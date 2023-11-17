 Skip to main content
Best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals on Philips, Oral-B, and more

Noah McGraw
By

If it’s time to upgrade your dental health game, Black Friday deals are here to save you some money. We’ve pulled a wide variety of electric toothbrush deals from the mess of Black Friday discounts already out. We’ve focused on the two biggest brands, Oral-B and Philips, but added a few cheaper options to the bottom of the list. We’re not sure when they might end, even though Black Friday is still a ways away, so if you see a deal you like on a toothbrush you’ve been considering, grab it today.

Best Oral-B electric toothbrush Black Friday deals

Oral-B iO Series 9 Smart Toothbrush held in hand
John Velasco / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Oral-B sets a standard in oral care. Oral-B electric toothbrushes come in a wide variety of quality — from super cheap options to luxury, dentist-level machines. Take a look at the Pro line for a good balance of both functionality and price. If you’re only interested in the best of the best, the iO Series has everything you could want. The round brush gives dentist-level coverage, and the smart tech inside helps you track your brushing patterns so you know which areas you’re missing. There are seven cleaning modes so you can maximize the efficiency of your dental care.

  • Oral-B iO Series —
  • Oral-B Pro 1000 —
  • Oral-B Pro 100 CrossAction —
  • Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries —
  • Oral-B 3D —

Best Philips electric toothbrush Black Friday deals

Philips-Sonicare ProtectiveClean-6100
Philips

Philips is the main Oral-B competitor, and it’s a close competition. If you want the best from Philips, look at the Sonicare 9000. It has all the fancy smart features you would expect from a $200 toothbrush, like pressure sensors to tell you when you’re brushing to hard and tracking apps that show you which teeth you tend to miss.

  • Philips Sonicare 4100 —
  • Philips Sonicare 9000 —
  • Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 —
  • Philips Sonicare 4100 Portable —
  • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 —
Other electric toothbrush Black Friday deals we love

We’ve pulled some other good electric toothbrush Black Friday deals from brands that around Oral-B or Sonicare. Pretty much any electric toothbrush is a step up from a manual one, so even grabbing something under $10 will improve your oral health. For more ways to tackle plaque, check out Waterpik Black Friday deals.

  • Spinbrush Pro —
  • Aquasonic Black Series —
  • Generic electric toothbrush —
  • Aquasonic DUO PRO —
  • Bitvae R2 —

BLUETTI rolls out Black Friday specials with a brand-new power station
Bluetti AC180 power station powering date camping trip

There's never been a better time to spring for sustainable and portable power options, especially with BLUETTI offering some great Black Friday deals, plus an exclusive discount -- which we'll tell you more about in a second. These deals also coincide with a brand new release from the brand, with the debut of the BLUETTI AC200L portable solar generator and power station. It features a 2400-watt output, 2,048-watt-hour capacity, and a 1,200-watt solar input for speedy charging. It's a sleek newcomer that can be boosted to 3,600 watts in a PowerLifting mode for your extensive yet adaptable energy needs. More on that new station and the great deals below.

For a limited time, from November 17 until November 30, Digital Trends readers can use the coupon code DT100 at checkout to receive an extra $20 off. Yes, that code stacks with existing Black Friday deals.

Read more
The best Black Friday washer and dryer bundle deals happening now
Samsung 4.5-cubic foot smart front load washer and 7.5-cubic foot smart electric dryer in a kitchen with light green cabinets.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to land some savings on household appliances, and this year’s early Black Friday deals include a lot of great discounts on washer and dryer bundles. The best washing machines and the best dryers are made all the better when they come bundled together. We’ve tracked down the best washer and dryer bundles you can shop this Black Friday, with several different brands offering a range of features and capacities to choose from.
Best LG washer & dryer Black Friday deals

LG is one of the most well-known names in electronics. It makes devices from TVs to smartphones, but its home appliances are perhaps its most impressive lineup. LG has a lot to offer when it comes to washer and dryer bundles. It makes a lot of different models of varying capacities, and it offers some of the most cutting edge washing and drying smart features as well.

Read more
Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals: Save on all three models
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.

If you want to bring your thermostat into the age of smart tech, it's highly recommended that you check out the Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals that are available for Black Friday. The discounts on the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat aren't expected to last long though, as stocks are already probably running low. If you need help looking for Black Friday deals involving either smart home device, and if you're having trouble deciding which one to go for, you'll get your answers below. To complete your smart home, check out Nest Black Friday deals and Ring Black Friday deals too.
Best Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals
Different retailers have slashed the prices of the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat, so there's no shortage of options on where you want to purchase these smart home devices. However, so you can secure your Nest Thermostat quickly, we've rounded up our favorite picks below -- you'll still have to act fast though, as the offers may end at any moment.

Google Nest Thermostat --

Read more