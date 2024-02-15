 Skip to main content
217 refrigerators are discounted at Best Buy right now, from $400

Aaron Mamiit
By
27.3-cubic foot Samsung Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with light cabinets and wooden floor.
Samsung

The discounts that you can get from Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale provide the perfect opportunity to upgrade your refrigerator. Whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to make a huge investment, there’s surely something for you from these refrigerator deals, which start at just $400. The offers are already online to give you ample shopping time before the holiday arrives, but if you want to grab the best bargains, you’re going to have to make your purchase immediately while stocks haven’t sold out — either pick one from our recommendations below, or browse the hundreds of deals yourself.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day refrigerators sale

For , you can get the Insignia 10 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator, which is on sale with a $60 discount on its original price of $460. It’s not the only refrigerator that you can get for less than $1,000 in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale though — other relatively affordable options made by some of the best refrigerator brands include the Frigidaire 13.9 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator, which is from $657 for $107 in savings; the Whirlpool 11.6 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Counter-Depth Refrigerator, which is instead of $630 following a $70 discount; and the GE 16.6 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator that has its price from $750, for savings of $170.

If you want a smart refrigerator that will make your kitchen activities more convenient, you’ve got several options in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale. Here are two of them to consider — the LG 27.6 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator, which you can use with LG’s ThinQ app to monitor usage and maintenance, with a $505 discount that lowers its price to from $1,555; and the Samsung 26.7 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub, which features a 21.5-inch touchscreen for access to a variety of apps, at $400 off to brings its price from a sticker price of $2,100.

If you’ve been thinking abut replacing your refrigerator, you shouldn’t miss the amazing offers from Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale. There’s no shortage of options because there are hundreds of refrigerators that are available with discounts, but that means you’re going to have to act fast in deciding what to purchase. We’re not sure which of these bargains will still be available by the end of the holiday, so don’t wait until the last minute — proceed with the transaction for the refrigerator that you choose as soon as you can.

