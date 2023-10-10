Prime Day October 2023 is the perfect time to pick up a new hair dryer, especially if you want to take advantage of the best hair dryer deals this year. While Amazon is having its own great sale, we’ve found a lot of great deals with other retailers, too, including Walmart and Best Buy, which is great if you want to take advantage of any coupons or bonuses you have with either. Of course, there are a lot of choices out there when it comes to Prime Day deals on hair dryers, so we’ve collected our favorites across different budget brackets so you can find the best hair dryer that fits you

InfinitiPRO by Conair Ionic — $26, was $30

While this may be a budget-friendly hair dryer, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t pack a punch. The 1875-watt AC motor is quite powerful, and yet it still manages to stay relatively quiet while providing a much faster drying experience compared to weaker motors. The internal ceramic components help provide a uniform heat profile, while you also get three heat settings and two speed settings to work with, and there’s even a cold shot button if you need a blast of cold air to help with the styling. It comes with both a diffuser and a concentrator so that you can create different styles with relative ease.

T3 Featherweight StyleMax — $148, was $200

The T3 StyleMax leans a bit more towards professional hair styling and comes with its own internal microchip that adjusts the heat settings so you don’t overdry your hair and cause damage. In fact, it even lets you set the texture of hair and adjust accordingly, which is a smart piece of tech we’d like to see more of. It also comes with five heat settings and three speed settings, giving you a lot more granular control of the drying process. And, the best of all, it comes with two different concentrators, a diffuser, and a comb attachment, all of which let you create different looks for yourself and make this a very versatile hair dryer if you plan to use it with friends or family.

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer — $149, was $179

While Shark makes a lot of great vacuums and robot vacuums, they also make some pretty good dryers as well. What sets the Shark apart from other hair dryers is the IQ Technology which merges both heat and ionized air to help create a high-quality heat profile that dries your hair quickly without damaging it. While it doesn’t have as many heat intensities, with only three, it does have three speed intensities, so you have a lot of variability in terms of how you want to style; plus, there is a cool shot button conveniently placed. Sadly, it only comes with a concentrator, but that’s not necessarily a deal-breaker if you like its other features and only plan to use that anyway.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — $300, was $400

Dyson is another company that is well known for their air-blowing technology, and they’ve certainly leveraged it here with the Supersonic Hair Dryer. Dyson puts that tech to great use here, too, with their blower adjusting heat a whopping 40 times a second to make sure the temperature is exactly what you set it. This helps avoid any issue with overdrying or damage and provides for a much faster drying experience overall. It comes with three speed settings and four heat settings and is surprisingly quiet for a hair dryer, which we chalk up to the use of their fanless technology.

