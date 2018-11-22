Black Friday is here and home chefs everywhere have their eyes peeled for deals on the Instant Pot for their home kitchens, a new cooking device that has revolutionized home cooking in the past few years. Price drops are happening at all of the major retailers you might expect including Kohl’s, Walmart, Sears, Macy’s Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, among others.
It makes sense that this device is rapidly gaining in popularity, since it can do everything from make a nice hot dish to cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal in one pot.
How popular are they? Enough that during the last few Black Fridays, Americans snapped up more than 200,000 of them on a single day alone, so this Black Friday is a great day to get in on the action
Still eager to get out and shop after turkey day? Here are some of the best deals on the popular and versatile Instant Pot that will be going live on Black Friday proper:
If you haven’t yet jumped on the Instant Pot craze, Black Friday is a great time to get on board
Instant Pot Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1$100 $200
This deal gets you the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (Save $100) plus earn $15 Kohl’s Cash.
Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1$70 $140
This deal gets you the Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 pressure cooker for $70 (Save $30) plus earn $15 Kohl’s Cash.
Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1$100 $125
This stainless steel beauty will add so much to your repertoire of recipes and it’s $25 off at Macy’s.
Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart$88 $130
It may not get the attention of Target or Walmart but Bed, Bath & Beyond has a great range of kitchen accessories, including this deal on the Instant Pot Duo.
Crock-Pot Crock Multi-Cooker SCCPPC600-V1$50 $100
These multi-cookers are faster and easier than preparing meals on a stovetop and offer hands-off cooking that frees you to do other things, not to mention this one can save you up to $50.
Crock-Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker$50 $70
As an alternative to the Instant Pot brand, Crock-Pot has introduced this versatile pressure cooker, an all-in-one appliance that lets you Slow Cook, Pressure Cook, Brown and Sauté, or Steam
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1$70 $100
This Instant Pot is a steal, not only because it’s a great 7-in-1 6-quart pressure cooker but on top of the price drop, it comes bundled with a $10 Target Gift Card.
Instant Pot Duo60 6-Quart$70 $100
This is one of the best Instant Pot Black Friday deals we’ve seen for this high-tech beloved foodie gadget.
Instant Pot Duo80 8 quart 7-in-1$140 $170
If the extra features of the Duo Plus or the Ultra seem unnecessary, then this is the affordable pot for you. Get busy with Instant Pot and you’ll be happy you did. Save time and turn out consistently delicious meals.
Instant Pot Instant Pot Lux60 v3 8-quart 6-in-1$60 $100
This Instant Pot is a perennial bestseller at Walmart and it’s being offered at the lowest price of the year.