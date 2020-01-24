Smart Home

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for January 2020

By

Smart thermostats help homeowners save money and stay comfortable without the hassle of manual thermostat adjustments. Also, smart thermostats with associated mobile apps give owners the convenience and confidence controlling the thermostat’s settings remotely. Google’s Nest Smart Thermostats are the best known, although Ecobee is a second leader in the smart thermostat market.

The first Nest Smart Thermostat launched in 2011 and has been one of the best known and most respected devices in the category. Google bought Nest in 2014 and last year combined the Google Home smart home division and the Nest group into one entity, now called Google Nest.

There are two Nest smart thermostat models: the Nest Learning Thermostat, currently in its third generation, and the less-costly Nest Thermostat E. The most significant difference between the two models is the Nest Learning Thermostat automatically sets up a heating and cooling schedule based on your habits. The Nest Thermostat E can also operate on a schedule that you configure manually. Both models also support Nest Temperature Sensors (see more below).

Google often sells Nest smart thermostats in multi-packs or bundled with related products. We monitor prices on Nest smart thermostats and bundles to report the best deals. We update this page frequently, so if you’re in the market for a smart thermostat but not ready to buy, check back to see the current offers.

Today’s best Nest Thermostat deals

  • Refurbished Nest T4000ES Thermostat E — $108, $45 off
  • Nest T3016US, Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Gen  Black — $225, $75 off
  • Nest Learning Thermostat with Deco Gear 2-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Plug — $249, $30 off
  • Nest Learning Thermostat E (2-Pack) — $318, $74 off
  • Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen, Stainless Steel) with Home Smart Speaker
    — $338, $41 off
  • Nest T3007ES Learning Thermostat-3rd Gen-(Stainless Steel) with 3 Nest Sensors — $33

Top deals for Nest Thermostats

Google, T3008US, Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Gen

$225 $249
Expires soon
Let the Nest Learning Thermostat build your heating and cooling schedule to help you save money and be comfortable.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, Stainless Steel

$212 $249
Expires soon
Control your home's heating and cooling all while saving on energy with this thermostat. It can even learn the temperatures you like and develops a schedule for you.
Buy at Amazon

Nest T3007ES Learning Thermostat-3rd Gen-(Stainless Steel) with 3 Nest Sensors

$339
Expires soon
The Nest Learning Thermostat auto-schedules temperatures in your home by learning your habits. This device is bundled with three Remote Temperature Sensors to prioritize temperatures in other rooms.
Buy at Amazon

Refurbished Nest T4000ES Thermostat E

$108 $153
Expires soon
Take control of your home's temperature without lifting a finger and without missing out on savings.
Buy at Walmart

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen, Stainless Steel) with Home Smart Speaker

$338 $379
Expires soon
This thermostat programs itself and saves you energy. Control it anywhere through the Nest app or hands-free through the bundled Home smart speaker.
Buy at Walmart

Nest Learning Thermostat E (2-Pack)

$318 $392
Expires soon
With the Nest app, you can quickly change the temperature of your home from the beach, the office, or your bed. You'll also save on heating and cooling bills, thanks to its energy-saving features.
Buy at Walmart

Nest Learning Thermostat with Deco Gear 2-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Plug

$249 $279
Expires soon
Adjust your home's cooling and heating from anywhere with the companion Nest app. This bundle includes two smart plugs so you can expand your smart home network.
Buy at Walmart

Google, T3016US, Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Gen, Smart Thermostat, Black

$225 $300
Expires soon
Save energy with the Nest Learning Thermostat. This smart device learns your habits and helps you save money by automatically adjusting room temperature.
Buy at Amazon

How do Nest Temperature Sensors work?

The Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E both support Nest Temperature Sensors. Nest sensors connect with a Nest Thermostat via Bluetooth.

Nest Temperature Sensors detect and report hot and cold spots in your home to a Nest Thermostat. You can set a Nest Thermostat to prioritize different sensors at different times. For example, if you work at home, you could have a Nest Temperature Sensor in your home office and set the thermostat to give priority to your office sensor during your regular working hours. In the evening, you could prioritize a sensor in the family room or den and then switch to a sensor in your bedroom during your regular sleeping hours.

A Nest thermostat supports up to six sensors, and if you have multiple heating zones, each with its Nest thermostat, you can have up to a total of 18 sensors, limited to a max of six sensors per thermostat.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

