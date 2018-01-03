Here are our picks for the best electric shavers on the market today

Electric razors are often overlooked in favor of the $8 razors from the grocery store because it’s difficult to drop $60 to $500 on a machine that does the job of a simple safety razor. Despite a less-than-ideal reputation, electric razors have a slew of well-designed features that can provide a wealth of benefits. The best ones have consistent shaves in dry or wet conditions and are convenient for traveling to the gym and beyond — not to mention they can cut your morning routine by minutes. Electric razors don’t necessarily require shaving cream or water and can bust beards just as well, if not better, than safety razors.

In this buying guide for electric razors, we’ve picked what we think are the five best electric shavers on the market today.

The best electric razors:

The Series 9 is one of the best sellers in the market because it includes just about every important feature to give you a clean shave. It touts four different shaving modes for sensitive skin or longer beards. The Series 9 has an intuitive grip that makes it easy to maneuver on the neck and is designed for dry or wet use. It includes a cleaning station that will, at a touch of a button, clean, dry, and lubricate your razor. It’s not hard to like a product that automatically cleans and sharpens itself, right?

See it

It is a common archetype: A young boy standing at the sink watching his father shave. Nowadays, one man can gain real satisfaction from using this state-of-the-art electric shaver, and the OneBlade promises to do just that. With this machine, however, the “watching the father shave” memory will be replaced in the collective imagination of our future generations with something else, like filling up the gas tank, or watching cat videos on YouTube, since the Philips Norelco OneBlade makes quick work of your facial hair. The rechargeable razor can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair, so you’ll get an even, precise trim, without ending up with cuts all over your face.

See it

What is the future of electric razors? Panasonic has a reputation as industry leaders, and its ES-LV81 is arguably at the forefront of shaving technology. OK, so that “reputation” doesn’t hold much weight for the rest of us … and the name, ES-LV81 isn’t memorable, but the way it feels is the best in the biz. For starters, LV81 touts a stubble sensor that makes adjustments based on the density and length of your beard, dry or wet. The five razor foil approach gives you to closest and least abrasive shave out of any electric razor. Then, there are the 14,000 cycles per minute that function at a nearly silent level (compared to the Braun 7 Series) so you can practically hear every hair follicle being trimmed. The huge head is placed on a rotating pivot, ensures a quick and effective shave — even in the hard to reach places.

See it

Often times, the biggest and most expensive razors aren’t ideal for every situation. And there is a lot of good stuff packed into this tiny machine. At 3.5 inches long, and weighing 5.6 ounces, the Travel Razor by Philips is ideal just about every traffic signal touch up. Powered by two AA batteries (included), you won’t have to worry about packing a charger or finding a compatible outlet. The minimal approach makes the Travel Razor one of the quieter options. One major setback: You won’t be able to take this one into the shower. The travel razor is meant for dry use only.

See it

You want an electric razor, but you don’t want to pay the equivalent of a cross-country plane ticket to get one. Meet the ES-RT51. One of the most basic electric razors that delivers a good shave in wet or dry conditions for under $50. The three-razor pivoting head ensures a close, comfortable shave. Added bonus: A pop-up trimmer that will evenly trim sideburns and mustaches and an LCD screen that displays power levels and reminds you when you need to change its blades.

See it