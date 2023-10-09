Protect your home and your family with Ring’s security cameras. which you can get for cheaper than usual right now through the returning Prime Day deals. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is bringing the discounts, and other retailers like Best Buy are joining with their own security camera deals. We’ve gathered our favorite bargains right here to help you decide what to buy quickly, as we’re not sure how long stocks of these smart home devices will last.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery — $60, was $100

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is featured in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras because it’s designed to work everywhere, but you can get it for a relatively affordable price. You can watch over your home by looking through its 1080p HD camera through your smartphone or tablet, and you can receive real-time notifications if it catches movement in the zones that you specify. It takes minutes to set up, and its battery pack is easy to remove for charging.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus — $120, was $200

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus features night vision and motion-activated LED floodlights with brightness of up to 2,000 lumens, so you’ll be able to monitor dark corners outside your house. The hardwired installation ensures a reliable and secure connection, for looking through its 1080p HD camera and speaking to visitors using two-way audio. The security camera also comes with a siren alarm to deter potential intruders, and it works with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro — $200, was $250

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro features color night vision on its 1080p HD camera, two-way talk with noise cancellation for clear conversations, and a pair of LED lights to illuminate your front yard. The security camera also offers 3D motion detection, which can pinpoint movement up to 30 feet away to determine when and where someone entered your property, and Bird’s Eye View, which will show an aerial map view of your visitors’ movements.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (2-pack) — $240, was $300

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is designed for homeowners who want a solid outdoor camera but not a model with a floodlight, according to our Ring security camera buying guide. It offers 1080p HD video with color night vision that you can check any time with Live View, and it comes with two motion-activated LED spotlights. You can speak to visitors through the two-way talk function, and once it needs recharging, the quick-release battery pack is easy to remove.

