The best Black Friday appliance deals

If you’re out looking for deals this Black Friday, don’t pass over the big ticket items. While the sale day is usually a great time to pick up gadgets and gizmos, it’s also one of the best times to get a new appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a new refrigerator or a replacement washing machine and dryer, this is the time to make the splash. You can save hundreds of dollars on brand new appliances and give your home the makeover it needs.

We know that buying a new appliance is a major purchase, and one you’d like to put in some time and research for. You might not have time to shop around on short notice, but don’t worry. We’ve done that part for you. We’ve assembled some of the best appliance deals that you can get this Black Friday so you can go to the store ready to buy.

Home Depot

Samsung RF260BEAESR French door Refrigerator: $998; save $776

This 25.5-cubic-foot fridge has all the space you need for your holiday leftovers. The French door style makes it easy to access everything inside, and the stainless steel finish pairs well no matter what your kitchen aesthetic is like.

LG Electronics LFCS22520S French Door Refrigerator: $998; save $701

Need to fit a lot of food in your fridge without it taking up much space? This slim, stainless steel refrigerator from LG gives you 21.8 cubic feet of storage within its narrow frame.

GE GDT655SSJSS Top Control Dishwasher: $498; save $401

Fill up this dishwasher with all of your dirty dishes and let this quiet, efficient appliance make them sparkle like new again. Bottle jets make it easy to clean inside tall bottles, glasses, and wash stemware.

Samsung WF45K6200AW Washing Machine: $648; save $451

If you’re looking for an efficient washer, look no further. This Energy Star-certified washing machine from Samsung lets you add laundry after you start it and gives you 4.5 cubic feet of capacity.

GE GTD65EBSJWS Dryer: $548; save $251

This washer features Sensor Dry technology that will keep your clothes looking fresh. The extended tumble option helps eliminate wrinkles, and it’s Energy Star certified so you won’t feel guilty about running it.

GE JS645SLSS Electric Oven: $798; save $601

This electric range is self-cleaning so you never need to spend time or effort cleaning it up after cooking. Power Boil elements make water boil faster and dual-element bake assures you an even bake all around.

LG LTE4815ST Gas Oven: $1,498; save $1,001



This massive gas range is great if you’re cooking for more than just yourself. It’s smart home enabled with Wi-Fi built in so you can control your cooking remotely.

Lowe’s

Samsung RF260BEAESG French Door Refrigerator: $999; save $1,200



This 25.5 cubic foot fridge has room for all your food and leftovers, and it’s fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish will make sure no one knows when you sneak a midnight snack.

Samsung DW80N3030US Dish Washer: $399; save $250

This energy-efficient dishwasher has room for all of your dishes thanks to a third rack for utensils and height-adjustable racks for everything from plates to pots and pans.

LG WT1501CW Top-Load Washing Machine: $499; save $300

Get all of your laundry done in fewer loads with this 4.5-cubic foot, top-loading washer. It offers eight wash cycles that can address stains, keep your whites looking fresh, and maintain your colors.

Samsung NX58H5600SS Gas Oven Range: $599; save $500

This 5.8-cubic foot oven has room for any meal, from a major roast to multiple casserole dishes. The removable griddle on top of the burners provides you with more flexibility for your cooking.

Best Buy

Maytag MEDB835DW Dryer: $700; save $200

This dryer features 8.8-cubic feet of space for all of your laundry. PowerDry ensures your clothes dry as quickly and as evenly as possible, while Wrinkle Prevent tumbles your clothes so they don’t wrinkle up after a drying cycle.

Insignia NS-RTM18SS7 Refrigerator: $500 ; save $180

This simple but effective fridge does everything you need it to without the bells and whistles. It gives you 18-cubic-feet of storage and adjustable shelving for all of your food, no frills needed.

Samsung WA52M8650AW Washing Machine: $650; save $250

This washer makes it easy to pre-soak your clothes with a built-in sink. Super Speed technology will help cut down on the time that you spend doing laundry while ensuring your clothes are clean as can be.

LG DLE1501W Dryer: $500; save $220

Set this dryer and let it quietly and efficiently make your clothes feel good as new. Its touch screen panel makes it easy for anyone to use, and sound reduction technology makes laundry a much less noisy task.

Sears

Kenmore 73025 French Door Refrigerator: $1,099; save $801

The fingerprint resistant finish makes this fridge perfect for families, as does the 26.1-cubic feet of space. Inside, you’ll find gallon-sized door bins and cooling zones to keep every type of food fresh as can be.

Frigidaire FFHB2750TS French Door Refrigerator: $1,393; save $857

This massive fridge has edge-to-edge shelving to fit all of your food. Even Temp technology makes sure there are cold spots that freeze your leftovers, and the water filtration system keeps your water clean and pure.

Kenmore 13473 Dishwasher: $480; save $230

This dishwasher’s PowerWave spray arm ensures that all of your dishes get washed completely. The sleek, stainless finish and hidden controls make it easy for this dishwasher to blend in any kitchen.

Kenmore 41262 Washing Machine: $569; save $491

Load up this washing machine with clothes even after you start a load with the handy Add Garment feature. Smart Motion technology creates better and more efficient wash cycles for your clothes.