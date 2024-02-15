Now’s a great time to upgrade your appliances, as Best Buy has launched its Presidents’ Day sale a few days ahead of the holiday. Whether you’re thinking about buying something for the kitchen or the laundry room, there’s something that will surely catch your eye in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because stocks may run out before the holiday even arrives. Browse through all of the available deals, but you may also want to check out our favorite bargains to make a quicker decision on what to buy.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale

For those who are on the hunt for refrigerator deals, the most affordable option in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale is the Insignia 10 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator with Reversible Door, which is down to from $460 following a $60 discount. Other best-selling refrigerators included in the sale are the Whirlpool 17.7 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator, which is on sale for instead of $900 for savings of $200, and the Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Counter Depth Smart Refrigerator, which will be for savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,800.

Looking for microwave deals? The cheapest available in the sale is the Insignia 0.7 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave, which you can get for instead of $80 for $10 in savings. Other popular options include the GE 1.1 Cu. Ft. Mid-Size Microwave, which features a $46 discount on its original price of $156 for a , and the Samsung 1.9 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave, which is from $342 following a $62 discount.

The washer and dryer deals in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale include the small but powerful Black+Decker 1.5 Cu.Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer as the lowest-priced option at instead of $260 for savings of $15. Some of the bestsellers involved in the sale is this washer and dryer pair from Insignia — the Insignia 4.1 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer, which is from $550 for savings of $125, and the Insignia 6.7 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Electric Dryer, which has its price from $450 for savings of $50.

Don’t think that you’ve got enough time to shop Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day appliance sale, because if you move slow, you’re going to miss out on all of the huge discounts. If nothing from our recommended deals above caught your eye, feel free to look at everything else that’s available with price cuts. Just remember — don’t wait until the last minute before you make your purchases, because stocks for some of the more popular appliances may already get sold out before the weekend passes.

