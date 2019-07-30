Smart Home

The best exercise bikes of 2019

No matter your needs, one of these stationary bikes will get you moving in 2019

Gia Liu
By

Biking is a great form of exercise, but cycling on the street can be a dangerous activity. Aggressive drivers, motorcyclists, and the elements are threatening to make you swerve off the road at every turn. That’s why many people opt to work out in the safety of their own homes, by getting a stationary exercise bike. They’re less heavy and bulky than treadmills or elliptical machines, and you can fit your daily fitness into your schedule without needing to make a trip to and from the gym.

Whether you’re trying to maintain healthy fitness habits or shed some weight, an exercise bike could be a great investment for your time. We’ve done the research for you so that you don’t have to — here are the best exercise bikes on the market right now, no matter what your budget, lifestyle, or goals.

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike with Resistance ME-709 ($139)

best exercise bikes 41qvpfyumdl

This recumbent exercise bike offers eight resistance levels, allowing the user to control the difficulty using tension knobs. You can adjust the resistance to simulate different terrains, or to fit your current fitness goals or fitness level. The step-through design of the bike allows you to mount and dismount quickly while being easy on your knees and back. The ergonomic cushioned seat and foam-covered handles make the riding experience a little more comfortable, helping to support your back and arms while you pedal. The pedals are also weighted to support your feet properly and give you more control over your movement. The adjustable foot straps ensure you’ll get a comfortable fit. Plus, you can’t beat the budget-friendly price of this machine.

ProGear 100S Exercise Bike ($170)

best exercise bikes 71l1cwvavll

Don’t be fooled by the sweet price tag on this budget-friendly exercise bike. This chain-driven bike by ProGear is designed to simulate the same exercise you’d get riding a bike on the road outdoors. A heart pulse sensor helps you monitor your heart rate, which can be helpful whether you’re trying to stay within your comfort zone or challenge yourself to a more tiring workout. You can check out other data from your data, from calories burned to distance biked, by taking a look at the LCD display on the bike. The four-way seat adjustment allows you to find the perfect ergonomic setup — plus, it’s cushioned to keep your bottom from hurting as you pedal away. The Easy Dial tension adjustment also allows you to engage in a more challenging workout by making it harder for you to pedal.

Exerpeutic GOLD 500 XLS Foldable Upright Bike ($178)

best exercise bikes 71rtcuzow l

The heavy-duty construction of this exercise bike guarantees you’ll be pedaling on it for plenty of years to come. The machine can support up to 400 pounds, and an eight-level Magnetic Tension control function lets you easily adjust the tension for a breezier or more difficult workout. The large LCD display allows you to monitor your workout as you pedal, as it indicates the calories burned, speed, pulse, odometer, and more. The large seat cushion will suit users of any size, and the seat height can be adjusted to accommodate people from 5 feet, one inch to 6 feet, five inches. One of the most unique qualities of this bike is that it can be folded up to just half the size, making it a compact option for those who don’t have a lot of space in their home. It can stow away when not in use, and it can even be transported in a vehicle thanks to the folding design.

Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike ($239)

best exercise bikes 71m 8ydvjvl

Thanks to the solid construction and heavyweight metal, this chain-driven bike will like a commercial model you’d find at the gym — but without the hefty price tag. The heavy-duty crank will help you feel supported and stable as you pedal away, and the adjustable seat and handlebars can be moved around until the position is comfortable for you. The 40-pound flywheel gives you enough tension to achieve a great workout, whether you’re pedaling with light resistance or doing some high-intensity interval training. Save a bundle on spin class by investing in a great stationing exercise bike that can produce the same results.

Schwinn 170 Upright Bike ($449)

best exercise bikes 81vbufpes4l

Schwinn delivers a solid exercise machine with the 170 Upright Bike, which has 29 different exercise programs and 25 levels of resistance. You can switch up your workout all the time to prevent exercise monotony. The high-inertia drive system has a perimeter weighted flywheel to guarantee smooth pedaling and easy start-up, making it easy to do some high-intensity interval training. The bike also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can sync the machine with the Schwinn Trainer app or other fitness tracking apps, to keep tabs on your workouts. You can even sync the bike with the RideSocial app to see different parts of the world while you bike, or virtually ride alongside your biking buddies in real-time. In-console speakers and an MP3 input port guarantee you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite entertainment while pedaling, and an adjustable fan cools you down when you start to heat up.

Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike ($599)

best exercise bikes 81twzvvfirl

The heavy-duty structure of this bike helps you feel stable and supported as you go through your workout. And because the handles move with you as you pedal, you’re getting a full-body workout, which you may not get to enjoy on most stationary bikes. The self-balancing foot pedals have straps to keep your feet in place while you pedal, and they can even stay stationary if you’d like to isolate your upper-body and switch up your workout. The frictionless fan stays quiet while keeping you cool throughout your workout. The RevMeter RPM gauge is perfect for high-intensity interval training, giving you the same workout you’d get from spin class, without the hefty class fees.

Peloton ($2,245)

Considered the Rolex of the stationary bike world, the Peloton has a high price, but for good reason. It features 24-hour access to studio cycling classes, streaming daily live classes from their NYC studio and instructor-curated music on its large built-in screen (membership for the classes is an extra $39 per month). Its footprint is also tiny at only 2 feet wide and 4 feet long. The seat, screen, and handlebars are completely adjustable and the seat has a built-in dumbbell holder.

Echelon Smart Connect EX3 MAX Indoor Cycle ($840)

best peloton alternatives echelon ex3

Billed as the more budget-friendly option to the pricey Peloton, the Echelon Smart Connect EX3 MAX Indoor Cycle offers live and on-demand cycling classes led by certified instructors. The streamlined bike also features dumbbell holders, ergonomic handles and wheels in the front so it is easy to move. This compact bike also only takes up a little over 3 feet of space, making it a great choice if you have limited room for exercise equipment. Plus, the smooth ride makes the EX3 MAX feel luxurious without the major ticket shock.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Road Trip Apps
Cars

Ridin’ nerdy: 15 handy car gadgets for your summer road trip

Road tripping can be a slog, but, thankfully, there are hundreds of gadgets designed to help us stay safe and enhance marathon drives. From a reliable backup camera to a self-powered jump starter, here are some of our favorite car…
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
midea mpf12cr81 e portable ac amazon deal
Deals

Don’t have central air? Amazon deal cuts $103 off this portable air conditioner

Stay on top of the summer heat by keeping small spaces cool with Amazon's 26% price cut on the Midea Portable Air Conditioner (MPF12CR81-E) that brings its list price of $449 down to $332.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
oral b philips electric toothbrushes amazon deals sonicare essence sonic
Deals

Amazon drops massive discounts on Philips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes

If you’re looking to improve your oral hygiene without breaking the bank, Amazon currently has solid deals on top-rated Philips and Oral-B models that let you in on up to a 50% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
anova nano precision cooker amazon deal
Deals

Try out your sous vide skills with Amazon’s $80 Anova Nano precision cooker

Sous vide machines don't overcook food because they regulate the heat and hold it at a certain temperature. A great sous vide machine is the Anova Nano Precision Cooker, now $80 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
gaggia velasca prestige espresso machine amazon deal
Deals

Unleash your inner barista with the Gaggia Velasca Prestige espresso machine

Not everyone has the time to buy a cup of coffee. You can get yourself a coffee maker, but those don’t really make café-quality coffee. A coffee machine that does is it all is the Gaggia Velasca Prestige, now $852 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
arlo baby monitor amazon deal
Deals

Keep an eye on your infant with the Arlo Baby monitor, now 35% off on Amazon

Most of the time, a baby’s high-pitched cry is more than enough to alert you that it has woken up, is hungry, or needs a diaper change. But what about those other times? You need a baby monitor, like the Arlo Baby, now $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ninja air fryer af101 amazon deal
Deals

Make crispy and healthy meals with a Ninja air fryer, now only $100 on Amazon

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Neato Botvac D7 review
Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Keeping up with household chores can be tough especially for busy people. Luckily, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum, now only $648 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
evapolar personal air conditioner
Deals

This portable air conditioner and humidifier gets a sweet $50 discount on Amazon

Maintaining a nice personal space is one of the challenges of dorm living. Improve the comfort level in your own corner with the Evapolar Evalight. Get it in white or black on Amazon at a discounted price before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
delonghi nespresso citiz espresso machine amazon
Deals

Amazon offers 29% off the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz espresso machine

Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Enjoy cleaner air with Coway’s Airmega 400, now below $500 on Amazon

Having an air purifier is beneficial in many ways. They get rid of airborne viruses that may cause respiratory issues and other health problems. A great option is the Coway Airmega 400, which is currently discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina