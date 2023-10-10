 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day hair dryer deals happening right now

Albert Bassili
By

Prime Day October 2023 is the perfect time to pick up a new hair dryer, especially if you want to take advantage of the best hair dryer deals this year. While Amazon is having its own great sale, we’ve found a lot of great deals with other retailers, too, including Walmart and Best Buy, which is great if you want to take advantage of any coupons or bonuses you have with either. Of course, there are a lot of choices out there when it comes to Prime Day deals on hair dryers, so we’ve collected our favorites across different budget brackets so you can find the best hair dryer that fits you

InfinitiPRO by Conair Ionic — $26, was $30

InfinitiPRO by Conair Ionic
InfinitiPRO

While this may be a budget-friendly hair dryer, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t pack a punch. The 1875-watt AC motor is quite powerful, and yet it still manages to stay relatively quiet while providing a much faster drying experience compared to weaker motors. The internal ceramic components help provide a uniform heat profile, while you also get three heat settings and two speed settings to work with, and there’s even a cold shot button if you need a blast of cold air to help with the styling. It comes with both a diffuser and a concentrator so that you can create different styles with relative ease.

T3 Featherweight StyleMax — $148, was $200

T3 Featherweight StyleMax with accessories
T3

The T3 StyleMax leans a bit more towards professional hair styling and comes with its own internal microchip that adjusts the heat settings so you don’t overdry your hair and cause damage. In fact, it even lets you set the texture of hair and adjust accordingly, which is a smart piece of tech we’d like to see more of. It also comes with five heat settings and three speed settings, giving you a lot more granular control of the drying process. And, the best of all, it comes with two different concentrators, a diffuser, and a comb attachment, all of which let you create different looks for yourself and make this a very versatile hair dryer if you plan to use it with friends or family.

Related

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer — $149, was $179

Shark HyperAIR FastDrying Hair Blow Dryer
Shark

While Shark makes a lot of great vacuums and robot vacuums, they also make some pretty good dryers as well. What sets the Shark apart from other hair dryers is the IQ Technology which merges both heat and ionized air to help create a high-quality heat profile that dries your hair quickly without damaging it. While it doesn’t have as many heat intensities, with only three, it does have three speed intensities, so you have a lot of variability in terms of how you want to style; plus, there is a cool shot button conveniently placed. Sadly, it only comes with a concentrator, but that’s not necessarily a deal-breaker if you like its other features and only plan to use that anyway.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — $300, was $400

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on a white background.
Dyson

Dyson is another company that is well known for their air-blowing technology, and they’ve certainly leveraged it here with the Supersonic Hair Dryer. Dyson puts that tech to great use here, too, with their blower adjusting heat a whopping 40 times a second to make sure the temperature is exactly what you set it. This helps avoid any issue with overdrying or damage and provides for a much faster drying experience overall. It comes with three speed settings and four heat settings and is surprisingly quiet for a hair dryer, which we chalk up to the use of their fanless technology.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Ends tonight: Save $600 this Greenworks Robot Lawn Mower
greenworks optimow robotic lawn mower deal best buy may 2023

One of the best lawn mower deals requires you to be fast with $600 off the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for today only at Best Buy. Yup, you only have a matter of hours left until Best Buy increases the price back to its regular $1,600 value. If you're keen to avoid manually mowing your lawn, you really need to buy this. Here's what it offers and how it could enrich your life.

Why you should buy the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower
Anyone considering one of the best robot lawn mowers should consider the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower. It's a huge timesaver being a fully autonomous lawn mower designed for larger lots. It's best suited for 3/4 acre lots with a 1/2 acre mowing area. It can handle both flat and sloped grounds with it capable of dealing with up to 22-degree slopes. At the same time, it has a choice of adjustable cut heights from 2.4 inches to 4 inches so it can match your grass type.

Read more
Pet hair friendly bObsweep Robot Vacuum discounted from $570 to $180
The bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum on a white background.

Best Buy often has some of the best robot vacuum deals, but it's truly excelled itself with $390 off the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum so it's down to only $180. Looking stylish while also being great for cleaning up your home, this is an unmissable offer for anyone who hates vacuuming. Check it out now by tapping the buy button or read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum
Keen to compete with the best robot vacuums, the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum has a lot of great features, especially if you have a pet who sheds frequently. It has a main brush along with twin side brushes so that they can spin in tandem to pick up all kinds of debris. Alongside that is a boosted dual-power TurboLift vacuum which has been designed to tackle the toughest of pet hair. There's also a highly efficient filter that can capture harmful particles in the air. Adding onto that is a large and waterproof dustbin that can cope with all your pet hair and be easily rinsed clean under water.

Read more
Beat the holiday rush: Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is $100 off
dyson hairbrush supersonic hair dryer

One of the best hair dryer deals is on the ever-popular Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer which is currently $100 off at Best Buy. Usually priced at $400, you can buy it today for $300 with the 25% off discount proving quite the deal at the moment. It's ideal as a gift for yourself or for planning ahead for the holidays for someone else. If this sounds appealing but you're not quite convinced yet, keep reading while we tell you more about the Dyson Supersonic so you can see why it's such a hit.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Topping our look at the best hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is something special. Think how powerful the average Dyson is then consider how easily that can dry your hair. Its small yet powerful Dyson V9 digital motor combines with air multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure and high-velocity jet of controlled air so your hair is dried quickly and safely. Three-speed settings are available with options for fast drying, regular drying, or diffusing.

Read more