Black Friday is here and home chefs everywhere have their eyes peeled for deals on the Instant Pot for their home kitchens, a new cooking device that has revolutionized home cooking in the past few years. Price drops are happening at all of the major retailers you might expect including Kohl’s, Walmart, Sears, Macy’s Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, among others.

It makes sense that this device is rapidly gaining in popularity, since it can do everything from make a nice hot dish to cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal in one pot.

How popular are they? Enough that during the last few Black Fridays, Americans snapped up more than 200,000 of them on a single day alone, so this Black Friday is a great day to get in on the action

Still eager to get out and shop after turkey day? Here are some of the best deals on the popular and versatile Instant Pot that will be going live on Black Friday proper:

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.