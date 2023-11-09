Black Friday has traditionally been a time for TV and appliance deals. Back when the “black” in Black Friday meant companies were selling excess inventory to get “back in the black,” the companies that discounted things the steepest were appliance stores. All of that is to say that Best Buy is going to have some fantastic refrigerator deals during Black Friday, to carry on the tradition. The sales have started already, with the Best Buy Early Access Sale for Members offering significant discounts on appliances right now. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below, but you can shop the deals yourself by clicking the big red button.

Best deals in Best Buy’s Early Black Friday refrigerator sale

There are hundreds of discounts available right now, which means you get your pick of quality and price. If you just need a simple replacement because your refrigerator conked out over night, you can grab a Frigidaire or an Insignia. This 13.9-cubic-foot top-freezer unit from Frigidaire is down to . It’s all white with a traditional freezer on top and fridge below setup, making it a good replacement for an apartment or fridge or a second fridge in your garage. If you like that setup but prefer stainless steel, Insignia has a 10-cubic-foot option on sale for . If you’re feeling patriotic, there’s an LG wrapped in an American flag for .

If you’re looking for something more permanent and fancy, Samsung has some side-by-side options on sale, like the 27.4-cubic-foot option for . There is also a three-door or French door option, with the freezer as a drawer on the bottom, for . LG has a similar option with an added water and ice dispenser for . If you’re looking for the cream of the crop, a Samsung Bespoke four-door fridge is on sale for discount.

Best Buy has started its Black Friday deals early this year, and the refrigerator deals are coming in strong. Right now there are 265 refrigerators on sale at Best Buy, which discounts from $55 to over $1,000. We’ve told you some of our favorites, but check them out for yourself by clicking the link below.

