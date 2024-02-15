 Skip to main content
Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale is now live — up to 40% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Samsung

Now’s a great time to upgrade your appliances, as Best Buy has launched its Presidents’ Day sale a few days ahead of the holiday. Whether you’re thinking about buying something for the kitchen or the laundry room, there’s something that will surely catch your eye in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because stocks may run out before the holiday even arrives. Browse through all of the available deals, but you may also want to check out our favorite bargains to make a quicker decision on what to buy.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale

For those who are on the hunt for refrigerator deals, the most affordable option in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale is the Insignia 10 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator with Reversible Door, which is down to from $460 following a $60 discount. Other best-selling refrigerators included in the sale are the Whirlpool 17.7 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator, which is on sale for instead of $900 for savings of $200, and the Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Counter Depth Smart Refrigerator, which will be for savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,800.

Looking for microwave deals? The cheapest available in the sale is the Insignia 0.7 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave, which you can get for instead of $80 for $10 in savings. Other popular options include the GE 1.1 Cu. Ft. Mid-Size Microwave, which features a $46 discount on its original price of $156 for a , and the Samsung 1.9 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave, which is from $342 following a $62 discount.

The washer and dryer deals in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale include the small but powerful Black+Decker 1.5 Cu.Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer as the lowest-priced option at instead of $260 for savings of $15. Some of the bestsellers involved in the sale is this washer and dryer pair from Insignia — the Insignia 4.1 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer, which is from $550 for savings of $125, and the Insignia 6.7 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Electric Dryer, which has its price from $450 for savings of $50.

Don’t think that you’ve got enough time to shop Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale, because if you move slow, you’re going to miss out on all of the huge discounts. If nothing from our recommended deals above caught your eye, feel free to look at everything else that’s available with price cuts. Just remember — don’t wait until the last minute before you make your purchases, because stocks for some of the more popular appliances may already get sold out before the weekend passes.

The 5 best floodlight cameras for home security in 2024
A person adjusting the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2.

Whether you're living somewhere very rural with low lighting or just need to be extra sure to scare away (or record) any potential intruders, a floodlight camera is an excellent security tool for your home. And while there is a very large variety of floodlight cameras you can pick from, there are a couple of well-known brands that have risen to the top, and you're likely quite familiar with a few of them. As such, we've collected our favorites in various categories and gone into their specs and why you should consider grabbing them, so be sure to check each one thoroughly before taking the plunge.
The Best Floodlight Cameras in 2024

Buy the 

Read more
Sonos One and Sonos One SL prices slashed for a limited time
A second generation Sonos One in white on a kitchen counter.

If you're thinking about taking advantage of Bluetooth speaker deals, why not go for smart speakers instead? Best Buy just slashed the prices of the Sonos One SL and the second-generation Sonos One, with the Sonos One SL down to $159 from $200 for $41 in savings and the Sonos One Gen 2 down to $175 from $220 for $45 in savings. Either of these smart speakers will be an amazing addition to your home, but you're going to have to hurry with choosing which one to purchase because these offers are only available for a limited time. If you take too long with your decision, you may miss out on both bargains.
Sonos One SL -- $159, was $200

The Sonos One SL is a more affordable version of the first-generation Sonos One, but it comes with most of the smart speaker's most helpful features such as the capability to play room-filling sound with its tweeter and a mid-woofer, compatibility with the Sonos Controller app so you can search for songs and control playback through your smartphone or tablet, and support for Apple AirPlay 2 to easily stream music from your iPhone or iPad. Two Sonos One SL smart speakers can pair up for stereo sound, or connect with a Sonos soundbar to enable surround sound. The Sonos One SL doesn't have a microphone though, which means it doesn't work with voice assistants.

Read more
Amazon’s futuristic Astro security robot is 21% off right now
Amazon Astro robot.

If you don't think investing in security camera deals is enough to give you peace of mind, then you may want to consider buying the Amazon Astro. This mobile security robot, originally sold for $2,350, is on sale from Amazon with a $500 discount that lowers its price to $1,850. It's fairly expensive even at 21% off, but if you're willing to pay for it, you'll be getting an all-around solution for the protection of your home or business. You need to act fast for your purchase though, as the bargain may end sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Amazon Astro mobile security robot
Compared to security cameras that are installed at fixed points, the Amazon Astro can roll through your home or business to cover up to 5,000 square feet with its HD night vision periscope camera. You'll be able to use the Astro app to access the mobile security robot's camera with a live view, control its movements, and communicate with people it bumps into with a two-way talk function. It comes with a 30-day trial of Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions, which will allow you to schedule and customize the Amazon Astro's patrolling routes, and receive alerts when it sees an unknown person or hears sound such as breaking glass. Ring Protect Pro will also get the robot to move to the location of a triggered Ring Alarm, if you have the security system installed.

Read more