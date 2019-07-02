Today's heated blankets are not like your Grandma's. These are our favorites

Share

Today’s heated blankets aren’t the old wire-filled blankets your Grandmother used to give you on cold nights. They’re safer, more flexible (thanks to advancements in the wiring inside that heats the blanket), and many have built-in smarts to better regulate the heat they produce, keeping you from overheating. The best heated blankets can help you sleep more comfortably. Here are five of our favorite blankets we think you should consider.

Sunbeam Heated Blanket, Queen Size

The Queen-sized Sunbeam Heated Blanket leads our list because it is one of the best selling heated blankets out there (the company’s been making heated blankets for nearly 100 years), and has a host of great features. Unlike many heated blankets, Sunbeam’s is extremely plush. On a cold night, this blanket is sure to keep you warm. It also includes ten different heat settings, allowing you to dial in the amount of heat you need.

The blanket has also got a bit of smarts, too: The heat is adjusted automatically to ensure you don’t get too warm, and you get two controlers to control the amount of heat on either side of the blanket — a great option for your bed partner who might not be as sensitive to the cold as you are. Finally, a pre-heat function allows you to heat up your sheets before you hit the hay, making sure you never crawl into a cold bed.

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket



Not looking for a heated blanket for your bed, but rather one that you can use around the house? Sunbeam’s Heated Throw Blanket is a great alternative. While you don’t get the adjustability of the heated blanket we just talked about, you’ll still get three different heat options to keep you nice and cozy. The blanket is made of soft microplush similar to your traditional high quality throw, and a three-hour auto shut off prevents your blanket from staying on if you forget to shut it off.

This blanket is both machine washable and dryer safe.

Biddeford Blankets Sherpa Heated Blanket



Biddeford isn’t as well known of a name, but their sherpa heated blanket makes our list because its a lower-priced alternative to the more expensive Sunbeam blankets, with the same amount of functionality. The sherpa lining will help keep you much warmer, and you’ll likely not need as high of a heat setting as you might with other less insulated blankets. If you’re a little nervous about purchasing from a brand you might not have heard of, Biddeford offers a generous five-year warranty against any manufacturer defects.

You can get these blankets in a variety of colors and sizes, ranging from Twin to King. Like Sunbeam’s heated blanket, this blanket also has 10 different heat settings for you to select from, and an auto shut off safety feature.

SoftHeat by Perfect Fit

By their nature, heated blankets are pretty bulky. This is because the wires inside are normally pretty thick — so more padding is needed in order for you not to not feel those wires at all. If you want a thinner cover, we recommend the SoftHeat by PerfectFit. While considerably more expensive than some of our other options, this blanket is about half the thickness.

On Queen size and larger, you’ll get dual zone heating control, with ten different heat settings. You’ll also get the same auto shut-off safety features of the other blankets we’ve recommended, and a five-year warranty covering any manufacturer defects.

SoftHeat Smart Heated Mattress Pad

Don’t want to change your current comforter? Perfect Fit, the manufacturer of the previous blanket, also makes a mattress pad for just this reason. This is placed under your current bed sheets, heating you from underneath. You get all of the same features of the SoftHeat blanket, and the pad and wires themselves are thin enough that you’ll barely notice it.

This mattress pad is machine washable, so if it gets dirty all you need to do is throw it in the washer and dryer and you’re good to go.