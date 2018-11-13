Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best Instant Pot recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving in an Instant ... Pot? Here are our favorite recipes

Erika Rawes
By

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you’re hosting this year, it’s time to start planning your Turkey Day menu. Did you know you can cook the majority, if not all, of your Thanksgiving menu items in your Instant Pot? It can be a major time-saver, and the recipes come out just as good as if you stood over the stove all day long.

If you search online for Instant Pot and pressure cooker recipes, you’ll find an overwhelming number of different options. Some of the recipes are excellent, while others are not all that great.

Here at Digital Trends, we test dozens of pressure cookers like the Instant Pot. We cook meats, side dishes, and desserts, and taste test these foods against those cooked using other methods. For this Turkey Day, we gathered some of our favorite Instant Pot and pressure cooker recipes. These are our picks for the best Instant Pot Thanksgiving recipes.

sliced turkey jpg

Turkey breast

Want to skip out on cooking a whole turkey this year? Perhaps you don’t want to deal with thawing a frozen bird, basting it, or worrying about setting a fire if you’re thinking about frying a turkey. If you want tender and delicious turkey without all of the hassle, you can just cook a turkey breast. This turkey breast recipe by Spruce Eats is super easy, and you make it in your Instant Pot in about an hour.

instant pot max getting new feature

Chicken, potatoes, and veggies

Want to try something a little different on Thanksgiving? This recipe by You Brew My Tea creates tender, fall-apart bone-in chicken breast, flavorful potatoes, and vegetables all in one pot. If you don’t want to use chicken breasts, you can substitute small Cornish Hens and make the recipe the same way.

thanksgiving dinner in an instant pot a blue bowl of macaroni and cheese with bacon pieces
Getty Images

Macaroni and cheese

Oh, macaroni and cheese — the carb- and fat-loaded side dish is a guilty pleasure that’s perfect for the one holiday when you can eat whatever you want. This Instant Pot mac and cheese recipe by Food Network really surprised us because it came out strikingly similar to oven-baked mac and cheese. We suggest you add a bit more butter than what’s called ofr in the recipe. We doubled the amount of butter in the recipe, added a bit of extra table salt, and had a mac and cheese dish that was just as good as any oven-baked mac.

best instant pots pot ip lux60

Mashed potatoes

Instant Pot mashed potatoes are difficult to mess up. You chuck potatoes in a pot with about a cup of water, steam the potatoes, mash them with a potato masher, then add butter, milk, salt, and whatever else you like. We particularly like this recipe by This Old Gal, because it doesn’t try to be too fancy or add too many extra ingredients. It also provides an option for a healthier potato and carrot mash.

nomiku sous chef 2017 charred sweet potatoes with lime and cumin dish 21 01

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are one of those rare foods that some people actually like better out of a can. Soaked in sweet syrup, a can of yams can make a pretty darn good casserole on Thanksgiving. But if you want to use fresh sweet potatoes, this recipe for whole sweet potatoes by Amy and Jacky is our top pick.

Suvie asparagus

Veggies

The Instant Pot is an excellent tool for steaming vegetables. Broccoli comes out firm and bright green. This recipe by Amy and Jacky makes perfect steamed broccoli.

For many people, the Turkey Day veggie of choice is green bean casserole. If you’re looking for the best Instant Pot green bean casserole recipe, we have you covered. Once you try this Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole by The Spruce Eats, you’ll never want to use canned green beans in the oven again. It tastes so fresh, and the flavors become infused into the green beans.

If you’re looking for a side veggie that’s a little different than the traditional green bean casserole, corn, or broccoli, we also really like this recipe for green beans, potatoes, and bacon by Simply Happy Foodie.

google thanksgiving travel recipes leftovers

Gravy

Some people feel gravy is the most important part of the Thanksgiving meal. A good gravy can salvage dry meat or kick bland potatoes up a notch. This is our go-to Instant Pot gravy recipe. We love the taste, texture, and the fact that it’s gluten-free for our guests with dietary restrictions.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup of reserved turkeybroth
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup cold milk
  • Salt, pepper, and rosemary to taste

Instructions

  1. Turn your Instant Pot on sauté.
  2. Add reserved turkey broth and chicken broth to pot.
  3. Whisk together milk and cornstarch until smooth.
  4. Once broth is hot and bubbly, add milk and cornstarch mixture to Instant Pot.
  5. Whisk until thick and smooth. If gravy is too thin, mix together an additional tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold milk, add it to the gravy, and whisk until the mixture is boiling. Repeat until your gravy reaches the desired thickness.
  6. Add salt, pepper, and rosemary to taste (about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of each)
how to make pumpkin pie without an oven
olyaw / 123RF

Pie

Pumpkin pie is one of those things you either love or don’t. For you pumpkin pie lovers, this Paleo Instant Pot Pumpkin Pie recipe by All the Nourishing Things is pretty good. It’s not as tasty as a full-sugar, full-fat pie, but it’s very good compared to many of the other Paleo recipes we’ve tried.

If you want something a little sweeter, you might like these pumpkin pie bites by Sparkles to Sprinkles. When we made the pumpkin pie bites, we added an extra 1/4-cup of sugar.

If you’re not a pumpkin pie fan, maybe you like apple pie. This apple crisp recipe by The Typical Mom is one of our favorite Instant Pot desserts.

best instant pot recipes for thanksgiving brownies
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

Brownies

Brownies might not be the most traditional Thanksgiving dessert, but these Instant Pot brownies are worth mentioning because they’re nothing short of amazing. Unlike oven-baked brownies, Instant Pot brownies cook very evenly, and they have a very moist texture. They don’t have any hardness around the edges, nor do they have a doughy texture in the middle. They are fudgy throughout, regardless of which piece you choose. This recipe by Taste and Tell makes absolutely phenomenal Instant Pot brownies.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Up Next

New simulation shows how Elon Musk’s internet satellite network might work
Tovala Steam Oven review
Product Review

Tovala cooks delicious, idiotproof meals healthier than takeout. For a price

The Tovala Steam Oven is a countertop appliance that can serve up dinner in about 20 minutes with zero prep. The drawback is that the ready-to-heat meals, while tasty, are $12 each.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Turkey Thanksgiving
Smart Home

Hosting Thanksgiving but not sure where to begin? Try a Thanksgiving meal kit

Need a Thanksgiving meal, but short on time or expertise? Here are the best Thanksgiving meal kits to help you out. They either give you all the ingredients and instructions, or provide a full Thanksgiving meal that you just have to heat.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
instant pot max getting new feature
Smart Home

How to cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner in an Instant Pot

We collected some of our favorite recipes and created an Instant Pot Thanksgiving dinner guide. Here’s how to ditch the oven and cook your entire Thanksgiving Dinner in an Instant Pot.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best instant pots pot ip lux60
Deals

You can get the Instant Pot for under $60 on Black Friday

This Black Friday you can save big on pricey home appliances such as the popular Instant Pot. Ultimately buying an Instant Pot comes down to your preference but you can compare the sizes and prices below to see which retailer has the best…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Amazon Echo 2017 review top lit
Product Review

Amazon's new Echo is smaller and cheaper; firmware upgrade improves sound

The all-new Echo is shorter, cuter, and comes with several different color and fabric choices. Our Amazon Echo review reveals that while the acoustics initially weren't great upon release, a firmware upgrade has improved the sound.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
aura digital frame hands on review 20181106 130200 1
Smart Home

Picture this: The Aura packs thousands of photos in a single frame (for a price)

Are you one of those people who miss the good old days of flipping through photo albums to see each and every favorite photo? If so, you might love the Aura digital photo frame. We tested the device and came away impressed.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
bus converted to solar powered tiny home on wheels nn 0247
Smart Home

This old-school bus is now a solar-powered home on wheels

Michael Fuehrer of Nowhere Navigation decided to gut an old yellow school bus and turned it into a tiny home on wheels, complete with a full kitchen and shower inside and a solar panel on top.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to make slime glue
Smart Home

Cloud slime, butter slime, scented slime -- we have your next DIY project covered

We researched dozens of different ingredients and tried several slime recipes. While some recipes are generally pretty safe, others are questionable at best. Which recipes should you use, and which should you avoid?
Posted By Erika Rawes
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen