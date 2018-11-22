Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Can’t think of a what to get those hard-to-shop-for people on your list? Perhaps a practical gift is the answer. In an age where people can shop for whatever they want whenever they want, and have items delivered to their door in two days or less, it can be hard to find a gift for your friends and family that they actually “need.”
How about a vacuum? Or even better, how about a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum is an awesome gift because it makes like easier. For many people, a robot vacuum is one of those things they want to have, but don’t want to spend a ton of cash on. You can purchase an inexpensive robot vacuum for around $100 to $250, and a higher-end model, like a self-emptying Roomba, will cost you a lot more (you’re probably going to shell out around $950 for the Roomba i7+).
Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a robot vacuum because the sale prices make it into a gift that’s not only useful and practical, but also affordable. You can get a vacuum you might otherwise never purchase because it’d be too darn expensive.
Check out our collection of Black Friday robot vacuum deals. We’ve also included a few non-robot vacuums in the mix, just in case you’re looking for an amazing deal on a cordless or bagless upright vacuum. Here the best 2018 Black Friday vacuum deals available.
Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Did you know that one of the most consistently top-selling Black Friday items are vacuums? Who knew? But today, vacuums are higher performance and less expensive than ever before.
Roborock C10$150 $200
YOU SAVE $50
If you’re looking for an inexpensive robot vac, the C10 is a solid choice. With app control, an oversized dust bin, scheduling, and Alexa compatibility, this budget vac gives you a lot of features for a little bit of cash. Use a coupon at checkout to get the discount.
bObsweep WP460011RO$190 $299
YOU SAVE $109
This inexpensive robotic vacuum cleaner and mop receives very good reviews from users. It sweeps, vacuums, mops, and filtrates. Plus, it works on hardwood floor, tile or carpet and it automatically charges the battery.
Roborock s5$399 $579
YOU SAVE $180
From November 21 to 27, you can use a 31 percent off coupon to save almost $200 on the Rorobrock r5. This 2 in 1 sweeping and mopping robot vacuum has smart navigation that maps your house, and loads of other high tech features.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S$150 $300
YOU SAVE $150
Don’t want to spend a few hundred bucks on a Roomba? the Deebot N79S has excellent suction, a long battery life (2 hours), and it connect to Alexa.
Hoover Hoover WindTunnel 3$99 $190
YOU SAVE $91
Looking for a powerful upright bagless vacuum? The Hoover WindTunnel 3 creates 3 channels of suction to clean dirt and debris from deep down in your carpets. It has a quick pass brush roll for faster cleaning, a bunch of handy attachments, and 7-position height adjustment so you can vacuum your entire home without hurting your back.
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi, works with Alexa$450 $700
YOU SAVE $250
If you want the very best brand of robot vacuum, look no further than a sweet little Roomba. Feel free to have Alexa tell the Roomba to vacuum the family room even if the kids are watching TV.
Dirt Devil Endura Max upright vacuum$40 $60
YOU SAVE $20
Full-size power and extended cleaning reach last longer and maintain suction for continuous performance.
Shark Navigator DLX – NV71$130 $170
YOU SAVE $40
Need a bagless vacuum with extra horsepower? This discounted option from Target can handle everything from carpet to hardwood.
iRobot Roomba 890 robotic Vacuum$350 $500
YOU SAVE $150
Clean and schedule from anywhere with the iRobot app. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Dyson Slim Ball upright vacuum$190 $300
YOU SAVE $110
Upright vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head and rides on a ball for easy steering.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Remote RV720$200 $350
YOU SAVE $150
Robot vacuum with Smart Sensor Navigation for floors and carpets. Set cleaning schedules with the remote.
iRobot Roomba 675 robotic vacuum$200 $300
YOU SAVE $100
Put this Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum to work. Works with Alexa and good for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors.
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light$90 $190
YOU SAVE $100
Lightweight upright vaccum with 16-foot power cord includes crevice tool and converts to hand vac.
KOBOT RV351$100 $200
YOU SAVE $100
For a Black Friday price of $100, this robot vac gives you the basic features you need like daily scheduling and an auto-charging dock. You can even attach a mop pad for wet or dry sweeping.