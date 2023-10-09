 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day Ring security camera deals available now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Protect your home and your family with Ring’s security cameras. which you can get for cheaper than usual right now through the returning Prime Day deals. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is bringing the discounts, and other retailers like Best Buy are joining with their own security camera deals. We’ve gathered our favorite bargains right here to help you decide what to buy quickly, as we’re not sure how long stocks of these smart home devices will last.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery — $60, was $100

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera on an outdoor wall.
Ring

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is featured in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras because it’s designed to work everywhere, but you can get it for a relatively affordable price. You can watch over your home by looking through its 1080p HD camera through your smartphone or tablet, and you can receive real-time notifications if it catches movement in the zones that you specify. It takes minutes to set up, and its battery pack is easy to remove for charging.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus — $120, was $200

Ring Floodlight Camera placed on a wall outside.
Ring

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus features night vision and motion-activated LED floodlights with brightness of up to 2,000 lumens, so you’ll be able to monitor dark corners outside your house. The hardwired installation ensures a reliable and secure connection, for looking through its 1080p HD camera and speaking to visitors using two-way audio. The security camera also comes with a siren alarm to deter potential intruders, and it works with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

Related

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro — $200, was $250

Ring Floodlight Camera at night
Ring

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro features color night vision on its 1080p HD camera, two-way talk with noise cancellation for clear conversations, and a pair of LED lights to illuminate your front yard. The security camera also offers 3D motion detection, which can pinpoint movement up to 30 feet away to determine when and where someone entered your property, and Bird’s Eye View, which will show an aerial map view of your visitors’ movements.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (2-pack) — $240, was $300

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus security camera, installed outdoors.
Ring

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is designed for homeowners who want a solid outdoor camera but not a model with a floodlight, according to our Ring security camera buying guide. It offers 1080p HD video with color night vision that you can check any time with Live View, and it comes with two motion-activated LED spotlights. You can speak to visitors through the two-way talk function, and once it needs recharging, the quick-release battery pack is easy to remove.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best outdoor security cameras of 2023
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Home security systems offer a simple way to keep your home safe. However, professionally installed setups often carry hefty monthly fees and come with additional devices that may not be necessary for your home. If you’re looking for a great alternative, consider checking out the best outdoor security cameras. These make it easy to monitor your property while you're away -- and you can install most of them yourself, without assistance from an expert.

Outdoor security cameras let you check live video feeds of your home through your smartphone or other device. Many also double as floodlights, illuminating your yard when motion is detected. The best outdoor security cameras even let you sync them with other smart home gadgets, giving you an interconnected security system that rivals those offered by professionals. Toss in weatherproofing, customizable settings, and built-in sirens, and you’ve got a compelling product.

Read more
This smart sous vide cooker is $200 off in 1-day flash sale
anova wifi precision cooker pro deal best buy september 2023 sous vide

For today only, you can buy an Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro for a massive $200 off the regular price at Best Buy. It normally costs $400 but for the next few hours, it's down to $200 which makes it very tempting for those who love to cook. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day which means when the day ends, the offer ends so you really only have a handful of hours to take advantage of this deal. Here's what you need to know about it before you go for it.

Why you should buy the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro
The best sous vide machines truly revolutionize how you prepare food. By placing vacuum-bag-sealed foods in a pot of water, you really do get great results despite how unconventional it may sound. With the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro, you get 1200W of power along with a flow rate of 12L per minute, and the ability to precisely heat 100L of water.

Read more
Hurry — Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum is $150 off
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Dyson deals are always in high demand, especially for the brand's cordless vacuums, so you're going to want to take advantage of this offer from Best Buy -- a $150 discount for the Dyson V15 Detect Extra, bringing its price down to $650 from $800. There are still a few days left before the bargain expires, but we're not sure if stocks will last that long, so if you're interested, don't hesitate with your purchase. You're going to miss out on the savings if you take too much time to think about it.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum
Dyson's devices always have a spot among the best cordless vacuums, and that trend continues with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra. It's equipped with Dyson's Hyperdymium motor, which can spin at up to 125,000 rpm for powerful suction that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, while also featuring advanced whole-machine filtration that can trap most particles so that it will release cleaner air into your home.

Read more