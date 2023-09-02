This year’s Labor Day sales are already online, and they’re offering some of the most interesting robot vacuum deals that we’ve seen this year. If you’ve been planning to buy one of the cleaning devices for your home, don’t miss this chance at cheaper prices. If the sheer number of options are overwhelming, we’re here to help you make your choice by gathering our choices for the best Labor Day robot vacuum deals. You need to decide quickly though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last for these bargains.

Anker Eufy 25C — $129, was $250

The Anker Eufy 25C may be cheap, but it’s capable of cleaning your whole home with its 1,500Pa of suction power and runtime of up to 100 minutes. The robot vacuum offers touch controls, but it can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network so that it can receive commands through the Eufy Home app or from your voice using a compatible smart home speaker. The Anker Eufy 25C is equipped with drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down stairs, and a triple-brush system that loosens particles then picks them up.

Shark ION RV763 — $170, was $250

The Shark ION RV763 comes with a tri-brush system to handle all kinds of dirt and debris on all floor types, and the ability to avoid falling down stairs and bumping into furniture. The robot vacuum can run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, which may be enough time to cover your whole home. You can use the SharkClean app to start and stop its cleaning sessions, or you can also send voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

The iRobot Roomba 694 offers a three-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush to keep your floors spotless, with a battery that can last up to 90 minutes per charge. While you start sessions through the iRobot Home app or through your preferred voice assistant, the robot vacuum will learn your cleaning habits to offer personalized schedules. It’s also equipped with a suite of sensors that will allow it to navigate around furniture, avoid ledges, and detect areas that need more attention.

Bissell SpinWave R5 — $221, was $550

The Bissell SpinWave R5 is a robot vacuum with 2,000Pa of suction power and an edge-cleaning brush, but it’s also a robot mop with spinning pads that scrub floors to remove tough stains. It’s equipped with a soft surface avoidance sensor so that it can avoid your carpets while in mop mode, so you don’t need to worry about getting them wet. With the Bissell Connect app, you can enable advanced home mapping and navigation with the help of the device’s 360-degree LiDAR technology.

Shark Matrix RV2320S — $400, was $500

Automatic dirt disposal is one of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. You’ll enjoy this benefit with the Shark Matrix RV2320S, which is a self-emptying robot vacuum that dumps the dirt and debris that it picks up in its base station that can hold up to 30 days of waste. The robot vacuum features a maximum runtime of 90 minutes, a self-cleaning brushroll that detangles pet hair, and precision home mapping that will let you use the SharkClean app to target specific rooms for cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO and Braava Jet M6 — $600, was $900

This bundle combines the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO‘s three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction with the Braava Jet M6, a robot mop with a precision jet spray that will help remove sticky messes on your floors. Together, they will create Imprint Smart Maps of your house so you can direct them to clean specific rooms, either instantly or with schedules, through the iRobot Home app or your preferred voice assistant. The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO also comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which can hold waste for months before it needs to be emptied.

iRobot Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet M6 — $899, was $1,449

Pairing the Braava Jet M6 with the iRobot Roomba s9+, which appears in our roundup of the best robot vacuums as the most versatile option, creates the most complete cleaning solution for any home. These devices will use vSLAM navigation to learn the layout of your rooms for improved efficiency, and they can learn your habits to be able to suggest personalized schedules. They can even recommended extra sessions during allergy or pet shedding season, and as they get smarter, keeping your home clean takes less effort.

