at our collection of best smart kitchen appliances to complete your holiday cooking setup.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Keurig deals: Get perfect coffee at home for just $50
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.

For many people the day is best kicked off with a nice cup of coffee. If you’re one of these people, not only do we have a great cup of coffee in store for you, but also some savings. Many of the best coffee makers often see discounts, and that’s certainly the case with one of the best names in coffee makers: Keurig. There are quite a few Keurig coffee makers seeing major price drops right now, including several in consideration for the best Keurig coffee makers. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them all down, so read onward for more details on how to save on a Keurig coffee maker, and for more information on which Keurig coffee maker may be best for you.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker — $50, was $100

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker is a stylish coffee maker that looks good in any kitchen or break room. It suits smaller spaces particularly well, as it’s less than five inches wide. Despite its smaller size, it’s still fully capable. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces, and it’s able to brew coffee, tea, cocoa, and even iced beverages. The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker has easy cord storage for transport and tidying up your countertop after use, and an energy efficiency feature turns the coffee maker off automatically 90 seconds after your last brew.

Read more
This full body massage chair is discounted from $2,500 to $1,000
Insignia 2D Zero Gravity full body massage chair in living room.

After a long, tough day, what's better than some rest and relaxation in the comfort of your home? A full body massage, that's what. But how do you get one without convincing your partner to do all the work? The answer is a full body massage chair just like the one that Best Buy is offering for an incredible discount today. That's right, normally $2,500, you can get the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity for $1,000, which is a total savings of $1,500. That's a huge discount, a fantastic price, and frankly, this massage chair will make any day better. And hey, it may not have AI technology built in, but that's a bit excessive for a chair, wouldn't you agree? Let's take a closer look at what it does have.

Why you should buy the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity full body massage chair
Aches, pains, we all get them, and the older you get, the worse those issues are. But you can soothe your body by climbing into this Insignia 2D Zero Gravity massage chair. It offers fully customizable massage modes, allowing you to target different areas of your body, so you can focus on what needs the most care. There are also multiple massage styles to choose from, including kneading, tapping, knocking, shiatsu, and combo modes. It's no $8,000 massage chair, but that's okay. Who wants to spend that much on a massage chair, anyway?

Read more
One of Philips’ best electric toothbrushes is $60 off at Best Buy
A man using the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush.

For those who are planning to buy an electric toothbrush, you should go for the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 stars from more than 800 reviews on Best Buy, it's certainly considered one of the best options, especially now that it's on sale for $280 instead of $340. We're not sure if the $60 discount will still be around tomorrow because of the device's popularity, so if you want to make sure that you pocket the savings, you're going to have to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 electric toothbrush
Keep your teeth at their cleanest with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 electric toothbrush, which uses smart sensors and connects to a smartphone app to help you learn about the coverage of your brushing, the ideal pressure that you should be using, and how you should be scrubbing. It comes with several brush heads that are all equipped with microchips to help optimize the electric toothbrush's performance.

Read more