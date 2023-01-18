 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best HomeKit hubs of 2023

Jon Bitner
By

If you’re a devoted iOS fan, using HomeKit to power your smart home is an easy choice. Not only does it play well with other Apple devices, but HomeKit is compatible with a bunch of third-party products -- and that selection should only grow more enticing as Matter continues to gain momentum in 2023.

Before you can set up a smart home with HomeKit, you’ll need to get a HomeKit hub to serve as the brains of the operation. Your options are a bit more limited than they are for Alexa or Google Asisstant, but here’s a look at the best HomeKit hubs of 2023.

Apple HomePod mini
HomePod mini
Jump to details
Apple TV 4K
Apple TV 4K
Jump to details
iPad Pro 10.5
Apple iPad Pro
Jump to details
apple homepod mini review 12 of
John Velasco / Digital Trends

HomePod mini

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Computational audio optimizes the experience
  • Clean-sounding highs and mids
  • Compact size makes it discrete
  • It's the most affordable HomeKit home hub
Cons
  • Siri lacks the advanced intelligence of its competitors
  • Short power cord

Unlike Amazon Alexa and Google Asisstant, you won’t find many smart speakers that play nicely with HomeKit. Thankfully, HomePod mini more than makes up for the dearth of options. It’s available in a wide array of colors and boasts a sleek design that should fit into most households without clashing with your décor. It’s designed to work seamlessly with iPhone and other HomeKit devices, giving you quick and easy access to everything in your smart home. The icing on the cake is the $99 price tag -- and despite its reasonable price, you’ll still be treated to premium audio that can churn out some impressive tunes.

Apple HomePod mini
HomePod mini
apple tv 4k 2022 review gen 3 10
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends

Apple TV 4K

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Lightning quick navigation
  • Gorgeous Audio and Video output
  • Feature-packed
  • Extremely Powerful
  • Intuitive, uncluttered interface
Cons
  • Several features exclusive to Apple users

Although smart speakers are typically used as smart home hubs, the Apple TV 4K is actually a great alternative. Since it’s often placed in a central location in your home (that is, right next to your TV), Apple TV 4K is in a prime position to hear your voice commands and take control of your smart devices. Beyond serving as a HomeKit hub, the Apple TV 4K lets you access some of today’s most popular streaming services (such as Apple TV, Netflix, and Prime Video) and comes with a versatile remote control for easy access.

Apple TV 4K
Apple TV 4K
Related
ipad pro 2023 next gen wish list battery display software apple 2022 review 6
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Apple iPad Pro

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Bright, vivid, gorgeous display
  • Wild performance from the M2 chip
  • Apple Pencil hover feature
  • iPadOS 16 is super robust
Cons
  • Stage Manager needs more work
  • Lackluster, awkward front camera
  • Prohibitively expensive

Although there are a few caveats to work around, your trusty iPad can double as a HomeKit hub. Consider using this for your hub if you don’t need a standalone device such as a smart speaker, or if you love the portability and versatility offered by this powerful tablet. It's important to note that iPads are much more expensive than both the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, so only consider this option if you also need a tablet (or can find a refurbished one at a great discount).

iPad Pro 10.5
Apple iPad Pro

Once you've installed your HomeKit hub, you're ready to sync it with all the HomeKit-compatible gadgets in your house. If you need help figuring out which products are best for this ecosystem, be sure to check out our roundup of the best HomeKit devices available today. You'll also want to keep a close eye on Matter – which is expected to make waves throughout the rest of 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amazon is having a big sale on Blink security cameras today
blink mini indoor camera white set in a living room blurred in the background
The Lorex New Year Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home security
The Lorex outdoor IP security camera installed on a brick wall.
Ends midnight: This deal gets you an Amazon Echo Dot for $15
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) on a table with a lamp and book.
The 5 best smart home products that support Matter
Amazon Fire TV on Echo Show 15.
How do smart thermostats work?
Ecobee smart thermostat installed on wall next to woman walking down staircase.
Hurry! The Dyson bladeless fan has a rare discount today only
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan in silver against a white background.
How to set up your smart home for beginners
Vont Smart LED Light Strip installed in home.
Save $1,100 on this Samsung washer and dryer bundle today
Samsung washer and dryer in Silver Steel.
BLUETTI at CES 2023: Back in black with whole-home power backup solutions
Bluetti at CES 2023
Hurry! The Roomba i7+ has an unbelievable discount at Best Buy
irobot roomba i7 robot vacuum deal best buy january 2023 7550 wi fi connected self emptying charcoal
Lenovo is practically giving away LED lights with this deal
Lenovo Smart LED lightstrip on a white background.
How to set up your Google Home device
The Nest Hub Max front view.
Best robot vacuum deals for January 2023
Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.