The best October Prime Day electric toothbrush deals now

While manual brushes are great, they can sometimes be tiring, and they do miss out on some features that electric toothbrushes have, such as smart timers or app connectivity. Luckily, you can pick some great electric toothbrushes up during Prime Day October 2023, with some great electric toothbrush deals all around. While there are a lot of them to pick from, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals for different budgets, so check them out below, as well as the wider Prime Day deals you can grab.

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush — $20, was $40

If you’re looking for a relatively good but budget-friendly electric toothbrush, the Mitmi S2 is a good choice. It can vibrate at 40,000 times per minute., which is a lot and comes with five different brush modes, depending on what type of brushing you need, such as whitening or massage. There’s also a smart timer to remind you to do 30 seconds in each quadrant for optimal brushing, and it can remember what mode you last used, which might seem like a small thing but is a huge convenience for a budget electric toothbrush.

Philips One By Sonicare — $21, was $26

The Philips One by Sonicare is similar to the Mitimi S2 Sonic in that it’s a budget-friendly electric toothbrush but is targeted a bit more toward portability and traveling. It also uses a AAA battery rather than a rechargeable battery, which can be a positive if you’re always on the move and don’t have the time to let it sit and recharge. It also has the smart time for 30 seconds per quadrant, although don’t expect 40,000 vibrations per second, which isn’t a deal-breaker.

Oral-B Pro 1000 — $40, was $70

The Oral-B Pro 1000 is a great electric toothbrush, which is evidenced by the fact that it made it on our list of best toothbrushes, so we’re happy to see such a significant discount on it. While it has a lot of the same advantages as cheaper electric toothbrushes, such as the smart timer, what makes the Pro 1000 stand out is the gum pressure control which stops the brush if you’re brushing too hard. That’s big if you suffer from a lot of gum problems, and is probably the best budget option for that.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 — $120, was $130

Another great electric toothbrush with gum pressure control, the ProtectiveClean 6100 is a good option, especially if you have sensitive teeth, as it has an easy-start mode that starts the brushing slowly. It comes with three brushing modes and a side-to-side vibration, compared to Oral-B’s rotating head, which might be a bit easier on your teeth and gums. Battery life is around two weeks.

Oral-B iO Series 9 — $240, was $300

While it may be a bit pricey, we’re fans of the Oral-B iO Series 9 since it’s packed with a lot of interesting features. For example, it comes with an LED ring that tells you if you’re putting too much or too little pressure when brushing, which ends up giving you one of the best cleanings you’re likely to get. Besides the excellent brushing performance, it has a lot of connectivity with its app, as well as a smart vibration when you need to move to a different quadrant, and has three brush modes you can pick from.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 — $300, was $340

The DiamondClean Smart 9700 is an impressive toothbrush and is probably the most high-tech one you’re going to see. As you’d see with earbuds, the toothbrush has a case that charges it, which is a pretty unique feature, as is the included digital display. Its motor can provide up to 31,000 vibrations per second, and you’ll likely get that with this toothbrush, unlike more budget-friendly models that might promise it but not be able to reach it. We also like that the DiamondClean comes with three different brush sets, one for teeth, gums, and tongue. It also comes with five different brush modes and three different brush modes, a much larger combination than anything else on the list.

