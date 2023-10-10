 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day electric toothbrush deals now

Albert Bassili
By

While manual brushes are great, they can sometimes be tiring, and they do miss out on some features that electric toothbrushes have, such as smart timers or app connectivity. Luckily, you can pick some great electric toothbrushes up during Prime Day October 2023, with some great electric toothbrush deals all around. While there are a lot of them to pick from, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals for different budgets, so check them out below, as well as the wider Prime Day deals you can grab.

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush — $20, was $40

Mitimi-S2-Sonic-Electric-Toothbrush
Mitimi

If you’re looking for a relatively good but budget-friendly electric toothbrush, the Mitmi S2 is a good choice. It can vibrate at 40,000 times per minute., which is a lot and comes with five different brush modes, depending on what type of brushing you need, such as whitening or massage. There’s also a smart timer to remind you to do 30 seconds in each quadrant for optimal brushing, and it can remember what mode you last used, which might seem like a small thing but is a huge convenience for a budget electric toothbrush.

Philips One By Sonicare — $21, was $26

The Philips Sonicare One's Miama coral color, showing packaging and product.
Philips

The Philips One by Sonicare is similar to the Mitimi S2 Sonic in that it’s a budget-friendly electric toothbrush but is targeted a bit more toward portability and traveling. It also uses a AAA battery rather than a rechargeable battery, which can be a positive if you’re always on the move and don’t have the time to let it sit and recharge. It also has the smart time for 30 seconds per quadrant, although don’t expect 40,000 vibrations per second, which isn’t a deal-breaker.

Oral-B Pro 1000 — $40, was $70

Oral
Oral-B

The Oral-B Pro 1000 is a great electric toothbrush, which is evidenced by the fact that it made it on our list of best toothbrushes, so we’re happy to see such a significant discount on it. While it has a lot of the same advantages as cheaper electric toothbrushes, such as the smart timer, what makes the Pro 1000 stand out is the gum pressure control which stops the brush if you’re brushing too hard. That’s big if you suffer from a lot of gum problems, and is probably the best budget option for that.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 — $120, was $130

Philips-Sonicare ProtectiveClean-6100
Philips

Another great electric toothbrush with gum pressure control, the ProtectiveClean 6100 is a good option, especially if you have sensitive teeth, as it has an easy-start mode that starts the brushing slowly. It comes with three brushing modes and a side-to-side vibration, compared to Oral-B’s rotating head, which might be a bit easier on your teeth and gums. Battery life is around two weeks.

Oral-B iO Series 9 — $240, was $300

Oral-B iO Series 9 Smart Toothbrush on Counter
John Velasco / Digital Trends / Oral-B

While it may be a bit pricey, we’re fans of the Oral-B iO Series 9 since it’s packed with a lot of interesting features. For example, it comes with an LED ring that tells you if you’re putting too much or too little pressure when brushing, which ends up giving you one of the best cleanings you’re likely to get. Besides the excellent brushing performance, it has a lot of connectivity with its app, as well as a smart vibration when you need to move to a different quadrant, and has three brush modes you can pick from.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 — $300, was $340

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush on a white background with many brush heads nearby.
The DiamondClean Smart 9700 is an impressive toothbrush and is probably the most high-tech one you’re going to see. As you’d see with earbuds, the toothbrush has a case that charges it, which is a pretty unique feature, as is the included digital display. Its motor can provide up to 31,000 vibrations per second, and you’ll likely get that with this toothbrush, unlike more budget-friendly models that might promise it but not be able to reach it. We also like that the DiamondClean comes with three different brush sets, one for teeth, gums, and tongue. It also comes with five different brush modes and three different brush modes, a much larger combination than anything else on the list.

Hurry — this early Prime Day deal gets you this Keurig for $60
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.

There's always high demand for Keurig deals because of the convenience that you'll enjoy from the brand's coffee makers. If you want to buy one with a discount, you should check out the returning Prime Day deals with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023, where the Keurig K-Mini is down to just $88 after a $12 discount on its original price of $100. You're going to have to hurry in completing the purchase though, because there's a chance that its price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
The Keurig K-Mini uses K-Cup pods to make beverages with cup sizes of 6 ounces to 12 ounces. The coffee maker only has a one-cup reservoir so you'll have to refill with water after every brew, but the trade-off is that the Keurig K-Mini is very compact -- at less than 5 inches wide, it's not going to take up a lot of space on your kitchen counter or desk. If you want to move it to somewhere out of sight after each use, that will also be easy because of its built-in cord storage.

Read more
Ends tonight: Save $600 this Greenworks Robot Lawn Mower
greenworks optimow robotic lawn mower deal best buy may 2023

One of the best lawn mower deals requires you to be fast with $600 off the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for today only at Best Buy. Yup, you only have a matter of hours left until Best Buy increases the price back to its regular $1,600 value. If you're keen to avoid manually mowing your lawn, you really need to buy this. Here's what it offers and how it could enrich your life.

Why you should buy the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower
Anyone considering one of the best robot lawn mowers should consider the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower. It's a huge timesaver being a fully autonomous lawn mower designed for larger lots. It's best suited for 3/4 acre lots with a 1/2 acre mowing area. It can handle both flat and sloped grounds with it capable of dealing with up to 22-degree slopes. At the same time, it has a choice of adjustable cut heights from 2.4 inches to 4 inches so it can match your grass type.

Read more
Pet hair friendly bObsweep Robot Vacuum discounted from $570 to $180
The bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum on a white background.

Best Buy often has some of the best robot vacuum deals, but it's truly excelled itself with $390 off the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum so it's down to only $180. Looking stylish while also being great for cleaning up your home, this is an unmissable offer for anyone who hates vacuuming. Check it out now by tapping the buy button or read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum
Keen to compete with the best robot vacuums, the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum has a lot of great features, especially if you have a pet who sheds frequently. It has a main brush along with twin side brushes so that they can spin in tandem to pick up all kinds of debris. Alongside that is a boosted dual-power TurboLift vacuum which has been designed to tackle the toughest of pet hair. There's also a highly efficient filter that can capture harmful particles in the air. Adding onto that is a large and waterproof dustbin that can cope with all your pet hair and be easily rinsed clean under water.

Read more