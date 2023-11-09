 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

265 refrigerators just had their prices slashed for Black Friday

Noah McGraw
By
Samsung Bespoke 23-cu. ft. 4-door French door Family Hub refrigerator in a dark-gray themed kitchen.
Samsung

Black Friday has traditionally been a time for TV and appliance deals. Back when the “black” in Black Friday meant companies were selling excess inventory to get “back in the black,” the companies that discounted things the steepest were appliance stores. All of that is to say that Best Buy is going to have some fantastic refrigerator deals during Black Friday, to carry on the tradition. The sales have started already, with the Best Buy Early Access Sale for Members offering significant discounts on appliances right now. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below, but you can shop the deals yourself by clicking the big red button.

Best deals in Best Buy’s Early Black Friday refrigerator sale

There are hundreds of discounts available right now, which means you get your pick of quality and price. If you just need a simple replacement because your refrigerator conked out over night, you can grab a Frigidaire or an Insignia. This 13.9-cubic-foot top-freezer unit from Frigidaire is down to . It’s all white with a traditional freezer on top and fridge below setup, making it a good replacement for an apartment or fridge or a second fridge in your garage. If you like that setup but prefer stainless steel, Insignia has a 10-cubic-foot option on sale for . If you’re feeling patriotic, there’s an LG wrapped in an American flag for .

If you’re looking for something more permanent and fancy, Samsung has some side-by-side options on sale, like the 27.4-cubic-foot option for . There is also a three-door or French door option, with the freezer as a drawer on the bottom, for . LG has a similar option with an added water and ice dispenser for . If you’re looking for the cream of the crop, a Samsung Bespoke four-door fridge is on sale for discount.

Related

Best Buy has started its Black Friday deals early this year, and the refrigerator deals are coming in strong. Right now there are 265 refrigerators on sale at Best Buy, which discounts from $55 to over $1,000. We’ve told you some of our favorites, but check them out for yourself by clicking the link below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Early Black Friday deal: Save $70 on Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.

One of the best Black Friday deals will save you money in the long term by also cutting your heating bills. Right now, you can buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $180 at Best Buy, saving $70 off the regular price of $250. A great saving on a device that will make your home so much smarter and more efficient, let's take a look at what it offers before you consider tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat
One of the best smart thermostats around, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an ideal addition to your home. It's able to take control of your home's heating and cooling without you needing to get too involved.

Read more
10 Dyson deals you can’t miss in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Dyson is one of the most trusted names in the home appliance industry with its high-performance bladeless fans, cordless vacuums, and hair styling tools, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for Dyson deals. Here's some good news -- there are lots of Dyson products with discounts in Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access sale, and there are even better offers for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. We've rounded up our top picks below so you can easily choose what to purchase before the sale ends on Sunday, but you'll still have to hurry. That's because we're not sure how long stocks will remain available, especially for some of the more popular Dyson devices.
Best Dyson deals in Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access sale

-- $270, $243 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $370

Read more
I sniffed out the best early Black Friday Roomba robot vacuum deals
Best Black Friday Roomba Deals

Needing a little help around the house is a good reason to embrace the conveniences of modern technology. A robot vacuum makes a good helping hand, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular. Now is also a great time to shop, as robot vacuum deals are hot with early Black Friday sales providing some good discounts. A lot can go into determining how to choose a robot vacuum, but if you know what you need and a Roomba fits the bill, these are the best Black Friday Roomba deals available right now.
iRobot Roomba 694 — $250, was $275

The Roomba robot vacuum lineup is known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, and the iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most popular models available. It features a clean, minimal design that remains unobtrusive even when the Roomba is hard at work. It has the ability to dock itself automatically for recharging when its battery is low, and has many features that are often associated with more expensive robot vacuums. As you’ll find in many of the best robot vacuums, adaptive navigation sensors keep the Roomba 694 going amidst you and your household objects, and it easily navigates around things such as furniture, feet, and even pets.

Read more