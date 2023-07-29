 Skip to main content
Usually $150, this pour-over coffee maker can be yours for $40

Albert Bassili
Someone using the Bella Pro Series 8-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker.
Best Buy / Best Buy

For a considerable chunk of people, having that first coffee of the day is paramount to starting on the right foot, which is why having a good coffee maker can make a world of difference. If you live with others, there’s also the element of having to prepare coffee for several people, which is why larger coffee machines, like the Bella Pro Series, are a great option, and we’ll see why in a little bit. Of course, the Bell Pro Series is a bit pricey if you’re on a budget, but luckily you can grab one from Best Buy for just $40, rather than the usual $150 it goes for.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 8-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker

While the Bella Pro Series didn’t quite make our list of best coffee makers out there, the 8-carafe Pro Series has a lot of great options whether you’re a solo coffee drinker or not. For example, one of our favorite features is the pause-and-serve function, which stops the brew at any point so you can serve yourself a coffee. That way, you can sneak in a cup before others get to it or are ready, and if you’re on your own, it lets you get started with your day without having to wait for the full brew time. It also has a simple one-button design that allows you to brew and warm the coffee for up to two hours, which we very much appreciate compared to smart coffee makers, which can sometimes be overcomplicated.

The Bella Pro Series is also very convenient, having a simple and easy-to-fill tank that won’t have you trying to wrestle a reservoir out of a plastic case. Speaking of plastic, almost everything is made of stainless steel, which means it’s very easy to clean and wash. Even better, it’s dishwasher safe, so besides a quick basic rinse, you don’t have to worry about hand-washing it, which is a huge plus in our eyes. It’s also BPA-free and has an auto-shutoff feature, both of which are very important for any coffee machine.

Overall, we like the Bella Pro Series for its large capacity, the pause-and-serve function, and the great aesthetics. We also love that it’s going for nearly nothing at Best Buy right now; the $40 price tag is a significant discount on the usual $150 and is probably one of the best coffee maker deals you’ll see this weekend.

