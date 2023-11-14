The best early office chair Black Friday deals available now

Black Friday deals are in full swing even though there’s a little while yet until the official day hits. However, if you’re keen to buy a new office chair at a great price, there are some fantastic early office chair Black Friday deals going on right now. We’ve highlighted some of the very best below so you can find something that suits your needs and budget in no time. Check them out below and enjoy superior comfort from the best office chairs around.

Best office chair Black Friday deal

Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair — $96, was $399

For a fantastic bargain, consider the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair while it’s on sale at a huge discount. It offers three support points for your back, hips, and hands, along with proper lumbar support. It’s possible to adjust the seat height with there being 360-degree free rotation and a mesh design that supports both your back and shoulders. The breathable mesh stays in good shape and remains stable, all while allowing airflow to keep you cool thanks to being made from virgin cotton material.

Durable for 10 years, it has plenty of functionality such as being able to flip up the arms, or move around easily via the rolling casters. It supports up to 300 pounds across 8 hours of continuous use so it’s perfect for your home office.

It’s designed with a sturdy nylon base with all its components proving fairly simple to assemble so you won’t have to worry about spending a lot of time putting the chair together. Once it is assembled, you can always use the ability to turn the armrest up 90 degrees to ensure you can push it into the bottom of your table with a slight lift, saving you some room in your home. That way, if you’re short on space, you won’t run into any issues. The whole thing offers rounded corners so it’s safe to have in your home even with small children running around.

More office chair Black Friday deals we love

A good quality office chair is an important part of your home office setup with the risk of repetitive injury possible if you’re sitting in an awkward position for extended periods of time. Below are some other great office chair Black Friday deals for different budgets. Each will be a great way of enhancing your working environment at a good price.

Office Star Faux Leather Manager’s Chair —

Flash Furniture Ivan Contemporary Mesh Executive Swivel Office Chair —

Insignia High Back Executive Ergonomic Chair —

Steelcase Series 1 Chair —

Editors' Recommendations