The best October Prime Day smart lock deals we’ve found so far

Aaron Mamiit
By

With Prime Day deals now coming online ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event tomorrow, now’s a great time to invest in devices that will improve your home’s security. It’s highly recommended that you buy a smart lock, especially since you can get them for cheaper than usual not just from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from other retailers like Best Buy. You need to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts, and we’ve gathered our top picks below to help you decide quickly.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock — $220, was $250

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock with open door
August / August

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, our top choice among the best smart locks, attaches to the deadbolt on the inside of your door, while the August Smart Keypad takes minutes to install on the other side. After connecting the smart lock to your home’s Wi-Fi connection, you’ll have remote access to it through the August app on your smartphone, though you can also use the smart keypad. It also comes with an auto-unlock feature when it detects that you’ve arrived, and an auto-lock feature to always lock the door when it closes.

Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch — $250, was $280

A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.
Yale

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch is an update to the Yale Assure Lock 2 that adds a fingerprint scanner. You can register up to 20 fingerprints, so you can give access to plenty of family and friends. It retains all of the helpful features of the base model of the smart lock, including auto-lock that makes sure your door is always closed, easy installation by replacing your deadbolt, and compatibility with voice assistants. The Yale Access app will allow you to remotely open the smart lock, share virtual keys, and monitor who enters and leaves the house.

Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock Deadbolt Edition — $450, was $500

Lockly Vision Elite smart lock installed on white door with deadbolt extended.
Lockly / Lockly

The Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock Deadbolt Edition is not only a smart lock with a PIN Genie touchscreen that shuffles the numbers around to prevent guess attempts at codes, as it’s also a security camera with 1080P video that streams in real-time to your smartphone and two-way audio. It also features a fingerprint sensor that can register up to 99 fingerprints, mobile app control to unlock and lock the door, and an integrated solar panel that auto-charges the built-in lithium battery.

