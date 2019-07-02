Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best heated blankets you can buy in 2019

Today's heated blankets are not like your Grandma's. These are our favorites

Ed Oswald
By

Today’s heated blankets aren’t the old wire-filled blankets your Grandmother used to give you on cold nights. They’re safer, more flexible (thanks to advancements in the wiring inside that heats the blanket), and many have built-in smarts to better regulate the heat they produce, keeping you from overheating. The best heated blankets can help you sleep more comfortably. Here are five of our favorite blankets we think you should consider.

Sunbeam Heated Blanket, Queen Size

best heated blankets sunbeam blanketThe Queen-sized Sunbeam Heated Blanket leads our list because it is one of the best selling heated blankets out there (the company’s been making heated blankets for nearly 100 years), and has a host of great features. Unlike many heated blankets, Sunbeam’s is extremely plush. On a cold night, this blanket is sure to keep you warm. It also includes ten different heat settings, allowing you to dial in the amount of heat you need.

The blanket has also got a bit of smarts, too: The heat is adjusted automatically to ensure you don’t get too warm, and you get two controlers to control the amount of heat on either side of the blanket — a great option for your bed partner who might not be as sensitive to the cold as you are. Finally, a pre-heat function allows you to heat up your sheets before you hit the hay, making sure you never crawl into a cold bed.

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket

best heated blankets sunbeam throw blanket
Not looking for a heated blanket for your bed, but rather one that you can use around the house? Sunbeam’s Heated Throw Blanket is a great alternative. While you don’t get the adjustability of the heated blanket we just talked about, you’ll still get three different heat options to keep you nice and cozy. The blanket is made of soft microplush similar to your traditional high quality throw, and a three-hour auto shut off prevents your blanket from staying on if you forget to shut it off.

This blanket is both machine washable and dryer safe.

Biddeford Blankets Sherpa Heated Blanket

best heated blankets biddeford sherpa electric blanket
Biddeford isn’t as well known of a name, but their sherpa heated blanket makes our list because its a lower-priced alternative to the more expensive Sunbeam blankets, with the same amount of functionality. The sherpa lining will help keep you much warmer, and you’ll likely not need as high of a heat setting as you might with other less insulated blankets. If you’re a little nervous about purchasing from a brand you might not have heard of, Biddeford offers a generous five-year warranty against any manufacturer defects.

You can get these blankets in a variety of colors and sizes, ranging from Twin to King. Like Sunbeam’s heated blanket, this blanket also has 10 different heat settings for you to select from, and an auto shut off safety feature.

SoftHeat by Perfect Fit

best heated blankets softheat by perfect fit blanket
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

By their nature, heated blankets are pretty bulky. This is because the wires inside are normally pretty thick — so more padding is needed in order for you not to not feel those wires at all. If you want a thinner cover, we recommend the SoftHeat by PerfectFit. While considerably more expensive than some of our other options, this blanket is about half the thickness.

On Queen size and larger, you’ll get dual zone heating control, with ten different heat settings. You’ll also get the same auto shut-off safety features of the other blankets we’ve recommended, and a five-year warranty covering any manufacturer defects.

SoftHeat Smart Heated Mattress Pad

best heated blankets softheat smart mattress pad

Don’t want to change your current comforter? Perfect Fit, the manufacturer of the previous blanket, also makes a mattress pad for just this reason. This is placed under your current bed sheets, heating you from underneath. You get all of the same features of the SoftHeat blanket, and the pad and wires themselves are thin enough that you’ll barely notice it.

This mattress pad is machine washable, so if it gets dirty all you need to do is throw it in the washer and dryer and you’re good to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits add 3
Smart Home

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day prices on Arlo Pro 2 wireless security cameras

Amazon dropped Pre-Prime Day prices for Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera Systems to the lowest level we've seen. Take advantage of exceptional savings leading up to Prime Day 2019 as Amazon keeps the pressure on other retailers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
pre prime day deal instant pot lux lux60 6 quart in 1 programmable cooker
Deals

Ahead of Prime Day, the versatile Instant Pot LUX60 is down to only $59

Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Cooker is an ideal kitchen appliance for your fast-paced, healthy lifestyle. Walmart is competing with Amazon prices ahead of Prime, so you can get it for only $59.
Posted By Erica Katherina
home depot security breach settlement
Deals

Home Depot cut prices on appliances, grills, and tools for Fourth of July sale

The Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week this year, so Home Depot is running its sale all week. The sale includes deals on appliances, tools, furniture, and quite a bit more at savings up to 50% off.
Posted By Ed Oswald
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Walmart, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

These kettles will get your tea just right, without a stove

While a traditional stovetop kettle may be adequate for many tea drinkers, the best electric kettles offer a few modern conveniences. Here are our favorites, whether you're in need of a simple machine or one for specific types of tea.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

Keep your wine chilled to perfection with these wine refrigerators

Why not get a wine fridge to keep your vintage reds and whites at the optimal serving temperature? One of these models can help you to organize your wines and treat them the way they're meant to be treated.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs in pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon dropped the price of another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year's buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
winix 5500 2 air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon cuts price on this air purifier by $92

Amazon currently has a deal that lets you in on over 37% savings with the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier. You can get it for the price of $158, a staggering $92 off the original price of $250.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
nest two factor authentication camera indoor smart apartment header
Deals

Amazon early Prime Day deal slashes $150 off Nest 3-pack security camera

Leading up to the Amazon Prime Day event, there are plenty of smart home deals to be found. Amazon has taken $150 off the price of its 3-pack Nest Cam, bringing it down to $347.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon discounts ring alarm system with echo dot and philips hue alexa guard kit 5 piece
Deals

Amazon discounts the Alexa Guard Kit with Ring Alarm, Echo Dot, and Philips Hue

Amazon dropped the price on a smart home security bundle that demonstrates the retailer's ability to mix its own products with a leading third-party brand. The Alexa Guard bundle is a complete package in a compelling pre-Prime Day deal.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Not a morning person? These alarm clocks can help you get your butt out of bed

People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, the best alarm clocks can probably match your lifestyle and budget. Here are some of our current favorites, including the Amazon Echo Spot.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Will Nicol