If you’re a devoted iOS fan, using HomeKit to power your smart home is an easy choice. Not only does it play well with other Apple devices, but HomeKit is compatible with a bunch of third-party products -- and that selection should only grow more enticing as Matter continues to gain momentum in 2023.

Before you can set up a smart home with HomeKit, you’ll need to get a HomeKit hub to serve as the brains of the operation. Your options are a bit more limited than they are for Alexa or Google Asisstant, but here’s a look at the best HomeKit hubs of 2023.

HomePod mini

Pros Computational audio optimizes the experience

Clean-sounding highs and mids

Compact size makes it discrete

It's the most affordable HomeKit home hub Cons Siri lacks the advanced intelligence of its competitors

Short power cord

Unlike Amazon Alexa and Google Asisstant, you won’t find many smart speakers that play nicely with HomeKit. Thankfully, HomePod mini more than makes up for the dearth of options. It’s available in a wide array of colors and boasts a sleek design that should fit into most households without clashing with your décor. It’s designed to work seamlessly with iPhone and other HomeKit devices, giving you quick and easy access to everything in your smart home. The icing on the cake is the $99 price tag -- and despite its reasonable price, you’ll still be treated to premium audio that can churn out some impressive tunes.

HomePod mini

Apple TV 4K

Pros Lightning quick navigation

Gorgeous Audio and Video output

Feature-packed

Extremely Powerful

Intuitive, uncluttered interface Cons Several features exclusive to Apple users

Although smart speakers are typically used as smart home hubs, the Apple TV 4K is actually a great alternative. Since it’s often placed in a central location in your home (that is, right next to your TV), Apple TV 4K is in a prime position to hear your voice commands and take control of your smart devices. Beyond serving as a HomeKit hub, the Apple TV 4K lets you access some of today’s most popular streaming services (such as Apple TV, Netflix, and Prime Video) and comes with a versatile remote control for easy access.

Apple TV 4K

Apple iPad Pro

Pros Sleek and modern design

Bright, vivid, gorgeous display

Wild performance from the M2 chip

Apple Pencil hover feature

iPadOS 16 is super robust Cons Stage Manager needs more work

Lackluster, awkward front camera

Prohibitively expensive

Although there are a few caveats to work around, your trusty iPad can double as a HomeKit hub. Consider using this for your hub if you don’t need a standalone device such as a smart speaker, or if you love the portability and versatility offered by this powerful tablet. It's important to note that iPads are much more expensive than both the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, so only consider this option if you also need a tablet (or can find a refurbished one at a great discount).

Apple iPad Pro

Once you've installed your HomeKit hub, you're ready to sync it with all the HomeKit-compatible gadgets in your house. If you need help figuring out which products are best for this ecosystem, be sure to check out our roundup of the best HomeKit devices available today. You'll also want to keep a close eye on Matter – which is expected to make waves throughout the rest of 2023.

