This AI-powered Samsung cordless vacuum is $250 off

Cleaning around the house can be a chore, especially with the corded vacuum that needs you to figure out where to put cables. That’s where something like a cordless vacuum can come in handy, especially since you can just carry it around with you and pull it out to clean small spills and debris. If you’d like to go for a cordless vacuum, one of the best is the Samsung Bespoke Jet, and there’s even an excellent Black Friday sale on it that discounts it down to $750 from $1,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum

One of the most impressive things about the Samsung Bespoke Jet is its long battery life, up to about 100 minutes, although that’s only in the lowest settings, and in the highest settings, that’s closer to 42 minutes. That said, the light setting is great for light spills and easier debris, so it depends on how you end up using it. But, in terms of the highest suction level, it’s impressive, and enough that it might potentially rip your carpet apart if you aren’t too careful, so it’s perfect if you tend to deal with a lot of tough-to-clean spots and debris.

The Bespoke Jet also has a telescoping pipe that can help reach things like ceilings and hard-to-reach places, which is not something you see with many cordless vacuums out on the market. Luckily, the whole thing weighs about 5.7 pounds, so even if you don’t have a lot of arm strength, you can pick it up and move it around or clean ceilings. The dustbin is easy to remove and clean, and that will certainly come in handy in the long run, and the vacuum itself does an excellent job of capturing dust it vacuums up, so you aren’t just spreading it around.

Overall, if you want a sleek and powerful vacuum, the Samsung Bespoke Jet is a great cleaning companion, especially because of a discount from Samsung that knocks it down to just $750. That said, that’s still quite a bit of money for some folks, so be sure to check out these Best Black Friday vacuum deals for a few cheaper alternatives.

