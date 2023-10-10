 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day robot lawn mower deals today

Albert Bassili
By

You may be thinking to yourself whether a robotic lawn mower is worth it, but if you’re willing to put up the upfront investment, it’s actually not a bad purchase at all. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals you can take advantage of that can help substantially lower the cost, depending on what sort of lawnmower you’re looking for. That includes things such as what sort of size yard you have, to how tall or short you want your grass to be mowed. Luckily, we’ve collected some of the best deals across the board, so be sure to check out these deals below and come back regularly, as we’ll be updating this list as more deals come in.

MowRo Robot Lawn Mower — $599, was $699

The MowRo Robot Mower on a white background.
MowRo

For a budget-oriented robotic lawn mower, the MowRo has a lot of great features, starting with the quarter of an acre lawn coverage, which is pretty good, all things considered. It can also go up as steep as a 30-degree incline and has a cutting range of one to two and a half inches, which is pretty good. That said, it only cuts a nine-and-a-half-inch path of grass at a time, so it will take a while if you have a bigger lawn, although the four-amp battery should last you a while. The only big downside is that the app that connects to it for a better-fine-tuned configuration is iOS only.

WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower — $1,159, was $1,200

WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower
WORX

On the other hand, while the WORX doesn’t have as wide coverage, about an 8-inch cutting width, and can handle the same quarter of an acre, you can connect to it with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and don’t have to be an iOS user. It also has an improved brushless motor that puts less strain on the battery, giving it a longer life and running time. This is a great mid-range option if you want a few more premium features than the MowRo.

Related

Husqvarna Automower 430X — $2,000, was $2,400

The Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower on a white background.
Husqvarna

The Husqvarna doesn’t only have an interesting name; it’s also quite a speedy robotic lawnmower, with the ability to cover an impressive 1,430 square feet in an hour. Combined with the roughly hour and a half charge, that means that you can get about 2,000 square feet of mowing done in one charge, which is excellent. It also has a slightly wider 9.45-inch cutting width and a cutting height between 0.8 to 2.4, so you have a bit more granular control and options when it comes to how high you want your lawn.

EcoFlow Blade Robotic Lawn Mower — $1,999, was $2,899

EcoFlow Blade robotic electric mower product image.
EcoFlow

The EcoFlow BLADE looks like something that’s out of the future, and it certainly acts like it, too, since it doesn’t need a wire to maintain a boundary, one you can set virtuality that gives you a ton of control, including avoiding objects. It does all that using visual sensors and LiDAR, so it’s pretty advanced for a robotic lawnmower, and what’s even better is that you can install a sweeper to sweep up debris as it does its thing. It has an impressive 10-inch cutting width, the biggest on the list, and a tall 3-inch maximum cutting height, which is great if you like the look of longer grass.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Pet hair friendly bObsweep Robot Vacuum discounted from $570 to $180
The bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum on a white background.

Best Buy often has some of the best robot vacuum deals, but it's truly excelled itself with $390 off the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum so it's down to only $180. Looking stylish while also being great for cleaning up your home, this is an unmissable offer for anyone who hates vacuuming. Check it out now by tapping the buy button or read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum
Keen to compete with the best robot vacuums, the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus Robot Vacuum has a lot of great features, especially if you have a pet who sheds frequently. It has a main brush along with twin side brushes so that they can spin in tandem to pick up all kinds of debris. Alongside that is a boosted dual-power TurboLift vacuum which has been designed to tackle the toughest of pet hair. There's also a highly efficient filter that can capture harmful particles in the air. Adding onto that is a large and waterproof dustbin that can cope with all your pet hair and be easily rinsed clean under water.

Read more
Beat the holiday rush: Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is $100 off
dyson hairbrush supersonic hair dryer

One of the best hair dryer deals is on the ever-popular Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer which is currently $100 off at Best Buy. Usually priced at $400, you can buy it today for $300 with the 25% off discount proving quite the deal at the moment. It's ideal as a gift for yourself or for planning ahead for the holidays for someone else. If this sounds appealing but you're not quite convinced yet, keep reading while we tell you more about the Dyson Supersonic so you can see why it's such a hit.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Topping our look at the best hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is something special. Think how powerful the average Dyson is then consider how easily that can dry your hair. Its small yet powerful Dyson V9 digital motor combines with air multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure and high-velocity jet of controlled air so your hair is dried quickly and safely. Three-speed settings are available with options for fast drying, regular drying, or diffusing.

Read more
Best Solar Generator Deals: Save big on solar portable power stations
The EF ECOFLOW River 2 Pro standing in front of its 220W solar panel.

If you do any camping, traveling, or happen to live in a power outage hot zone, consider getting a solar generator. You won't be stuck lugging around flammable liquids and getting a charge is as simple as putting the machine outside. They have so many use cases it can be hard to think of them all. For example, on a camping trip you could use power collected during the day to power a portable outdoor projector for nighttime viewing under the stars. In an emergency, a solar generator could charge your smartphone, allowing you to contact the outside world.

However, since a solar generator isn't something that we would necessarily plan on using every day, the thought of buying one at full price can be a bit off-putting. We understand completely. That's why we've scoured the usual places and found these great deals on solar generators so you can get one without worrying about the cost.

Read more