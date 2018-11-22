Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Share

Can’t think of a what to get those hard-to-shop-for people on your list? Perhaps a practical gift is the answer. In an age where people can shop for whatever they want whenever they want, and have items delivered to their door in two days or less, it can be hard to find a gift for your friends and family that they actually “need.”

How about a vacuum? Or even better, how about a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum is an awesome gift because it makes like easier. For many people, a robot vacuum is one of those things they want to have, but don’t want to spend a ton of cash on. You can purchase an inexpensive robot vacuum for around $100 to $250, and a higher-end model, like a self-emptying Roomba, will cost you a lot more (you’re probably going to shell out around $950 for the Roomba i7+).

Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a robot vacuum because the sale prices make it into a gift that’s not only useful and practical, but also affordable. You can get a vacuum you might otherwise never purchase because it’d be too darn expensive.

Check out our collection of Black Friday robot vacuum deals. We’ve also included a few non-robot vacuums in the mix, just in case you’re looking for an amazing deal on a cordless or bagless upright vacuum. Here the best 2018 Black Friday vacuum deals available.

