Deck the halls -- and the rest of your house -- with the best holiday lights

Ready to update your Christmas displays with smart, high-tech lights that will last for years into the future? We’re covering the best Christmas lights for all kinds of decoration projects — without any of those annoying, unreliable traditional bulbs that go out at the drop of a hat. Check out which lights are best for your holidays.

Brizled Smart LED Lights ($33)

This 65-foot string of bright LED lights includes multiple smart features that make light management easy via either iOS or Android devices. You can create your own complex programs, choose settings like Pulse, or even make sure the lights follow an audio equalizer/sound intensity for syncing to a musical program. Basically, everything that you need if you want the most impressive light show in the city, and at a fairly affordable price for long-lasting waterproof LEDs. The only downside is that you are stuck with that bright, bluish color, which may not coincide with your particular decoration plans.

Vmanoo Solar Christmas Lights ($29)

These beautiful multicolor 72-foot solar lights are a great choice if you prefer celebrating the holidays and staying eco-friendly. The lights will use lawn-based, spike-planted solar panels to charge during the day, and turn on at night. There are eight different modes you can choose from, including twinkle, slow-glow, and slow fade. They’re a great choice for outdoor work, but for obvious reasons they aren’t really suited for indoor displays.

Twinkly LED Programmable Lights ($130)

Though expensive, this chain of 175 LED lights is one of the most customizable holiday light displays that you can find. The Twinkly App will allow you to program the specific color patterns of the entire light screen, whatever you want them to be or shift to — including drawing your own designs. You can sync multiple strands to perform together if you want bigger displays, and link them to the rest of your smart home for easier management, or even use Google Assistant for control. With so many control options, these lights can find many purposes throughout the year once the holidays are over, giving them more value than many holiday lights.

Coowoo Christmas Projector ($45)

If you haven’t tried a projector yet, these outdoor light devices are an amazing new holiday addition that you can even use as an alternative to traditional lights if you want. They cast a field of snowflakes, stars, etc. on the siding and roof of your house — or potentially the ground for a different look. Proper positioning takes a little work, but the results are amazing, and you don’t have to climb everywhere to set it up. This model comes with app control, projection up to 100 yards away, a built in timer, and temperature protection for snowy days. It offers both red and green lights with 20 different patterns to choose from for multiple holidays.

LE LED Rope String Lights ($29)

If you’re not a fan of traditional Christmas lights and their tangles, we suggest this tube-based LED 33-foot rope instead. It’s great for wrapping around trees or posts, and fully water resistant. It can easily offer extra decorative lighting when the holidays are over…the only downside is that you can’t connect multiple ropes together.

Koopower LED String Lights ($13)

If you’re looking for more traditional lights and want to save money while still picking a reliable option, you can’t go wrong with these Koopower 36-foto LED lights. They include a built-in timer and eight different light modes to play with — plus the durability and energy efficiency that LEDs are famous for. Additional options exist to control the brightness of the lights and to use the lights wirelessly thanks to a connected battery (which you will have to periodically recharge). That means you can use them nearly anywhere outside or around the house with excellent flexibility.

ZerProc Smart LED String Lights ($34)

This 33-foot string of LED lights offers very flexible smart features: The app gives you audio equalizer controls for syncing to music, as well as the ability to shift to whatever colors you prefer, making them highly versatile for more complex light shows. Hook more than one strand together, and the lights will automatically sync together based on your programming. While they’re more management-intensive than any other lights on the list, you can do pretty much anything with this string.

