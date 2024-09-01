 Skip to main content
Labor Day washer and dryer deals: bundles and singles starting at $400

By
An LG WashTower in a kitchen area.
LG

The Labor Day deals have already started, and for those who have been looking forward to the holiday as they’re planning to upgrade their washer and dryer, you’ll be glad to know that this year’s discounts don’t disappoint. There are some fantastic washer and dryer deals involving the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE, so there’s no shortage of options, but you’re going to have to decide on which bundle to buy quickly because we’re not sure how long stocks for any of them will remain available.

Best Labor Day washer and dryer bundles to shop right now

Insignia 4.1 Cubic Feet High Efficiency Top Load Washer — $400, was $550

The Insignia 4.1 Cubic Feet High Efficiency Top Load Washer on a white background.
Insignia

The Insignia 4.1 Cubic Feet High Efficiency Top Load Washer has 11 automatic washing programs which cover a wide variety of different needs from heavy duty to delicates or hand washing. It has a variety of soil levels as well as a tub clean function, extensive temperature options, and delay start time option so you’re in full control of what you’re doing. Its stainless steel wash basket is built for durability while the large capacity is good for most homes. The Insignia 4.1 Cubic Feet High Efficiency Top Load Washer keeps things fairly simple but it has all the essentials you could need so you’re all set.

GE 7.4 Cubic Feet Front Load Electric Dryer — $580, was $849

The GE 7.4 Cubic Feet Front Load Electric Dryer on a white background.
GE

The GE 7.4 Cubic Feet Front Load Electric Dryer is a pretty smart front loading dryer. It uses its moisture sensor to continually monitor the temperature and moisture levels so it can figure out the appropriate drying time for all your laundry. There’s also an eco dry setting which reduces dry temperatures on select cycles without reducing performance, while wrinkle care saves the need for ironing. 10 custom dry settings are useful and we particularly like being able to save your favorite dryer settings as a preset for the future. It offers venting solutions up to 120 feet so it’s perfect for all kinds of setups.

LG 5.5 Cubic Feet High-Effiency Smart Top Load Washer — $675, was $1,350

The LG 5.5 Cubic Feet High-Effiency Smart Top Load Washer on a white background.
LG

From one of the best washer brands, the LG 5.5 Cubic Feet High-Effiency Smart Top Load Washer is a perfect addition to your home. It uses TurboWash3D technology for a complete cleaning experience while there’s ColdWash technology so you can enjoy cold water savings with warm water levels of performance. Each wash cycle combines up to six different wash motions while there are five temperature selections, and steam technology. Through the LG ThinQ app, you can always see how things are progressing from anywhere too. For the quieter home, there’s also anti-vibration technology to keep the washer running more quietly too.

LG 7.3 Cubic Feet Smart Electric Dryer — $675, was $1,350

The LG 7.3 Cubic Feet Smart Electric Dryer on a white background.
LG

The LG 7.3 Cubic Feet Smart Electric Dryer has an ultra large capacity of 7.3 cubic feet with a NeveRust stainless steel drum ensuring it’s built to last. It uses TurboSteam technology to ensure it takes just 10 minutes to dry up to five garments. There’s also Smart Pairing functionality if you have a compatible washer so you can get your washer to tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle. Such effort saving measures extends to the EasyLoad door which can be opened super easily even if you’re carrying a lot of laundry. Ease of use is everything here with the LG 7.3 Cubic Feet Smart Electric Dryer shining at every turn.

Samsung 5.5 Cubic Feet High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer — $750, was $1,100

The Samsung 5.5 Cubic Feet High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer on a white background.
Samsung

With an extra large capacity, the Samsung 5.5 Cubic Feet High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer is super smart. It has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can check out what’s going on and schedule cycles on the move. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes while a built-in water faucet allows you to easily pretreat soiled or heavily stained clothing with the tap of a button. There’s also a deep fill feature to maximize the water level. It even has a self clean feature to keep it in tip top shape at all times. It’s a super efficient washer in many ways.

When do Labor Day washer and dryer sales start?

It’s not yet Labor Day, but the good news is that some retailers have already started rolling out their discounts ahead of the Labor Day weekend. For those who are planning to complete their shopping quickly so that they can spend more time with their family and friends, you can already check out the early offers, though you should be aware that there may be bigger discounts during Labor Day itself. Check out bargains from your favorite retailers, as well as from the manufacturer if you already have a specific washer and dryer bundle in mind.

Whenever you decide to do your shopping of Labor Day washer and dryer deals, the important thing to remember is that when you see an offer that you like, you should proceed with your purchase quickly. While these prices have been slashed for the holiday, there’s no assurance that the savings will remain available until the last minute. With discounts possibly disappearing and stocks likely running out earlier than you expected, we highly recommend completing your transactions for bargains as soon as you see them.

Should you shop Labor Day washer and dryer deals or wait until Black Friday?

There’s no doubt that there are attractive discounts from this year’s Labor Day washer and dryer deals, but some shoppers will skip them and will instead wait for the offers on Black Friday, with the hope that prices will be even lower by then. There’s certainly a chance that the washer and dryer bundles that are on sale for Labor Day will be even cheaper on Black Friday, as the shopping holiday is known for its rock-bottom prices — but that’s not a sure thing.

If you can wait, it may be worth it to see if the prices on Black Friday will beat the Labor Day washer and dryer deals that are available right now. However, there’s always a risk that the prices will be the same, so you would have waited for nothing. Additionally, if you need to replace your current washer and dryer right now because they’re no longer functioning well, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of the prices from Labor Day deals. Savings of a several more dollars won’t matter when you can already start enjoying the benefits of your new washer and dryer a few months ahead than if you would buy them on Black Friday.

