 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Labor Day robot vacuum deals: Save on Roomba, Shark, Bissell

Aaron Mamiit
By

This year’s Labor Day sales are already online, and they’re offering some of the most interesting robot vacuum deals that we’ve seen this year. If you’ve been planning to buy one of the cleaning devices for your home, don’t miss this chance at cheaper prices. If the sheer number of options are overwhelming, we’re here to help you make your choice by gathering our choices for the best Labor Day robot vacuum deals. You need to decide quickly though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last for these bargains.

Anker Eufy 25C — $129, was $250

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
Anker

The Anker Eufy 25C may be cheap, but it’s capable of cleaning your whole home with its 1,500Pa of suction power and runtime of up to 100 minutes. The robot vacuum offers touch controls, but it can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network so that it can receive commands through the Eufy Home app or from your voice using a compatible smart home speaker. The Anker Eufy 25C is equipped with drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down stairs, and a triple-brush system that loosens particles then picks them up.

Shark ION RV763 — $170, was $250

The Shark ION RV763 robot vacuum cleaning two types of floors.
Shark

The Shark ION RV763 comes with a tri-brush system to handle all kinds of dirt and debris on all floor types, and the ability to avoid falling down stairs and bumping into furniture. The robot vacuum can run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, which may be enough time to cover your whole home. You can use the SharkClean app to start and stop its cleaning sessions, or you can also send voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

Related

iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum cleaning up spilled cereal.
iRobot

The iRobot Roomba 694 offers a three-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush to keep your floors spotless, with a battery that can last up to 90 minutes per charge. While you start sessions through the iRobot Home app or through your preferred voice assistant, the robot vacuum will learn your cleaning habits to offer personalized schedules. It’s also equipped with a suite of sensors that will allow it to navigate around furniture, avoid ledges, and detect areas that need more attention.

Bissell SpinWave R5 — $221, was $550

The Bissell SpinWave R5 robot vacuum and mop on a white background.
Bissell

The Bissell SpinWave R5 is a robot vacuum with 2,000Pa of suction power and an edge-cleaning brush, but it’s also a robot mop with spinning pads that scrub floors to remove tough stains. It’s equipped with a soft surface avoidance sensor so that it can avoid your carpets while in mop mode, so you don’t need to worry about getting them wet. With the Bissell Connect app, you can enable advanced home mapping and navigation with the help of the device’s 360-degree LiDAR technology.

Shark Matrix RV2320S — $400, was $500

The Shark Matrix RV2320S self-emptying robot vacuum on a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Automatic dirt disposal is one of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. You’ll enjoy this benefit with the Shark Matrix RV2320S, which is a self-emptying robot vacuum that dumps the dirt and debris that it picks up in its base station that can hold up to 30 days of waste. The robot vacuum features a maximum runtime of 90 minutes, a self-cleaning brushroll that detangles pet hair, and precision home mapping that will let you use the SharkClean app to target specific rooms for cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO and Braava Jet M6 — $600, was $900

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum and Braava jet m6 (6113) Robot Mop bundle showing all three major elements in a hallway.
iRobot

This bundle combines the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO‘s three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction with the Braava Jet M6, a robot mop with a precision jet spray that will help remove sticky messes on your floors. Together, they will create Imprint Smart Maps of your house so you can direct them to clean specific rooms, either instantly or with schedules, through the iRobot Home app or your preferred voice assistant. The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO also comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which can hold waste for months before it needs to be emptied.

iRobot Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet M6 — $899, was $1,449

iRobot's Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop on a white background.
iRobot

Pairing the Braava Jet M6 with the iRobot Roomba s9+, which appears in our roundup of the best robot vacuums as the most versatile option, creates the most complete cleaning solution for any home. These devices will use vSLAM navigation to learn the layout of your rooms for improved efficiency, and they can learn your habits to be able to suggest personalized schedules. They can even recommended extra sessions during allergy or pet shedding season, and as they get smarter, keeping your home clean takes less effort.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best vacuum deals: cordless to corded, Dyson to Bissell
LG CordZero all in one stick vacuum with auto empty dock.

An invaluable tool for cleaning any home, residence, or even business is -- you guessed it -- a vacuum. Modern vacuums have evolved considerably, too, so they're not bulky, they're extra functional, and most are cordless, so you can move around freely without getting tangled up in wires. We rounded up an excellent and varied selection of the best vacuum cleaner deals available. These new vacuum cleaners have updated features to make house cleaning more efficient without costing hundreds of dollars. We included cordless dust busters, stick vacuums, and 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 multipurpose models to bring your household cleaning chores into the 21st century. We didn't include robot vacuum deals, so check out our separate roundup if that's what you're looking for. Clean up with these money-saving vacuum deals. Note that prices can change daily with some of the following brands and models, especially with the least and most expensive models, so be sure to check back if you don't see a deal you like today.
Bissell 2030 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum -- $25, was $29

This lightweight, convertible stick vacuum does use a cord but has built-in and easy-wrap cord storage, so you don't have to worry about a large bundle of cords. It offers powerful, effective cleaning for all kinds of floor types, including rugs, hard floors, carpets, and more. The easy-empty dirt cup and detachable top form -- to offer a handheld unit -- add even more versatility to the equation.

Read more
Best air fryer deals: As cheap as $25
The Costway 16-in-1 15-quart air fryer oven on a table with plates of food spread out around it.

If you’re shopping for some of the best smart kitchen appliances or are otherwise looking to upgrade your kitchen, you can’t go wrong with a new air fryer. Even the best air fryers often see impressive deals, and right now there are quite a few air fryers that are seeing discounts worth shopping. Big names in the air fryer world include Bella, Instant Pot and Ninja, and they’ve all got models you can grab at a discount right now. Whether you’re looking to eat a little bit healthier or simply add some cool tech to your smart home, these are the best air fryer deals you can shop right now.
Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer — $25, was $30

One of the most affordable air fryers you’ll come across is the Mainstays 2.2-quart air fryer. It’s incredibly compact and would fit nicely into smaller kitchens and single-person households. Its 2.2-quart capacity can still handle a decent amount of food, and allows for a fast, evenly cooked meal every time. The Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer makes tasks like reheating leftover foods and preparing quick snacks easy as well. It has a dishwasher safe nonstick-coated pan and crisping tray for easy clean up.

Read more
The cheapest cordless vacuum deal we can find: $80 at Walmart today
Prettycare W200 cordless stick vacuum lifestyle image various uses.

The vacuums of old were limited in distance and function by a power cord, but alas, that is no longer the reality. Thanks to a cordless design, Vacuums are untethered and know no bounds. Equipped with a battery, powerful suction, and a host of vacuum-style accessories, you can clean almost anything with limitless restraint, including carpeted stairs, hardwood floors, and even your vehicle. Of course, it doesn't hurt to browse the latest cordless vacuum deals to ensure you get the best price on a new system. If you're the type of person to go right to the cheapest option on a list, we have an excellent deal for you. The cheapest cordless vacuum deal we could find is available at Walmart, saving you $220. Normally $300, the Prettycare W200 cordless stick vacuum is just $80 today, but hurry, we're not sure how long it will stick around.

Why you should buy the Prettycare W200 cordless stick vacuum
With an ergonomic handle, 20Kpa (20,000 Pascals) of suction power, and a washable and recyclable HEPA filter, this Prettycare vacuum will clean your living spaces thoroughly. The battery will last for up to 35 minutes at 11,000Pa and 20 minutes at 20,000Pa -- you can swap between the two modes effortlessly. The vacuum is also lightweight at 3.3 pounds and maneuverable, which is important when you want to clean those tough-to-reach spaces.

Read more