Best Memorial Day air conditioner deals for 2023

With Memorial Day comes the reminder that higher temperatures are here to stay, but with Memorial Day also comes great discounts. Right now you can beat the heat and save along the way, as there are several air conditioning units seeing discounts. Whether you’re an apartment dweller in search of the best portable air conditioners or you’re looking to keep a space cool with a window unit, we’ve got the details on how you can save on an air conditioner this Memorial Day.

LG LW5016 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner – $135, was $169

With an estimated cooling area of 150 square feet, this compact and manageable window air conditioner unit from LG will keep you cool as a cucumber during the hot summer months ahead. It’s excellent for small living or single-room cooling. It operates at sound levels as low as 50 decibels when in the low-mode setting, so you’ll barely notice it’s on, and you can sleep or nap in peace. Better yet, it’s easy to install and comes with everything you need – including a simple installation kit – plus a reusable and washable air filter. From May 26 to May 29, you can get it for 25% off when you use coupon code RA30 at checkout, dropping the price to $135.

GE 5,000 BTU window air conditioner — $200, was $230

A hand holds a remote and controls the GE 5,000 BTU window air conditioner.

This window air conditioner made by GE is a good option if you’re looking to keep a fairly small space cool this summer. It comes in at 5,000 BTU, which is good for about 150 square feet of cooling coverage. It has three cooling settings and three fan speeds to choose from, and an eco mode automatically turns off the fan and compressor when the room is cool enough. It comes with a remote control so you can adjust the A/C from anywhere in the room, as well as an EZ Mount Kit that makes installation quick and easy.

GE 8,000 BTU smart window air conditioner — $300, was $330

A woman works on a laptop as a GE 8,000 BTU smart window air conditioner cools the room.

The GE 8,000 BTU smart window air conditioner is a good air conditioner for keeping medium-sized spaces cool, as it can handle rooms up to 350 square feet. It has built-in wifi that allows you to use the SmartHQ app. This app will let you control and monitor the air conditioner from anywhere. It also has voice controls you can utilize upon connecting to a smart speaker such as Amazon Alex or Google Assistant. This air conditioner can even monitor its energy consumption and provide you with reports that show how much you’ve used to help you maximize your energy savings each month.

Frigidaire 3-in-1 portable room air conditioner — $332, was $400

A Frigidaire 3-in-1 portable room air conditioner installed with its exhaust vent connected to the window.

If you don’t have windows that can suit a window-mounted air conditioner, a portable air conditioner is a great alternative. This 3-in-1 unit by Frigidaire has two different fan speeds plus a dehumidifying Dry Mode to keep your room cool and comfortable while removing excess moisture from the air. Its portable design makes it easy to move from room to room throughout the day, and a programmable timer lets you set custom times for immediate comfort right when you want it. The Frigidaire 3-in-1 portable air conditioner comes with a remote control and an easy-to-clean washable filter.

GE 14,000 BTU smart window air conditioner — $510, was $540

The GE 14,000 BTU smart window air conditioner mounted in a window.

If you have a larger space to keep cool this summer, the GE 14,000 BTU smart window air conditioner is a great option. The 14,000 BTU cooling capacity offers maximum comfort in rooms up to 700 square feet, and it has a fixed chassis that makes window installation easy with the included EZ Mount installation kit. You can connect it via wifi to the SmartHQ app, which allows you to control the three cooling settings and fan speeds from anywhere. This air conditioner is also capable of receiving voice commands upon connecting it to a smart speaker. Eco Mode automatically turns the unit off when the room is the right temperature, and energy monitoring helps you keep your energy bills down from month to month.

