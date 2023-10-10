The best October Prime Day robot lawn mower deals today

You may be thinking to yourself whether a robotic lawn mower is worth it, but if you’re willing to put up the upfront investment, it’s actually not a bad purchase at all. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals you can take advantage of that can help substantially lower the cost, depending on what sort of lawnmower you’re looking for. That includes things such as what sort of size yard you have, to how tall or short you want your grass to be mowed. Luckily, we’ve collected some of the best deals across the board, so be sure to check out these deals below and come back regularly, as we’ll be updating this list as more deals come in.

MowRo Robot Lawn Mower — $599, was $699

For a budget-oriented robotic lawn mower, the MowRo has a lot of great features, starting with the quarter of an acre lawn coverage, which is pretty good, all things considered. It can also go up as steep as a 30-degree incline and has a cutting range of one to two and a half inches, which is pretty good. That said, it only cuts a nine-and-a-half-inch path of grass at a time, so it will take a while if you have a bigger lawn, although the four-amp battery should last you a while. The only big downside is that the app that connects to it for a better-fine-tuned configuration is iOS only.

WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower — $1,159, was $1,200

On the other hand, while the WORX doesn’t have as wide coverage, about an 8-inch cutting width, and can handle the same quarter of an acre, you can connect to it with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and don’t have to be an iOS user. It also has an improved brushless motor that puts less strain on the battery, giving it a longer life and running time. This is a great mid-range option if you want a few more premium features than the MowRo.

Husqvarna Automower 430X — $2,000, was $2,400

The Husqvarna doesn’t only have an interesting name; it’s also quite a speedy robotic lawnmower, with the ability to cover an impressive 1,430 square feet in an hour. Combined with the roughly hour and a half charge, that means that you can get about 2,000 square feet of mowing done in one charge, which is excellent. It also has a slightly wider 9.45-inch cutting width and a cutting height between 0.8 to 2.4, so you have a bit more granular control and options when it comes to how high you want your lawn.

EcoFlow Blade Robotic Lawn Mower — $1,999, was $2,899

The EcoFlow BLADE looks like something that’s out of the future, and it certainly acts like it, too, since it doesn’t need a wire to maintain a boundary, one you can set virtuality that gives you a ton of control, including avoiding objects. It does all that using visual sensors and LiDAR, so it’s pretty advanced for a robotic lawnmower, and what’s even better is that you can install a sweeper to sweep up debris as it does its thing. It has an impressive 10-inch cutting width, the biggest on the list, and a tall 3-inch maximum cutting height, which is great if you like the look of longer grass.

